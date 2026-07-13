Capitals Acquire Forward Tyler Kopff in Trade with Sabres

Published on July 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have acquired forward Tyler Kopff from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for forward Zac Funk. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Kopff, 23, appeared in 30 games last season with the AHL's Rochester Americans, scoring five points (1g, 4a). He also skated in 10 games with the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen, tallying six points (2g, 4a).

The Ridgewood, New Jersey native signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Buffalo Sabres on March 25, 2025. He made his AHL debut at the end of the 2024-25 season, collecting one assist in six games for the Americans.

The 6'4", 220-pound forward played two seasons at Brown University. As a sophomore in 2024-25, he ranked second on the team with 28 points (9g, 19a) in 32 games. He led the team in assists, shots (114), and power-play goals (6), earning ECAC Third All-Star Team Honors and a spot on the NCAA All-Ivy League First Team while being named team MVP.

Kopff recorded 46 points (15g, 31a) in 62 career games with Brown. Prior to his time in the NCAA, Kopff played two seasons with Coquitlam Express of the British Columbia Hockey League, including leading the team in scoring with 52 points (21g, 31a) in 54 games during the 2022-23 season.

Funk, 22, had two assists in 10 games with Hershey last season. In total, he appeared in 25 games with the Bears, scoring six points (2g, 4a).

The Bears open the 2026-27 season, presented by Penn State Health, at GIANT Center on Saturday, Oct. 3. The puck drops on the club's 89th season in the AHL at 6 p.m. that evening as they host the Charlotte Checkers. For season ticket information, visit HersheyBears.com.







American Hockey League Stories from July 13, 2026

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