Columbus Fury Names Eric Schulze President and General Manager

Published on June 7, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Columbus Fury News Release







The Columbus Fury announced today that Eric Schulze has been named Team President and General Manager. Schulze will lead the Fury's day-to-day operations and long-term strategic direction, overseeing all volleyball and business operations for the franchise.

Schulze brings nearly three decades of volleyball leadership experience to the Fury, including extensive work in club ownership, team operations, event management, facility development, player development, and organizational growth. His career has centered on building programs, developing athletes and coaches, and helping grow the sport of volleyball at every level.

Working closely with Co-Owner Andrea Mitchell and Head Coach Dave Boos, he will help execute the organization's strategic vision while leading roster construction, team operations, revenue generation, fan engagement, and community impact initiatives.

Ownership Perspective "It's rare to find an individual who has a deep understanding of volleyball combined with strong business acumen, but Eric has experience leading volleyball teams and clubs in nearly every facet of the operation," Columbus Fury Co-Owner Andrea Mitchell said. "He has built successful programs, developed athletes and earned tremendous respect throughout the volleyball community. We're excited to welcome him to Columbus and believe he will play an important role in the continued growth of the Fury."

Leadership Transition The Fury also announced that Chief Executive Officer David Paitson will wrap up his contract on June 30, after having led the organization's business and volleyball operations through its first three seasons. Paitson will facilitate the leadership transition in an advisory role over the next several months.

"David played an instrumental role in launching the franchise three years ago and leveraged his more than 30 years of experience in professional sports and intercollegiate athletics in his leadership of the Fury," said owner Andrea Mitchell. "We thank David for his dedication to our staff, players and coaches, and for his commitment to keeping professional women's volleyball in Columbus."

Schulze on Joining the Fury

"I am honored to join the Columbus Fury and help lead this organization into its next chapter," said Schulze. "Professional women's volleyball is in an incredible moment, and Columbus has everything needed to become one of the premier markets in the sport. Our focus will be on building a championship-caliber organization that players want to be part of, fans are proud to support, and the volleyball community throughout Ohio can rally behind. Andrea has a clear vision for what the Fury can become, and I look forward to working alongside her to bring that vision to life. I'm grateful to Andrea and Andy Sandler for the opportunity, and I'm excited to get to work."







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