Comets Receive Eastern Conference Community Relations Excellence Award

Published on July 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Utica Comets' organization was honored by the AHL for its excellence in community relations at the 2026 Awards Gala during the Board of Governors' Annual Meeting in Hilton Head, South Carolina last week.

The award is given to one team from each conference, with the Comets being the Eastern Conference recipient and the Iowa Wild being selected from the Western Conference. This marks the third time in franchise history in which the Comets have been honored in this category and reflects the organization's ongoing commitment to serving those in need across the Mohawk Valley. The Comets' community efforts have been powered by the Save of the Day Foundation, which was founded in 2003 and is currently operated by the Board of Directors including Erica Esche, Alicia Dicks, and Robert Esche.

Representatives from the AHL spoke highly of the Comets' achievements, highlighting the organization's efforts in raising over $500,000, organizing over 100 community appearances by Comets' players during the season, and providing a free hockey camp for 300 kids.

Comets' Vice President Adam Pawlick graciously accepted the award on behalf of the organization at the Awards Gala but noted that the accolade wouldn't have been possible without the work of Save of the Day Foundation Director, Erica Esche.

Among some of the Foundation's many highlights this past year were the Save of the Day Raffle and the Save of the Day Second Annual Golf Outing, which raised over $102,000 and $210,000, respectively, with the proceeds being directly reinvested into the local community. "Receiving the AHL Community Relations Award is truly an honor, but this recognition belongs to our entire community. The people of Utica and the Mohawk Valley continue to show what can happen when people come together with compassion, generosity, and a genuine desire to help one another. While it's always meaningful to be recognized, what matters most is knowing we're making a positive impact together. I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished, but even more proud of the community that stands behind it every step of the way. Thank you to everyone who believes in our mission and continues to prove that hockey can bring people together and make a real difference far beyond the rink," said Esche.

The Save of the Day Foundation represents the Comets' charitable arm and was founded upon the mission of making a meaningful impact in the local community by supporting children with life-threatening illnesses, developing initiatives for veterans and law enforcement, and creating educational experiences about health and wellness for youth through direct outreach, donations, and volunteer efforts. For more on how to support the Foundation, nominate a family in need, or get involved, visit SaveOfTheDay.org.

For the latest Comets news, visit www.uticacomets.com or follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uticacomets), Instagram (@UticaComets), and X (@UticaComets).







American Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2026

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