Canucks Sign Five Players to One-Year AHL Contracts

Published on July 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford Canucks General Manager Richard Seeley announced today that the club has signed forwards Quinn Emerson and Ryan St. Louis, defencemen Tim Rego and Gavin White, and goaltender Mitchell Weeks to one-year AHL contracts ahead of the 2026.27 season.

Emerson, 25, joins the Canucks organization as an undrafted college free agent out of Bowling Green State University (CCHA) where he completed his senior year establishing NCAA career highs in all major statistical categories. The 6'0, 185-pound winger was a Hobey Baker nominee in 2025-26, leading his team with 33 points while ranking third in both goals (10) and assists (23) over 36 games played. A native of Manhattan Beach, California, Emerson developed in the Los Angeles Jr. Kings minor hockey program and split his junior career between the British Columbia Hockey League and North American Hockey League before starting his collegiate career.

St. Louis, 23, joins Abbotsford as an undrafted college free agent out of Brown University (ECAC). The 5'10, 181-pound winger completed his NCAA career with 70 points (33 goals, 37 assists) over 121 games between Northeastern University (Hockey East) and Brown. A native of Burlington, Vermont, St. Louis spent two seasons in the United States National Team Development Program prior to beginning his collegiate career. He is the son of Hockey Hall of Fame inductee and current Montreal Canadiens Head Coach Martin St. Louis.

Rego, 25, enters his second full professional season having split his rookie campaign in 2025-26 between the AHL's Ontario Reign and its ECHL affiliate Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The 6-0, 187-pound defender made his AHL debut against Abbotsford on Oct. 24, 2025 and scored his first AHL goal against San Jose's Gabriel Carriere on Dec. 31 with Ontario. A native of Mansfield, Massachusetts, Rego played four seasons at Cornell University (ECAC) from 2021-2025 where he captured two ECAC conference titles with Cornell in 2024 and 2025. He also skated alongside current Canucks teammates Ben Berard and Matthew Stienburg in both his freshman and sophomore campaigns with the Big Red.

White, 23, will enter his fourth professional season having split the 2025-26 season between the AHL's Texas Stars and Calgary Wranglers. The Brockville, Ontario native was selected in the fourth round, 115th overall by the Dallas Stars during the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and has skated in 146 AHL games spent between Texas and Calgary, posting 34 points (five goals, 29 assists) and 42 penalty minutes. The 6'0, 196-pound defender notably skated in six Calder Cup Playoff games with Texas in 2025, including two appearances against Abbotsford during the Western Conference Finals. White also captured two J. Ross Robertson Cups in back-to-back seasons as an Ontario Hockey League champion with both the Hamilton Bulldogs (2022) and Peterborough Petes (2023).

Weeks, 25, spent the past four seasons in the Chicago Blackhawks organization, appearing in 51 games with the AHL's Rockford Ice Hogs as well as 99 ECHL games with the Indy Fuel. During his time with Rockford, the 6'3, 187-pound netminder posted a 19-21-7 record with one shutout, an .890 save percentage and a 3.15 goals-against average. The Barrie, Ontario native spent the entirety of his major junior career with the Ontario Hockey League's Sudbury Wolves prior to turning professional with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers in 2022.







American Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2026

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