Hartford Wolf Pack Sign D Ethan Frisch to One-Year Deal

Published on July 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed defenseman Ethan Frisch to a one-year contract for the 2026-27 season.

Frisch, 25, recorded two assists in ten games with the AHL's Manitoba Moose during the 2025-26 season. Prior to that, he played parts of three seasons with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda, appearing in 125 games with the club.

As a member of the Barracuda, Frisch scored 28 points (4 g, 24 a).

Prior to turning pro, the native of Moorhead, MN, played four seasons of college hockey at the Univ. of North Dakota. There, he scored 48 points (20 g, 28 a) in 127 games.

Frisch was named the NCHC's Best Defensive Defenseman following the 2021-22 campaign and was named the NCHC's Scholar-Athlete of the Year following the 2022-23 season.

Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2026-27 season are powered by Verizon.







American Hockey League Stories from July 16, 2026

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