Tucson Roadrunners Sign Goaltender Jesper Vikman to One-Year AHL Contract
Published on July 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Utah Mammoth, announced today that the club has signed goaltender Jesper Vikman to a one-year AHL contract.
Vikman, 24, played parts of the 2025-26 season with the Henderson Silver Knights in the AHL and the South Carolina Stingrays in the ECHL. He posted an 8-7-3 record with a 3.41 goals-against average (GAA) and a .866 save percentage (SV%) in 18 AHL appearances with Henderson, and a 1.75 GAA and .929 SV% in one game with South Carolina.
He set AHL career highs in minutes played (1,089) and wins (8) last season.
In parts of four AHL seasons with Henderson (2022-26), the 6-foot-4, 205-pound netminder has recorded a 16-18-5 record with a 3.48 GAA, .880 SV% and one shutout in 41 career games.
Across parts of three ECHL seasons with South Carolina (2025-26), the Tahoe Knight Monsters (2024-25) and Savannah Ghost Pirates (2023-24), Vikman has posted a 31-23-2 record with a 3.13 GAA and .897 SV% in 58 career games.
He has also appeared in eight career Kelly Cup Playoff games with Tahoe, recording a 4-4-0 record with a 2.87 GAA and .914 SV%. He set ECHL career highs in games played (42) and wins (24) during the 2024-25 regular season.
Prior to turning professional, the Stockholm, Sweden, native played his final two junior seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Vancouver Giants (2021-23) after being selected eighth overall by Vancouver in the 2021 Canadian Hockey (CHL) Import Draft. He posted a 36-36-3-2 record with a 3.19 GAA and .903 SV% in 80 career games with the Giants. He also went 6-7-1 with a 3.97 GAA and .896 SV% in 14 WHL playoff games and was named to the WHL (BC Division) First All-Star Team in 2023.
Vikman was originally selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the fifth round (125th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.
Images from this story
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Goaltender Jesper Vikman with the Henderson Silver Knights
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