Colorado Eagles Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have officially announced the team's 2026-27 regular season schedule. The season will kick off when Colorado travels to take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, October 3rd. The Eagles will make their home debut on Friday, October 9th against the Abbotsford Canucks at Blue Arena.

The schedule features a 72-game regular season, with Colorado playing 36 games at home and 36 on the road. The home portion of the schedule will feature 12 different teams paying a visit to Loveland, including matchups against two Central Division opponents in the Milwaukee Admirals and Grand Rapids Griffins, as well as the team's first-ever meeting with an AHL Eastern Conference opponent in the Charlotte Checkers.

In addition, Colorado will also face the Calgary Wranglers, Coachella Valley Firebirds, San Jose Barracuda, Henderson Silver Knights, San Diego Gulls, Bakersfield Condors and Ontario Reign at Blue Arena.

The Eagles will also travel for meetings against those same 12 teams on the road.

Other highlights include:

Longest Home Stands:

6 Games (12/11 thru 12/20), (1/8 thru 1/17)

Longest Road Trips:

5 Games (11/10 thru 11/17), (12/29 thru 1/6), (2/13 thru 2/20)

Home Dates by Day:

Tuesday - 5

Wednesday - 5

Friday - 11

Saturday - 13

Sunday - 2

12 Different Opponents Visit Blue Arena:

Henderson Silver Knights

Charlotte Checkers

Milwaukee Admirals

San Diego Gulls

Bakersfield Condors

Coachella Valley Firebirds

Grand Rapids Griffins

San Jose Barracuda

Abbotsford Canucks

Calgary Wranglers

Ontario Reign

Tucson Roadrunners

The 2026-27 campaign will also mark the Eagles ninth season as members of the American Hockey League.

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat.







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