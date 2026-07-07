Tucson Roadrunners Sign Goaltender Jesper Vikman to One-Year AHL Contract

Published on July 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release









Goaltender Jesper Vikman with the Henderson Silver Knights

(Tucson Roadrunners) Goaltender Jesper Vikman with the Henderson Silver Knights(Tucson Roadrunners)

TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Utah Mammoth, announced today that the club has signed goaltender Jesper Vikman to a one-year AHL contract.

Vikman, 24, played parts of the 2025-26 season with the Henderson Silver Knights in the AHL and the South Carolina Stingrays in the ECHL. He posted an 8-7-3 record with a 3.41 goals-against average (GAA) and a .866 save percentage (SV%) in 18 AHL appearances with Henderson, and a 1.75 GAA and .929 SV% in one game with South Carolina.

He set AHL career highs in minutes played (1,089) and wins (8) last season.

In parts of four AHL seasons with Henderson (2022-26), the 6-foot-4, 205-pound netminder has recorded a 16-18-5 record with a 3.48 GAA, .880 SV% and one shutout in 41 career games.

Across parts of three ECHL seasons with South Carolina (2025-26), the Tahoe Knight Monsters (2024-25) and Savannah Ghost Pirates (2023-24), Vikman has posted a 31-23-2 record with a 3.13 GAA and .897 SV% in 58 career games.

He has also appeared in eight career Kelly Cup Playoff games with Tahoe, recording a 4-4-0 record with a 2.87 GAA and .914 SV%. He set ECHL career highs in games played (42) and wins (24) during the 2024-25 regular season.

Prior to turning professional, the Stockholm, Sweden, native played his final two junior seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Vancouver Giants (2021-23) after being selected eighth overall by Vancouver in the 2021 Canadian Hockey (CHL) Import Draft. He posted a 36-36-3-2 record with a 3.19 GAA and .903 SV% in 80 career games with the Giants. He also went 6-7-1 with a 3.97 GAA and .896 SV% in 14 WHL playoff games and was named to the WHL (BC Division) First All-Star Team in 2023.

Vikman was originally selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the fifth round (125th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

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American Hockey League Stories from July 7, 2026

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