Bears Sign Morrison, McCallum, and Beck to AHL Contracts

Published on July 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have announced the signing of forwards Cam Morrison and Landon McCallum and defenseman Noah Beck to American Hockey League contracts for the 2026-27 season. The announcements were made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Morrison, 27, returns to North America after spending last season overseas with the Stavanger Oilers of Norway's EliteHockey Ligaen, where he collected 30 points (18g, 12a) in 40 games.

The 6'3", 209-pound winger has scored 41 points (18g, 23a) in 123 career AHL games with Rockford and Charlotte, while adding four points (1g, 3a) in 13 playoff games.

Morrison has also scored 46 points (23g, 23a) in 59 career ECHL games with the Florida Everblades and Kansas City Mavericks.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Aurora, Ontario played four seasons of collegiate hockey at the University of Notre Dame, helping the Fighting Irish capture Big Ten conference championships in 2018 and 2019, while posting 95 points (44g, 51a) in 149 career games.

Morrison was originally a second-round selection (40th overall) of the Colorado Avalanche in the 2016 NHL Draft.

McCallum, 22, made his AHL debut last season, appearing in three games with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, while spending the majority of the campaign in the ECHL with the Kansas City Mavericks, where he produced 43 points (13g, 30a) in 55 regular-season contests before adding 17 points (5g, 12a) in 20 games to help the Mavericks reach the Kelly Cup Finals.

In 120 career ECHL games, the 5'11", 172-pound winger has generated 82 points (28g, 54a).

Prior to turning pro, the Delhi, Ontario native skated with the Ontario Hockey League's Sudbury Wolves, where he collected 153 points (49g, 104a) in 246 games.

Beck, 25, split last season between the AHL's San Jose Barracuda, where he generated two assists in 13 games, and the ECHL's Wichita Thunder, where he produced 41 points (9g, 32a) in 44 games to rank fifth in scoring among ECHL rookie blueliners. He was selected to the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.

Beck has appeared in 14 career AHL games, all with San Jose, logging two assists.

Prior to turning pro, the 6'3", 205-pound defender played five seasons of collegiate hockey for Clarkson University and Arizona State University, collecting 89 points (20g, 69a) in 181 games.

The native of Richmond Hill, Ontario was a seventh-round selection (194th overall) of the St. Louis Blues in the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Bears open the 2026-27 season, presented by Penn State Health, at GIANT Center on Saturday, Oct. 3. The puck drops on the club's 89th season in the AHL at 6 p.m. that evening as they host the Charlotte Checkers. For season ticket information, visit HersheyBears.com.







American Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2026

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