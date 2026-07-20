Silver Knights Sign Forward Jett Jones

Published on July 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release









Henderson Silver Knights forward Jett Jones

(Henderson Silver Knights) Henderson Silver Knights forward Jett Jones(Henderson Silver Knights)

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, July 20, that the Silver Knights have signed forward Jett Jones to a one-year AHL contract for the 2026-27 season.

Jones, 23, rejoins the Silver Knights, whom he played with for parts of two seasons from 2023-25. The Olds, Alberta native spent the 2025-26 season with the ECHL's Florida Everblades, helping the Everblades to a Kelly Cup championship. Jones totaled six goals and 24 points in 55 ECHL games last season, as well as seven points in 19 playoff games. He also appeared in 11 AHL games with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

In 43 career games with the Silver Knights, Jones has registered three goals, six points, and 10 penalty minutes. Jones has also played in 93 career games for Silver Knights ECHL affiliates with the Savannah Ghost Pirates and Tahoe Knight Monsters, recording 24 goals and 44 points.

Prior to his professional career, Jones played parts of five seasons with the Western Hockey League's Lethbridge Hurricanes from 2018-23, serving as captain in his final two seasons. In 222 career WHL games, Jones registered 54 goals and 121 points.

Jett Jones, Forward

Birthplace: Olds, Alberta

Height: 6-3

Weight: 216 lbs.

Age: 23

Shoots: Left

- 2026 Kelly Cup Champion with ECHL Florida

- Recorded six goals and 24 points in 55 games with ECHL Florida in 2025-26

- Totaled three goals and six points in 43 games with HSK from 2023-25

- Has appeared in 54 career AHL games with HSK and Springfield

- Recorded 54 goals and 121 points in 222 career WHL games with Lethbridge

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from July 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.