Griffins Sign Kaden Bohlsen to One-Year Contract

Published on July 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Forward Kaden Bohlsen with the Hershey Bears

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Hershey Bears) Forward Kaden Bohlsen with the Hershey Bears(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Hershey Bears)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday signed forward Kaden Bohlsen to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2026-27 season.

Bohlsen totaled 29 points (20-9-29), 39 penalty minutes and a minus-two rating in 55 regular-season games with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingray this past season as a rookie. In addition, the 25-year-old showed two goals in five games with the Hershey Bears in 2025-26. Following the conclusion of his collegiate career, Bohlsen made his professional debut with the Calgary Wranglers and notched one assist in four games at the end of the 2024-25 season. The Willmar, Minnesota, native, has three points (2-1-3) and two penalty minutes in nine-career AHL outings, adding 29 points (20-9-29) in 55 ECHL appearances.

Prior to turning pro, Bohlsen split his collegiate career between the University of Nebraska-Omaha (2020-23) and Minnesota State University (2023-25). At Minnesota State, Bohlsen accumulated 38 points (23-15-38) and 83 penalty minutes in 65 career games, becoming a CCHA tournament and regular-season champion as a fifth-year senior in 2024-25. During his time at Nebraska-Omaha, Bohlsen produced four points (2-2-4) in 48 career contests.

The 6-foot-3 forward also spent four campaigns in the USHL with the Des Moines Buccaneers (2017-19) and Fargo Force (2018-20), totaling a combined 53 points (26-27-53) and 190 penalty minutes in 126 outings. In 2015-16 with Shattuck St. Mary's U14 AAA team, Bohlsen became a US U14 Nationals Tier 1 Champion with 58 points (32-26-58) in 60 appearances.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2026-27 season will go on sale to the public later this summer through griffinshockey.com/tickets. Be sure to sign up to receive the Griffins Nation newsletters to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from July 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.