Chicago Advances to Calder Cup Final with 4-3 Win in Game Seven

Published on June 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Chicago netted a pair of goals to break a 2-2 deadlock in the third period and held on for a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Eagles in Game Seven of the Western Conference Final on Monday. The win now sends the Wolves to face the Toronto Marlies in the Calder Cup Final. Chicago forwards Ryan Suzuki and Noah Philp led the way with a goal and an assist each, while goaltender Amir Miftakhov collected the win in net, making 39 saves on 42 shots.

A power play late in the first period would lead to the game's first goal, as Philp lit the lamp with a wrister from the right-wing circle, putting the Wolves up 1-0 with 15 seconds left in the opening frame.

Chicago would build upon its lead when forward Bradly Nadeau sliced in front of the net before tipping a shot past goalie Trent Miner, pushing the Wolves lead to 2-0 just 1:07 into the second period.

Colorado would respond 40 seconds later when defenseman Wyatt Aamodt drove down the right-wing boards and buried a wrister from the circle, slicing the deficit to 2-1. The Eagles would go on to outshoot Chicago 12-8 in the middle frame, but left for the second intermission still trailing, 2-1.

Colorado forward Jason Polin would level the score at 2-2 just 14 seconds into the third period when he smashed home a shot from the low slot.

The momentum would swing back when Suzuki sent a wrister from the left-wing circle past Miner, giving the Wolves a 3-2 edge at the 3:46 mark.

Chicago forward Ivan Ryabkin would add some insurance when he swept home a rebound at the top of the crease, extending the lead to 4-2 with 7:10 left in the contest.

The Eagles would pull Miner in favor of the extra attacker, setting up forward Jayson Megna to tuck home a chance in front of the net, trimming the deficit to 4-3 at the 18:50 mark of the final frame.

Miner suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 27 shots. Colorado finished 0-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Stay tuned to ColoradoEagles.com and the Eagles social media for updates on summer appearances and events.







American Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026

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