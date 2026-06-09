Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on June 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)







This past week the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks named Manny Malhotra, the head coach of their American Hockey League affiliate the Abbotsford Canucks, the NHL team's new head coach; the DC Defenders and Louisville Kings advanced to the United Football League's United Bowl; and the National Women's Soccer League announced Washington, D.C., will host the 2026 championship.

Highlights from this week come from the American Hockey League, Professional Women's Hockey League, Federal Prospects Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, United States Hockey League, Canadian Football League, National Women's Soccer League, Women's National Basketball Association, Canadian Elite Basketball League, International League, South Atlantic League, Northwest League, Premier Lacrosse League, National Lacrosse League, and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

The Vancouver Canucks have found their new bench boss, naming Manny Malhotra as the 23rd head coach in franchise history. Malhotra, 46, has served as head coach of Vancouver's AHL affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks, for the past two seasons. TSN Canucks reporter Farhan Lalji joins SC with Jay Onrait to discuss.

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced that the team has named Jay Leach Head Coach of the Rangers' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Leach, 46, becomes the ninth head coach in Wolf Pack history. He joins the Rangers organization with 12 years of coaching experience, including four seasons as a head coach in the AHL. Leach most recently served as an assistant coach with the Boston Bruins for the past two seasons (2024-25 and 2025-26) and spent three seasons with the Seattle Kraken as an assistant coach (2021-22- 2023-24). Prior to making the jump to the NHL in 2021, the Syracuse, NY, native served as head coach for four seasons for the Providence Bruins of the AHL (2017-18 - 2020-21). Over Leach's tenure as head coach with Providence, the team posted a 136-77-26 (W-L-OTL/SOL) record in 239 games. During this span, Providence won back-to-back Atlantic Division titles in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Professional Women's Hockey League

The Boston Fleet have named François Méthot as the team's head coach ahead of the 2026-27 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. Méthot brings more than 11 years of coaching and player development experience to the Fleet, with a proven track record of advancing athletes' on-ice performance and building successful programs. He most recently served three seasons as the General Manager and Head Coach of the Rochester Jr. Americans of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), leading the expansion franchise to a 110-51-17 record and a division championship in its second season. Alongside his time behind the bench, he trained and developed collegiate and professional players in the NCAA, PWHL, NHL and beyond, including Fleet defender Haley Winn. "François stood out throughout the process because of his clear vision for our team and commitment to player development, along with his ability to communicate and build strong relationships," said Boston Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer. "He has a proven track record of developing elite players on both the men's and women's sides of the game, including NHL and PWHL athletes. His perspective is shaped by a 17-year professional playing career and extensive experience developing players at every level. François' approach aligns closely with the culture, standards, and pursuit of excellence that define the Boston Fleet. We're excited to welcome him to Boston as we continue building on the strong foundation already in place and pursue our goal of bringing home a Walter Cup."

Francois Methot has been named the Boston Fleet's new head coach, becoming the team's third head coach in three years.

Hamilton's new PWHL team recently introduced Kris Sparre as its inaugural head coach. The 2026 Coach of the Year finalist joined the expansion team after serving as head coach of the Boston Fleet, guiding the club to a league-record 18-point improvement from last season. Coach Sparre sat down with Rick to talk about this exciting new opportunity.

Vancouver Goldeneyes General Manager Cara Gardner Morey released the following statement today regarding the team's head coaching position: "As we conclude our inaugural season and evaluate the future direction of the organization, we have made the decision to make a change at the head coaching position. Brian Idalski joined the Goldeneyes prior to the team's first season in Vancouver, a role that offered unique challenges and opportunities. His leadership and experience helped establish the foundation of our organization during its inaugural year. Vancouver finished its inaugural season in sixth place in the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) standings with 37 points and an overall record of 9-3-4-14. The Goldeneyes own the first pick in the 2026 PWHL Draft after finishing first in the league's 'Gold Plan' standings.

