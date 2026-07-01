Letestu Named Assistant Coach of NHL's Vegas Golden Knights

Published on June 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that Mark Letestu has been named assistant coach of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights. Letestu spent the 2025-26 season as head coach of the Eagles, leading the team to a 41-20-6-5 record and a trip to the AHL Western Conference Final for the first time in team history. In addition, he was named head coach of the Pacific Division All-Star Team at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic.

Prior to joining the Eagles, Letestu spent four seasons as an assistant coach with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters. In that span, the Monsters compiled a 136-117-23-16 regular season record. Additionally, the club qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs each of his final two campaigns, including capturing the North Division title in 2023-24 and advancing to the Conference Finals that year before falling to the eventual champion Hershey Bears. Letestu also coached one season in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) ranks as an assistant in 2012-13.

Prior to his first pro coaching job in 2021-22, Letestu played parts of 14 seasons of professional hockey after being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 22, 2007. The pro career includes 567 regular-season games in the NHL with the Blue Jackets, Penguins, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets. He registered 210 career points (93g/117a) and added 15 points (6g/9a) in 36 Stanley Cup Playoff contests. The Elk Point, Alberta, native also suited up in 255 regular-season games in the AHL, six in the ECHL and seven in Sweden's Allsvenskan league, giving him a total of 835 career regular-season games in professional leagues from 2006-20.

Letestu played one season at Western Michigan University (2006-07) and three for Bonnyville in the AJHL (2002-05) prior to competing professionally. He was tabbed the AJHL's Most Valuable Player in 2005-06 after pacing the league with 105 points (50g/55a).







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