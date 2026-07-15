Hartford Wolf Pack Ink F Justin Nachbaur

Published on July 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed forward Justin Nachbaur to a one-year contract for the 2026-27 season.

Nachbaur, 26, split the 2025-26 season between the AHL's Hershey Bears and the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. With the Bears, Nachbaur appeared in 31 games. During that span, he scored three points (2 g, 1 a) and added a career-high 114 PIM.

With the Stingrays, he notched two goals in 16 games and finished the ECHL regular season with 60 PIM. In ten Kelly Cup Playoff games with the Stingrays, Nachbaur recorded six points (1 g, 5 a).

Over the course of five seasons in the ECHL, the native of Cross Lake, MB, has appeared in 167 games with the Stingrays, Kansas City Mavericks, and Greenville Swamp Rabbits, scoring 81 points (41 g, 40 a).

During that time, he has also skated in 43 AHL games, recording three points (2 g, 1 a) and 145 PIM with the Bears, Ontario Reign, and Charlotte Checkers.

Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2026-27 season are powered by Verizon.







American Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2026

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