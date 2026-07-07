T-Birds Reveal Summer Community Calendar

Published on July 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds will continue to be a busy presence in the Greater Springfield community throughout the offseason, as the team is happy to announce its summer event calendar.

The T-Birds Community Caravan, with support from MassMutual, will host three more dates of fun throughout the summer months:

Friday, July 24 @ The Landing outside the MassMutual Center, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Featuring live music, local farm stands, artisans, food vendors + face painters & balloon artists

Caravan will coincide with the Thunderbirds Tag Sale (12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.) inside MassMutual Center at T-Birds Merch Store

Game worn jersey sales & special merchandise offerings and savings only available in person!

Friday, July 31 @ Basketball Hall of Fame, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Kids dressed in T-Birds gear receive free admission to the Hall of Fame museum; parents will receive discounted admission

Benefiting Foundation for TJO Animals - fans are encouraged to bring dry/wet dog & cat food for donation; everyone who donates will be entered to win four T-Birds game tickets & T-Birds prize pack

Saturday, August 22 @ Amelia Park Arena (Westfield), 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Caravan will coincide with T-Birds Street Hockey Tournament (9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.)

Ages 9-12; games to be played 3-on-3

Registration includes one ticket to Opening Night + T-shirt for each player

Public ice skating inside Amelia Park Arena (skate rental available)

Additionally, the Thunderbirds are proud to collaborate with the Springfield Hockey Heritage Society to be part of the Heritage Society's annual HockeyDay on Saturday, July 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Better Living Center at the Big E. The annual event will kick off a celebration of 100 Years of Hockey in Springfield, dating back to the original Springfield Indians of the Canadian-American Hockey League in 1926.

Numerous past Springfield Indians, Kings, and Falcons are scheduled to appear as part of the celebration, which is open to the public. Tickets are available now.

Thunderbirds' 2026-27 season tickets are available now - fans can reserve their seat by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).







American Hockey League Stories from July 7, 2026

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