Chicago Wolves Advance to 2026 Calder Cup Finals
Published on June 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The Chicago Wolves have won the Robert W. Clarke Trophy as the American Hockey League's Western Conference champions and will take on the Toronto Marlies in the 2026 Calder Cup Finals.
The best-of-seven championship series will begin Friday, June 12, at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill.
The Wolves secured their sixth conference title in 25 seasons as members of the American Hockey League with a 4-3 win over the Colorado Eagles in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals tonight in Loveland, Colo.
It will also be the third Calder Cup Finals appearance in the last seven seasons for a Carolina Hurricanes affiliate.
Led by Spiros Anastas, who took over as head coach on Dec. 12, the Wolves finished second in the Central Division during the regular season with a record of 36-21-8-7 (87 points). They are 10-6 through three playoff rounds, having gotten past the Texas Stars (3-2) and Grand Rapids Griffins (3-1) before eliminating Colorado (4-3).
Established in 1990, the AHL's Western Conference championship trophy honors the late Robert W. Clarke. Mr. Clarke served as the Chairman of the AHL's Board of Governors from 1967-94, and in 1956 he played an instrumental role in the formation of the Rochester Americans, one of the most successful franchises in AHL history.
2026 Calder Cup Finals
Chicago Wolves [CAR] vs. Toronto Marlies [TOR]
Game 1 - Fri., June 12 - Toronto at Chicago, 8:00
Game 2 - Sun., June 14 - Toronto at Chicago, 4:00
Game 3 - Tue., June 16 - Chicago at Toronto, 7:00
Game 4 - Thu., June 18 - Chicago at Toronto, 7:00
*Game 5 - Fri., June 19 - Chicago at Toronto, 7:00
*Game 6 - Sun., June 21 - Toronto at Chicago, 4:00
*Game 7 - Tue., June 23 - Toronto at Chicago, 8:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
American Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2026
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- Chicago Wolves Advance to 2026 Calder Cup Finals - AHL
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