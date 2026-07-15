Silver Knights Announce Hiring of Assistant Coach Alex Loh

Published on July 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, July 15, that the team has hired Alex Loh to serve as an assistant coach. Loh joins the staff of first-year head coach, Joel Ward.

Loh, 41, has been a member of the Vegas Golden Knights organization since 2022, when he joined as an assistant coach with the Savannah Ghost Pirates, the Golden Knights' ECHL affiliate at the time. Loh took over as interim head coach with Savannah midway through the 2023-24 season and then led the Tahoe Knight Monsters as head coach each of the past two seasons.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Silver Knights. I cannot thank Joel, Tim, and the Golden Knights leadership enough for the opportunity to join the staff in Henderson," said Loh. "I have been fortunate to work with Vegas and Henderson for four seasons with Savannah and Tahoe, so I know what a special organization this is. I also want to thank David Hodges, Joe Ernst, and the Knight Monsters team for their support and wish them nothing but the best in the future."

In two seasons as the head coach of the Knight Monsters, Loh led Tahoe to a 76-55-13 record and two playoff appearances.

"We are excited that Alex will be joining our team in Henderson," said Speltz. "He has developed into a tremendous teacher of the game, bringing excellent results for our ECHL affiliate in Tahoe and growing with each season behind the bench. We look forward to him working with even more of our prospects and contributing to a winning group in Henderson."

Prior to his time in the Golden Knights organization, the Morrisville, Vermont native spent seven seasons with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder. He served as an assistant coach from 2015-18 and as Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations from 2018-22. Loh worked in the AHL for the Portland Pirates as a video coach from 2012-15.

"We are very happy to have Alex joining our staff," said Ward. "He is a talented young coach who produced strong results in Savannah and Tahoe, and with players that will be part of our plans in Henderson. We know he will be a valuable voice for our team."

Loh joins a staff that includes Assistant Coach Jamie Heward and Goaltending Coach Fred Brathwaite, both of whom have been members of the Silver Knights coaching staff since the inaugural season. Video Coach Sumit Singh also returns for his fourth season in Henderson.







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