Silver Knights Re-Sign Defenseman Brandon Hickey

Published on July 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release









Henderson Silver Knights defenseman Brandon Hickey

(Henderson Silver Knights) Henderson Silver Knights defenseman Brandon Hickey(Henderson Silver Knights)

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, July 7, that the Silver Knights have re-signed defenseman Brandon Hickey to a one-year AHL contract extension for the 2026-27 season. It will be Hickey's sixth season playing with the Silver Knights.

Hickey, 30, played in 37 games for the Silver Knights in 2025-26, tallying a goal and six points with 17 penalty minutes. He also played in three playoff games for Henderson.

The Leduc, Alberta native has been with the Silver Knights since the 2021-22 campaign, playing parts of two seasons with the team from 2021-23 and spending the entirety of the last three seasons in Henderson. In 131 career games with the Silver Knights, Hickey has collected seven goals and 22 points.

A third-round draft pick of the Calgary Flames in 2014, Hickey has played in 222 career AHL games for the Silver Knights, Abbotsford Canucks, Chicago Wolves, and Rochester Americans, totaling 11 goals and 37 points. Hickey was also a member of the ECHL's Florida Everblades in 2022-23, where he was a Kelly Cup champion.

Hickey played four seasons of NCAA hockey at Boston University from 2014-18, serving as captain during his senior season. He was a Hockey East Champion in 2015 and 2018 and an honorable mention for the Hockey East All-Star Team in 2018. He represented Canada at the 2016 World Junior Championship and at the 2017 Spengler Cup, where he won a gold medal.

Brandon Hickey, Defenseman

Birthplace: Leduc, Alberta

Height: 6-2

Weight: 200 lbs.

Age: 30

Shoots: Left

- Recorded one goal and six points in 37 games with Henderson in 2025-26

- Totaled seven goals and 22 points in 131 career games with HSK

- Has totaled11 goals and 37 points in 222 career AHL games

- 2023 Kelly Cup champion with ECHL Florida

- Selected in the third round (64th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by Calgary

- Notched 21 goals and 54 points in 147 NCAA games at Boston University

- Hockey East Champion in 2015 and 2018

- Represented Canada at the 2016 World Junior Championship and 2017 Spengler Cup

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American Hockey League Stories from July 7, 2026

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