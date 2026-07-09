Admirals Announce 2026-27 Schedule

Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Led by Head Coach Karl Taylor, the Milwaukee Admirals will begin the 2026-27 season on the road in Rockford against the IceHogs on Saturday, October 3rd at 7 pm before commencing the home portion of their schedule one week later when they host the Grand Rapids at 6 pm at Panther Arena.

Once again, the Admirals 72-game, unbalanced schedule that will finish over six months later with a road game in Chicago on Sunday, April 11th. Overall, this season the Ads will battle 12 different teams, including the Cleveland Monsters, Colorado Eagles, Hartford Wolf Pack, Ontario Reign, Providence, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins as the non-Central Division foes.

As with most seasons the Admirals will play predominantly within the Central as 54 of their 72 games come against divisional opponents. They will play Chicago, Grand Rapids and Rockford each 10 times, five at home and five on the road, and Iowa, Manitoba, and Texas each eight times.

Overall, Milwaukee will play 25 of their 36 home games on Friday (10), Saturday (13) or Sundays (2). They have six home games on Tuesdays and four on Wednesdays, including a pair of 10:30 am school games on November 10th and March 9th.

The Admirals longest homestand of the season will be five games and happen from March 9th through the 19th while the longest roadtrip of the year is seven games, from January 8th through the 17th and will stretch across three time zones.

Season tickets and memberships in Admirals365 for the 2026-27 season are on sale now and start for as little as $28 per month. For more information fans should visit www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

Single game tickets for next season will go on sale in September and the always anticipated Admirals Promotional Schedule, including the Admirals Concert Series, will be announced later this summer.







American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

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