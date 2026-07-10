Marlies Announce Player Signings

Published on July 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has re-signed goaltender Ken Appleby and forward Sam Stevens to one-year AHL contracts. The club has also signed forwards Matt Copponi and Ross Mitton and defencemen Matt Anderson and Ben Meehan to one-year AHL contracts as well as forward Sawyer Boulton to a two-year AHL contract.

Anderson, 27, split this past season between the Idaho Steelheads (ECHL) and MoDo Hockey (HockeyAllsvenskan). The 6'0", 194-pound defenceman recorded 11 points (1 goal,10 assists) in 22 games with Idaho and three assists in 19 games with MoDo Hockey. The Shakopee, Minnesota native has appeared in 179 career ECHL games with Idaho, Toledo and South Carolina, registering 86 points (23 goals, 63 assists). He has also appeared in eight career AHL games with Toronto and Utica.

Appleby, 31, appeared in 42 games with the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL) during the 2025-26season, posting a 23-16-1 record with a 2.92 goals against average and a .906 save percentage. He also appeared in two games with Toronto, earning his first Marlies victory on January 24 after making 37 saves against Hartford and was a member of the Marlies' 2026 Calder Cup championship team. The 6'4", 209-pound goaltender has played in 145 career regular season AHL games split between Albany, Binghamton, Bridgeport, Charlotte, Manitoba and Toronto, collecting a 63-65-12 record alongside a 2.68 goals against average, a .903 save percentage and 13 shutouts.

Boulton, 21, has skated in 34 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms since making his professional debut in the 2024-25 season, recording two points (1 goal, 1 assist). The 6'0", 205-pound forward has also registered two goals in 19 games with the Reading Royals (ECHL) during that span. The Huntington, New York native collected five points (3 goals, 2 assists) in 40 games with the London Knights (OHL) in 2023-24 and added one assist in 16 playoff games while capturing the OHL Championship.

Copponi, 23, split this past season between the Bakersfield Condors and the Fort Wayne Komets (ECHL), appearing in 40 games with the Komets and recording 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists). He also collected 10 points (6 goals, 4 assists) in 17 playoff games. With Bakersfield, the 5'11", 174-pound forward registered three points (2 goals, 1 assist) in 29 games. Prior to his professional career, Copponi appeared in 132 career NCAA games with Merrimack College and Boston University, recording 30 goals and 64 assists. The Mansfield, Massachusetts native was originally drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the seventh round (216thoverall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Meehan, 25, skated in 69 games with Reading this past season, registering 12 goals and 34 assists and was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team. He also appeared in five games with Lehigh Valley. The 6'0", 180-pound defenceman made his professional debut with the Iowa Wild in the 2023-24 season. Prior to his professional career, he recorded 68 points (13 goals, 55 assists) in 145 games through five seasons at UMass-Lowell where he was captain in his final two seasons. The Boston, Massachusetts native was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the fifth round (140th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Mitton, 26, recorded 15 points (7 goals, 8 assists) in 49 games with the Worcester Railers (ECHL) in the 2025-26 season. He made his professional debut at the end of the 2024-25 season, appearing in one game and recording one goal with the Bridgeport Islanders. The 5'10", 190-pound forward had 26 goals and 46 assists in 130 games with Colgate University (NCAA) from 2020 to 2024 and finished his collegiate career at the University of Maine where he registered four goals and seven assists in 32 games.

Stevens, 26, appeared in 47 games this past season with Cincinnati, registering 43 points (15 goals, 28 assists). He also skated in four games with the Marlies and was a member of the 2026 Calder Cup championship team. In 142 NCAA games, the Montreal native registered 26 goals and 24 assists, all with Boston University. Prior to his collegiate career, the 6'2", 194-pound forward appeared in 107 career USHL games with the Chicago Steel, Des Moines Buccaneers and captured the Clark Cup with the Sioux Falls Stampede in 2019.







American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.