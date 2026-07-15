Tucson Roadrunners Name Valley Injury Law as Team's Jersey Patch Partner in Multi-Year Agreement

Published on July 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Utah Mammoth, today announced a two-year partnership with Valley Injury Law, naming the Arizona-based personal injury law firm as the team's official home and away jersey patch partner.

The agreement marks the first time the Roadrunners will feature a single jersey patch partner on both their home and away uniforms. Valley Injury Law's logo will appear on the upper right chest of the team's jerseys and will make its on-ice debut when Tucson opens the 2026-27 season at home against the Colorado Eagles on Saturday, Oct. 3 at Tucson Arena.

"Our jersey represents our team, our city and our fans, making this one of the most meaningful partnerships we've introduced," said Bob Hoffman, President of the Tucson Roadrunners. "Valley Injury Law has earned a strong reputation throughout Arizona, and we're proud to welcome them to the Roadrunners family. We look forward to working together to serve our fans and the Southern Arizona community."

Headquartered in Phoenix, Valley Injury Law provides dedicated support to individuals and families following accidents and injuries. The firm helps clients navigate complex legal matters to ensure injury victims receive the justice, financial relief and peace of mind they deserve.

"At Valley Injury Law, we believe our responsibility extends beyond representing injured clients- we believe in investing in the communities we serve," said Travis Meltzer, Founder & Managing Attorney of Valley Injury Law. "The Tucson Roadrunners have built something truly special in Southern Arizona, and we're proud to partner with an organization that brings people together both on and off the ice. We're excited to support the team, connect with fellow fans and local businesses, and build what we hope is a long-lasting partnership. We can't wait for the season to begin."

Follow the Roadrunners throughout the 2026-27 season on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app, with every game streamed live on AHLTV on FloHockey.

For more information on season ticket memberships, flex plans or group tickets, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com or call 866-774-6253.







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