Federal Prospects Hockey League

The Federal Prospects Hockey League announced that an ownership group led by Matt Pace will assume operations of Baton Rouge's FPHL franchise beginning with the 2026-27 season, pending completion of standard league and arena approvals. The transition ensures the continuation of professional hockey in Baton Rouge and builds upon the important work done by Chris Bryniarski, Don Lewis and the Baton Rouge organization to return the sport to the Capital City. Since professional hockey returned to Baton Rouge, the organization helped reintroduce the game to a passionate fan base, build local relationships, and establish a foundation for the market's long-term future in the FPHL. "Bringing professional hockey back to Baton Rouge required vision and a willingness to take on the difficult work that comes with launching a franchise,"said Don Kirnan, Commissioner of the Federal Prospects Hockey League. "Chris, Don and their entire organization deserve a tremendous amount of credit for what they helped build. They stepped forward for Baton Rouge and for the FPHL, and their efforts have positioned this market for a strong future. We are very grateful for their cooperation and support as the franchise moves into its next chapter."

¬ÅWe didn't want to lose hockey," Baton Rouge announces new team after Zydeco collapse

Ontario Hockey League

King Street was lined by thousands shoulder-to-shoulder from Queen Street all the way to Young Street, to welcome home the Kitchener Rangers and celebrate the return of the Memorial Cup to the city of Kitchener. With the cup parade concluding in Carl Zehr Square in the heart of downtown, Rangers' announcer Dave Schnider introduced the team to the opening chords of AC/DC's Hell's Bells played live by The Golden Keys, just as he had done every Friday night at the Auditorium. Rangers' head coach Jussi Ahokas stepped up to the microphone to share the national title with the fans he had continually referred to as "the sixth player on the ice."

Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman tannounced the naming of Michael Babcock as the 6th head coach in franchise history making Babcock the youngest to lead the Bulldogs bench. Reciving his first call to the bench in 2021-22, Babcock spent two seasons with the University of Saskatchewan as assistant coach while earning his MBA in the process. In 2023, Babcock joined the Ottawa Senators briefly in an assistant/development coach role before moving to the St. Louis Blues for a pair of seasons as the team's skills coach, including working with former AHL Bulldogs head coach Claude Julien. For the 2025-26 season, Babcock moved to San Diego where he served as assistant coach with the AHL's San Diego Gulls.

United States Hockey League

In continuance of the National Hockey League (NHL) and USA Hockey's expanded collaboration supporting advancement of the Tier I junior hockey development pathway in the United States, the United States Hockey League (USHL) and a group of stakeholders have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish member clubs in Arizona, California, and Nevada. "This expansion is about more than adding teams. It is about expanding opportunity," said USHL President and Commissioner, Glenn Hefferan. "Together with the NHL and USA Hockey, we have committed ourselves to creating the world's premier environment for player development. Bringing the USHL to the western United States allows more players and families to access that experience while further strengthening a pathway that prepares young athletes for success in hockey, in the classroom, and in life." "We couldn't be more excited about the expansion into the West of the USHL. This has been a group effort by multiple parties all with the shared goal of combining our influence to ultimately grow the game of hockey," said Los Angeles Kings President, Luc Robitaille. "I want to commend Tom Garrity and Ben Robert for their vision and perseverance as well as thank our NHL team partners in Anaheim and San Jose. Similar to the success we saw with American Hockey League (AHL) expansion almost a decade ago, this will create a whole new competitive layer to the western region that will allow junior level players to develop and compete closer to home."

The USHL is expanding!

North American Hockey League

The North American Hockey League (NAHL) announced that the Rochester Jr. Americans have been granted inactive status by the NAHL Board of Governors for the 2026-27 season. As a result, the team will not participate in league competition during the upcoming season. Since establishing the Rochester Jr. Americans, the organization has been proud to build one of the NAHL's most successful and respected programs. During that time, the junior hockey landscape has undergone significant changes, many of which have been driven by evolving NCAA policies and developments across the broader player development pathway. As the landscape continues to evolve, the Rochester Jr. Americans and the NAHL have mutually agreed that the 2026-27 season presents an appropriate opportunity for the organization to conduct a comprehensive review of its junior hockey operations and long-term strategy. No decisions have been made beyond the 2026-27 season, and the organization will provide additional updates upon completion of that review. "This was not a decision made lightly," said the organization. "We are incredibly proud of what our players, coaches, staff, billet families, volunteers, and fans have helped us accomplish. Together, we built an organization that earned NAHL Organization of the Year honors, produced Coach/General Manager and Broadcaster of the Year award winners, qualified for the playoffs in every season, and captured an East Division championship. We are deeply grateful for the tremendous support we have received from the Rochester community. Most of all, we take pride in our players' development and their successful transition to college and other opportunities outside of junior hockey."

