Tampa Bay Lightning, Syracuse Crunch Announce Four-Year Affiliation Extension

Published on July 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning and Syracuse Crunch have jointly announced a four-year affiliation extension that will allow Tampa Bay's top prospects to continue to develop their talents in Syracuse through the 2029-30 season.

"We are both honored and excited to extend our partnership with the Tampa Bay Lightning," said Syracuse Crunch Owner Howard Dolgon. "Over the past 14 seasons of this relationship, Crunch fans have been treated to the most competitive, highest quality of hockey in our franchise's history. We look forward to more of the same."

Since the start of the affiliation in 2012, 104 players have appeared with both the Crunch and the Bolts. The Crunch have a total of eight Calder Cup Playoff series wins, including two Calder Cup Finals berths. Syracuse has qualified for the postseason in 10-of-12 seasons that playoffs have been held while affiliated with the Lightning. They had previously made the playoffs 10 times in their first 18 seasons. Of the organization's four division championships, three of them came while affiliated with the Lightning.

"Our partnership with the Crunch has proven incredibly valuable, and we're thrilled to extend our affiliation with them today," said Tampa Bay Lightning Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois. "Howard Dolgon and everyone in the organization have created a tremendous culture that benefits our players and supports their development at every level. We look forward to working together for another four seasons."

The teams have recently completed their 14th year of the affiliation. In that time, the Crunch own a 520-331-81-58 record and have had two of their most successful seasons to date with their first trip to the Calder Cup Finals in 2013 and again in 2017. As affiliates, Syracuse and Tampa Bay hold the longest active streak in which both teams have clinched playoffs (8).

The Syracuse Crunch will begin their 33rd year of operation in the 2026-27 season and boast the longest independent ownership group, led by Dolgon. The Crunch have the fourth-longest current tenure of any American Hockey League team. The Lightning are the fourth primary NHL affiliate of the Crunch, who previously partnered with Vancouver (1994-2000), Columbus (2000-2010) and Anaheim (2010-2012). Syracuse had a dual affiliation with Vancouver and Pittsburgh from 1997 to 1999 and with Tampa Bay and Florida during the 2020-21 season. The Crunch have played their home games in the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial since their inaugural season in 1994-95.

The Lightning joined the NHL as an expansion franchise in 1992 and were crowned Stanley Cup Champions in 2004, 2021 and 2022. They advanced to the Eastern Conference Final in 2011, 2016 and 2018 and to the Stanley Cup Final in 2015 and 2022. From 2010 to 2018, the Lightning and their AHL affiliate had been run by vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman and assistant general manager Julien BriseBois. The Lightning named BriseBois as the seventh vice president, general manager and alternate governor in franchise history beginning with the 2018-19 season.

Ticket packages for the 2026-27 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.