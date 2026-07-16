Clinton Comets Inducted to New York State Hockey Hall of Fame

Published on July 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Clinton Comets, a storied and cherished hockey franchise in the Mohawk Valley, were officially inducted into the New York State Hockey Hall of Fame's Class of 2026 at a ceremony in Troy, NY last week.

Based in Clinton, NY, the former minor league club had a longstanding tenure, playing from 1927-1973 before becoming the Mohawk Valley Comets of the North American Hockey League in 1973. The Clinton Comets were part of three different leagues throughout their existence but spent the most time in the Eastern Hockey League (EHL) where they competed from 1954-1973 and were a dominant force, capturing five EHL championships. The team's best season came in 1967-68, under Head Coach Pat Kelly, when it finished with an astonishing record of 57-5-10 in route to its third EHL championship.

In addition to renowned coaches like Pat Kelly, the Clinton Comets also produced legendary players like Jack Kane, Bordie Smith, and Bill Bannerman. In addition to Smith and Bannerman, three other former Clinton Comets were present at the induction ceremony in Troy last week: Pierre Prevost, Tom Mitchell, and Dave Armstrong. "It was quite an evening and the speeches were great. Rob (Esche) kind of surprised us when he showed up and spoke. It was great to see him there and he's always been there for us," commented Armstrong. He went on to add, "I just wish there were more of us there to accept the award. You don't often come across teams like the one we had. It was one big, happy family. I don't think you have a lot of that in today's hockey world and being inducted was a moment I'll cherish for the rest of my life."

Bordie Smith, who was part of the legendary line alongside Jack Kane and Bill Bannerman, noted, "To be associated with those guys is an honor for me. We had some epic battles back in the day and to win three championships in a row was incredible. This induction brings back memories of those days and reminds me of my teammates who were like brothers. I remain close to those that are still with us and to share that experience with them at the induction was something special."

Adding further color to Smith's comments about those former teams, Pierre Prevost mentioned, "It was an era of tough, hard-core hockey. We had just 13 forwards, four defensemen, and one goalie. To have a season with only five losses was incredible. We've been waiting a while for this and it's a great honor to be inducted into the 2026 Class."

The Hall of Fame induction is a great honor not only to the former Clinton Comets' players, but to all of those in our community who celebrate the sport. The Clinton Comets led to the inception of the Utica Comets, and its achievements continue to serve as inspiration for the future of hockey in the Mohawk Valley.

For the latest Comets news, visit www.uticacomets.com or follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uticacomets), Instagram (@UticaComets), and X (@UticaComets).







American Hockey League Stories from July 16, 2026

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