FOOTBALL

United Football League

From 0-3 to the United Bowl. The Louisville Kings took down the St. Louis Battlehawks 29-20 in the Battledome on Sunday, continuing one of the most remarkable turnarounds in UFL history. The Kings' fifth straight victory and seventh in their last eight games punched their ticket to the United Bowl in their inaugural season. Tanner Brown stole the show, becoming the first kicker in UFL history to convert two four-point field goals in a single game while adding another chapter to his record-breaking season. The Kings will face the DC Defenders in the United Bowl at Audi Field on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Defenders finally got their revenge. After dropping both Week Nine and Week Ten matchups to Orlando, DC won the one that mattered most. Jason Bean delivered on the biggest stage, leading a 405-yard offensive performance while the defense bottled up the league's most explosive offense in a 28-22 semifinal victory. The defending champions are headed back to the United Bowl. This marked an extraordinarily rare third straight meeting between the two teams. The last time a professional football rivalry featured three consecutive matchups, including a playoff game, came in 1943 when the Washington Redskins and New York Giants met three weeks in a row.

Canadian Football League

CFL Plays of the Week - Week 1, 2026

The United Football League announced its 2026 All-UFL Team with all eight teams represented and the St. Louis Battlehawks leading all clubs with seven selections, tying the league record they previously established during the 2025 season. The Orlando Storm and Houston Gamblers followed with five selections each, while the DC Defenders and Louisville Kings delivered three players to the All-UFL team. The Birmingham Stallions and Columbus Aviators saw two players selected followed by the Dallas Renegades with one selection. Chris Rowland of the Orlando Storm was the only player to be selected at two positions - Wide Receiver and Kick Return specialist.

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced Audi Field, home of the Washington Spirit and Major League Soccer's D.C. United, as the site of the 2026 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, on Saturday, November 21. For the fifth consecutive season, the match will air in primetime on the CBS Television Network and will stream on Paramount+. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Further broadcast details, including pre- and post-match coverage, will be shared at a later date. "Washington, D.C. has become one of the premier destinations for women's soccer, with an incredibly engaged fan base, a vibrant soccer culture and a community that continues to champion the growth of our game," said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman. "As soccer captures the attention of fans across the country this year, the NWSL Championship will serve as a fitting culmination of a landmark year for our sport in the region. We look forward to working alongside the Washington Spirit, D.C. United, CBS and our partners to deliver an unforgettable championship week that celebrates our players, clubs and supporters while showcasing the very best of the NWSL."

The National Women's Soccer League announced D.C.'s Audi Field will host its 2026 championship match in November.

Denver Summit FC announced that English football and Women's Super League (WSL) coaching veteran, Stephen Kirby, will join the staff as the club's newest assistant coach. Kirby brings almost two decades of developmental and coaching experience, most recently in the WSL. "We are thrilled to welcome Stephen Kirby to the Summit as our new assistant coach," said Denver Summit FC Head Coach Nick Cushing. "We believe great clubs are built on great people, and Stephen embodies the values, standards, and ambition that defines our organization and his experience within the professional game speaks for itself." Kirby most recently served as assistant manager of Women's West Ham United FC for the 2025-26 season, leading the Hammers to a League-Cup Quarterfinal appearance.

Gainbridge Super League

The Gainbridge Super League announced the format for its 2026 Fall Season will feature a high-stakes 14-match competition where every match will carry increased importance in the race for the Players' Shield and league championship. The 2026 Fall Season will also serve as the Super League's transition to a spring-to-fall calendar beginning in 2027. "The 2026 Fall Season represents an important next step for the Gainbridge Super League," said Amanda Vandervort, President of the Gainbridge Super League. "This transition supports player movement, roster development, and long-term growth while creating an exciting, competitive environment that resonates with our fans and strengthens our connection to communities. The Fall Season provides a unique competitive window where every match and every point will matter and sets the stage for our transition to a spring-to-fall calendar in 2027."

