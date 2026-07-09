T-Birds Roll out 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds, the proud American Hockey League affiliate of the St. Louis Blues, released their full schedule for their 2026-27 regular season on Thursday in conjunction with the AHL. The T-Birds will be celebrating their 10th playing season as an AHL member club, as well as their sixth playing season in affiliation with the Blues. Springfield has qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs in four of its past five seasons, coming off a run to within one win of the Eastern Conference Finals.

For the first time in seven seasons, the Thunderbirds will begin their regular season on the road, on Saturday, Oct. 3, in Wilkes-Barre against the Penguins in a rematch of the Atlantic Division Finals. The T-Birds will kick off their home ice season at the Thunderdome against the Laval Rocket on Saturday, Oct. 10 on Opening Night. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m.

Fans are advised that, for a second straight season, all Saturday games at the MassMutual Center will start at 6:05 p.m.

The Thunderbirds will face every Eastern Conference team at least twice during the 2026-27 regular season, except for the Cleveland Monsters and Toronto Marlies. Once again, the AHL season will consist of all 32 clubs playing 72 games (36 home, 36 away).

Springfield will play 52 games against Atlantic Division opponents, including 26 at the MassMutual Center. Their most frequent opponents are the Providence Bruins, who will visit the Thunderdome seven times. The first meeting between the longtime foes will be on Friday, Oct. 30 at 7:05 p.m., with other home-ice meetings scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4 (7:05 p.m.), Wednesday, Dec. 16 (7:05 p.m.), Sunday, Dec. 27 (3:05 p.m.), Saturday, Jan. 2 (6:05 p.m.), Wednesday, Jan. 13 (7:05 p.m.), and Saturday, March 6 (6:05 p.m.).

The home-ice portion of the I-91 rivalry series against the Hartford Wolf Pack begins on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 3:05 p.m. at the Thunderdome. It marks the first of six meetings in Springfield, as the familiar rivals will also meet at the MassMutual Center on Tuesday, Nov. 10 (10:35 a.m.), Wednesday, Dec. 30 (7:05 p.m.), Saturday, Jan. 16 (6:05 p.m.), Wednesday, Feb. 17 (7:05 p.m.), and Saturday, April 3 (6:05 p.m.).

With the Atlantic Division trimmed to seven teams for the 2026-27 season, the Thunderbirds will see each of their division opponents from Pennsylvania six times in the regular season, including three head-to-head matchups each at the Thunderdome. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins visit on Sunday, Jan. 3 (3:05 p.m.), as well as Friday, Jan. 29 (7:05 p.m.) and Saturday, Jan. 30 (6:05 p.m.).

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms make their first stop in Springfield for a two-game weekend on Friday, Oct. 16 (7:05 p.m.) and Saturday, Oct. 17 (6:05 p.m.) before a return meeting on Saturday, Jan. 23 (6:05 p.m.).

The Hershey Bears make their trek from Chocolatetown to the Thunderdome on Friday, Nov. 6 (7:05 p.m.), Saturday, Nov. 7 (6:05 p.m.), and Sunday, April 4 (3:05 p.m.).

The Thunderbirds will also play 18 games (9 home, 9 away) against North and Pacific Division opponents. The San Diego Gulls are the lone Western Conference team on the T-Birds' schedule, as they visit Springfield for the first time ever on Saturday, Feb. 20 (6:05 p.m.) and Sunday, Feb. 21 (3:05 p.m.)

Springfield Thunderbirds 2026-27 Schedule Breakdown:

Start Times at Home:

Mondays: One game starting at 3:05 p.m. (Jan. 18 vs. BEL)

Tuesdays: One game starting at 10:35 a.m. - School Day Game (Nov. 10 vs. HFD)

Wednesdays: Five games - four starting at 7:05 p.m. (Dec. 16 vs. PRO, Dec. 30 vs. HFD, Jan. 13 vs. PRO, Feb. 17 vs. HFD); one starting at 6:05 p.m. (March 10 vs. CLT)

Fridays: Eight games, all beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET

Saturdays: 14 games, all beginning at 6:05 p.m. ET

Sundays: Seven games, all beginning at 3:05 p.m. ET

Total Weekend Games (Friday - Sunday) Home/Away: 59 total (29 home, 30 away)

Total Weekday Games (Monday - Thursday) Home/Away: 13 total (7 home, 6 away)

Atlantic Division Games Home/Away: 52 total (26 home, 26 away)

North Division Games Home/Away: 16 total (7 home, 7 away)

Pacific Division Games Home/Away: 4 total (2 home, 2 away)

Monthly breakdown Home/Away: Oct. 9 total - 5/4; Nov. 11 total - 6/5; Dec. 10 total - 6/4; Jan. 14 total - 9/5; Feb. 12 total - 3/9; March 11 total - 5/6; April 5 total - 2/3

Three games in three nights: 4

First 36 Games Home/Away: 20 home / 16 away

Last 36 Games Home/Away: 16 home / 20 away

Springfield Thunderbirds fans are encouraged to visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn more about 2026-27 Ticket Memberships, which feature the best benefits, including a special season ticket holder jersey. For more information or to order now, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625).

Single-game tickets and the 2026-27 regular season promotional schedule will be available later this summer.

Springfield Thunderbirds 2026-27 Schedule - By Month - Home Games in Bold (All times ET)

October:

Saturday, Oct. 3 @ WBS, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4 @ PRO, 3:05 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10 vs. LAV, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 11 vs. CLT, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 16 vs. LV, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17 vs. LV, 6:05 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23 @ CLT, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 @ CLT, 6:00 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.

November:

Sunday, Nov. 1 vs. HFD, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6 vs. HER, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7 vs. HER, 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 10 vs. HFD, 10:35 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 13 @ PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 14 @ HFD, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20 vs. CLT, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 22 @ HFD, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 27 @ HFD, 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28 vs. UTC, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29 @ HFD, 3:00 p.m.

December:

Friday, Dec. 4 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5 vs. UTC, 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 9 @ HFD, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11 @ PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12 vs. ROC, 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 16 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19 @ CLT, 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 20 @ CLT, 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 27 vs. PRO, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 30 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.

January:

Saturday, Jan. 2 vs. PRO, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 3 vs. WBS, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 8 @ SDG, 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 9 @ SDG, 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 13 vs. PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 15 @ UTC, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 16 vs. HFD, 6:05 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 18 vs. BEL, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 22 @ WBS, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 23 vs. LV, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 24 vs. LAV, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 29 vs. WBS, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 30 vs. WBS, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 31 @ PRO, 3:05 p.m.

February:

Wednesday, Feb. 3 @ WBS, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 5 @ LV, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 6 @ HER, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 12 @ ROC, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 13 @ HAM, 5:00 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 15 @ BEL, 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 17 vs. HFD, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20 vs. SDG, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 21 vs. SDG, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 24 @ PRO, 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 27 @ HER, 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 28 @ HER, 3:00 p.m.

March:

Tuesday, Mar. 2 @ UTC, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 5 vs. SYR, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 6 vs. PRO, 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 10 vs. CLT, 6:05 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 12 vs. CLT, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 13 vs. HAM, 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 20 @ LV, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 21 @ LV, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Mar. 24 @ SYR, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 26 @ LAV, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 27 @ LAV, 3:00 p.m.

April:

Friday, Apr. 2 @ PRO, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 3 vs. HFD, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, Apr. 4 vs. HER, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 9 @ HFD, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 10 @ PRO, 5:05 p.m.







American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

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