Silver Knights Re-Sign Defenseman Samuel Mayer

Published on July 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, July 10, that the Silver Knights have re-signed defenseman Samuel Mayer to a one-year AHL contract extension for the 2026-27 season.

Mayer, 23, returns for his third season in the Golden Knights organization. The L'Orignal, Ontario native made his AHL debut in 2025-26 with Henderson and appeared in four AHL games for the Silver Knights. Mayer also appeared in 59 ECHL games with the Tahoe Knight Monsters last season, registering 12 goals and 33 points with 95 penalty minutes. He led the Tahoe defense corps in scoring and finished tied for fourth among ECHL defensemen in goal-scoring.

Prior to his professional career, Mayer played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League from 2021-24, playing for the Peterborough Petes and Ottawa 67's. He totaled 41 goals and 138 points in 205 career OHL games, and he won an OHL championship with Peterborough in 2023.

Samuel Mayer, Defenseman

Birthplace: L'Orignal, Ontario

Height: 6-3

Weight: 210 lbs.

Age: 23

Shoots: Left

- Played in four games with HSK in 2025-26, making AHL debut on 1/17/26

- Totaled 12 goals and 33 points in 59 games with ECHL Tahoe in 2025-26

- Led Tahoe defense in scoring in 2025-26; T-4th among ECHL defensemen in goals

- Played only three ECHL games in 2024-25 due to lower-body injury

- Recorded 41 goals and 138 points in 205 career OHL games

- 2023 OHL Champion with Peterborough







American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2026

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