Carolina Ascent FC announced that defender Brianna Martinez is retiring from professional soccer. Martinez, 26, joined Carolina Ascent on loan ahead of the club's inaugural 2025/26 season before signing a permanent contract during the league's winter break. The defender appeared in 24 matches for the Ascent, making 16 starts and logging more than 1,300 minutes during the campaign. "Ending my career here has been a dream come true," shared Martinez. "From the passionate fans, to the dedicated staff, incredible coaches and my amazing teammates, this place has been nothing short of amazing. This year has been the most fun I have ever had playing soccer. My teammates made me smile and laugh every single day, and it was truly an honor playing alongside each and every one of them. I know this team will continue to do amazing things, and I will forever be one of their biggest cheerleaders."

Brooklyn FC announced the hiring of former National Women's Soccer League defender Samantha Johnson as General Manager of Brooklyn FC's women's team. A veteran of professional women's soccer in both the United States and Australia, Johnson brings nearly a decade of top-flight playing experience to her new leadership role with the club. Johnson began her professional career with the Chicago Red Stars in 2014 after earning a roster spot through the club's open tryouts. Over five seasons in the NWSL, she established herself as a key figure in Chicago's back line, helping lead the club to multiple playoff appearances and becoming a full-time starting center-back in 2017. That same season, she appeared in 22 matches and earned NWSL Team of the Month honors in June. "We're incredibly excited to welcome Samantha to Brooklyn FC," said Brian McBride, Brooklyn FC Sporting Director. "Her experience competing at the highest levels of the women's game, combined with her leadership qualities and understanding of player development, will be invaluable as we continue building a championship-caliber environment for our women's team."

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

Watch the highlights as Olivia Miles scored a career-high 28 PTS, including 8 3PM (the most in a game by a rookie in WNBA history) as the Minnesota Lynx defeated the Golden State Valkyries, 87-84.

Watch as Washington Mystics head coach Sydney Johnson was escorted off the court by police after he was ejected for argujing with officials during the 109-77 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

NBA G League

The Noblesville Boom, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced that Bryce Taylor has been named head coach, succeeding Tom Hankins. Taylor was previously an assistant coach with the Boom for the past three seasons (2023-26), where he helped the team achieve an 84-67 overall record with two NBA G League playoff appearances, while producing six NBA call-ups. Taylor began his coaching career as a player development coach for the Pacers (2021-22) before being named an assistant coach for EWE Baskets Oldenburg (2022-23) in Germany. "We could not be more excited about the qualities Bryce brings to our organization as our next head coach," Noblesville Boom General Manager Chris Taylor said. "He has made a significant impact over the past several seasons in his role as an assistant, and his playing experience has helped him develop a natural ability to connect with players at this level. He understands what the NBA G League is all about and has fully bought in to our 'embrace the grind' culture while remaining committed to developing not only our players, but also our staff, both on and off the court."

The Laketown Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, today announced Thomas Scott as the team's first General Manager ahead of the inaugural season. Scott shared insights into his basketball journey and background in player development, expressing excitement for the new challenge. You are the first ever GM of the Laketown Squadron. How does it feel to be part of something brand new? "I'm incredibly excited and grateful for this opportunity. This is very sentimental to me because this is where my basketball journey began. I attended college here and started my NBA career working in the Hornets' video room. My goal is to create something special for the fans of New Orleans, and it's truly difficult to put into words how much this opportunity means to me."

The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, have been named the 2025-26 NBA G League Franchise of the Year. The honor marks the first time in franchise history the Gold have received the league's top organizational award. The recognition follows a standout season for Grand Rapids, highlighted by a league-leading finish in gate receipts, a franchise-record year for partnership sales and continued growth across key business performance indicators. "It's an incredible honor for our organization and a reflection of the work our staff, partners and fans have put in all season," said Steve Jbara, President of the Grand Rapids Gold. "This recognition speaks to the momentum we're building in Grand Rapids and the standard we're committed to raising every season."

