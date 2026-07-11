Griffins Sign Nolan Moyle to One-Year Contract

Published on July 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins forward Nolan Moyle

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins forward Nolan Moyle(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday signed forward Nolan Moyle to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2026-27 season.

Moyle, a fourth-year professional out of the University of Michigan, made his AHL debut with the Griffins on Nov. 12, 2025, and concluded last season with two points (1-1-2), 15 penalty minutes and a plus-five rating in 16 outings with Grand Rapids. Also in 2025-26, the 27-year-old showed 10 points (5-5-10) in nine games with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye, and eight points (1-7-8) in six appearances with EC-KAC in the ICEHL (Austria's top pro league). The Royal Oak, Michigan, native began his pro career with the Kunlun Red Star in the KHL (China) from 2023-25 and totaled 13 points (5-8-13), 37 penalty minutes and a minus-eight rating in 67 combined outings before joining Toledo midway through the 2024-25 campaign. As a pro, Moyle has 48 points (18-30-48) and 86 penalty minutes in 130 contests from 2023-26.

Prior to turning pro, Moyle spent five seasons at the University of Michigan from 2018-23, serving as captain as a fifth-year senior in 2022-23. Moyle became a two-time Big Ten champion with the Wolverines (2021-22, 2022-23) and accumulated 46 points (24-22-46), 156 penalty minutes and a plus-15 rating in 164 career games. Moyle also spent two seasons in the USHL with the Green Bay Gamblers from 2016-18 and notched 60 points (24-36-60) in 116 career contests.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2026-27 season will go on sale to the public later this summer through griffinshockey.com/tickets. Be sure to sign up to receive the Griffins Nation newsletters to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

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American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2026

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