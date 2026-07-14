Hartford Wolf Pack Agree to Terms with D Anthony Kehrer

Published on July 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed defenseman Anthony Kehrer to a one-year contract for the 2026-27 season.

Kehrer, 24, skated in seven games with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds a season ago.

Prior to turning pro, Kehrer skated in 166 career NCAA games over the course of five seasons with the Univ. of Wisconsin. As a member of the Badgers, Kehrer recorded 32 points (5 g, 27 a). He served as an alternate captain for the program during the 2024-25 season.

The native of Winnipeg, MB, was awarded the B1G's Sportsmanship Award following the 2024-25 campaign.

He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Thunderbirds on Mar. 21, 2025.

Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2026-27 season are powered by Verizon.







American Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2026

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