The NBA G League has officially named Grand Rapids Gold Owner and President Steve Jbara the 2025-26 Executive of the Year, marking the third consecutive season he has received this award. Jbara is now the first executive in NBA G League history to earn the award for three consecutive years. Under Jbara's leadership, the Gold have continued to raise the bar for excellence in the G League. From record-setting ticket sales and nationally recognized marketing campaigns, the Gold continue to grow both their fanbase and their impact in the NBA G League. "This award is a tremendous honor, and I'm humbled to be recognized again among such an accomplished group of executives," said Jbara. "But more than anything, this is a reflection of the incredible team I get to work alongside every day in Grand Rapids. Our front office, game day staff, partners, and fans are the reason we're able to do what we do. We've worked tirelessly to create something special here, and I'm incredibly proud of how far we've come and where we're headed. I'm also incredibly thankful for our partnership with the Denver Nuggets and the continued support from the Grand Rapids community."

Canadian Elite Basketball League

An inside look at Scarborough Shooting Stars Head Coach Tyrell Vernon's coaching evolution, from building culture under legendary coach Steve Konchalski at St. FX to assembling and leading a professional roster in the CEBL. He also breaks down recruiting, player chemistry, and how his experience across prep, U SPORTS, and pro basketball has shaped his coaching philosophy.

BASEBALL

International League

Tigers right-hander Justin Verlander tosses five scoreless frames in a rehab outing for Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens

South Atlantic League

Orioles prospect Wehiwa Aloy, Alfredo Velásquez and Victor Figueroa combine to turn a game-ending triple play for High-A Frederick Keys

Northwest League

Mariners prospect Luis Suisbel makes an incredible catch stretched over the fence for High-A Everett AquaSox

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

Every Team's Best Play of Week 4

National Lacrosse League

TOP PLAYS OF THE NLL PLAYOFFS AND NLL FINALS

OTHER SPORTS

The Columbus Fury announced that it has entered into an agreement with Dave Boos to become the Fury's Head Coach. Boos most recently spent 15 seasons with the University of Florida, serving as associate head coach under Mary Wise, where he helped lead the Gators to fifteen consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, thirteen NCAA Regionals, a trip to the Division I National Championship match, and seven SEC championships. Boos will guide the Fury into the franchise's next chapter under new ownership with his expertise in match preparation, player development and a collaborative approach. "I'm excited to help shape what comes next for the Columbus Fury and to build a team culture rooted in trust, competitiveness and continued growth," said Boos. "Professional women's volleyball is entering an incredible moment, and Columbus has the opportunity to be at the forefront of that growth. I'm grateful to the Fury's new ownership team, Andrea Mitchell and Andy Sandler, for the opportunity to lead this team and I'm looking forward to getting to work with the players, staff and fans who will define this next chapter."

The Columbus Fury announced that Eric Schulze has been named Team President and General Manager. Schulze will lead the Fury's day-to-day operations and long-term strategic direction, overseeing all volleyball and business operations for the franchise. Schulze brings nearly three decades of volleyball leadership experience to the Fury, including extensive work in club ownership, team operations, event management, facility development, player development, and organizational growth. His career has centered on building programs, developing athletes and coaches, and helping grow the sport of volleyball at every level. Working closely with Co-Owner Andrea Mitchell and Head Coach Dave Boos, he will help execute the organization's strategic vision while leading roster construction, team operations, revenue generation, fan engagement, and community impact initiatives.

Athletes Unlimited Softball League

With Opening Day just days away, the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) announced a new group of strategic investors led by the Milwaukee Brewers and Ryan Sanders Baseball, further deepening support from some of the most respected leaders and operators in the baseball industry ahead of the league's second season. The investment group includes Milwaukee Brewers Chairman and Principal Owner Mark Attanasio as well as baseball legends and executives Nolan Ryan, Reid Ryan and Don Sanders of Ryan Sanders Baseball, one of the premier ownership and operating groups in Minor League Baseball through franchises including the Round Rock Express. "This is a meaningful moment for the AUSL because it reflects growing belief from some of the most respected operators in baseball that professional softball has enormous long-term potential," said Jon Patricof, CEO and Co-Founder of Athletes Unlimited. "The Brewers have built one of the most admired organizations in Major League Baseball, while Nolan, Reid and Don bring decades of experience creating successful franchises and connecting deeply with fans and communities. Beyond the investment itself, their operational expertise and experience building successful baseball properties across multiple markets will be incredibly valuable as we continue building the AUSL into a sustainable premier professional league."

Ultimate Frisbee Association

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The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.