Columbus Fury Names Dave Boos Head Coach

Published on June 7, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Columbus Fury News Release







The Columbus Fury announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Dave Boos to become the Fury's Head Coach. Boos most recently spent 15 seasons with the University of Florida, serving as associate head coach under Mary Wise, where he helped lead the Gators to fifteen consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, thirteen NCAA Regionals, a trip to the Division I National Championship match, and seven SEC championships. Boos will guide the Fury into the franchise's next chapter under new ownership with his expertise in match preparation, player development and a collaborative approach.

"I'm excited to help shape what comes next for the Columbus Fury and to build a team culture rooted in trust, competitiveness and continued growth," said Boos. "Professional women's volleyball is entering an incredible moment, and Columbus has the opportunity to be at the forefront of that growth. I'm grateful to the Fury's new ownership team, Andrea Mitchell and Andy Sandler, for the opportunity to lead this team and I'm looking forward to getting to work with the players, staff and fans who will define this next chapter."

A Proven Track Record

Throughout his career, Boos has worked closely with Mary Wise, the all-time leader in Division I women's volleyball wins by a female head coach, including during his 15 seasons at the University of Florida and previously on the USA A2 Women's National Team in 2006, where he served as her defensive coordinator. During his tenure at Florida, Boos coached 57 All-SEC players and four SEC Players of the Year.

"I had the privilege to work with Dave for over 15 years and can think of few better suited to lead an elite team of professional volleyball players. Beyond his unique skills for training and developing team systems, Dave's ability to establish relationships built on trust creates a culture where players can maximize their talents," said Wise. She added, "The growth and popularity of volleyball in the U.S. provides a tremendous opportunity for professional volleyball to tap into talented coaches like Dave, those who can help elevate our sport to all-new level."

Building Championship Programs

Boos brings nearly three decades of coaching experience to the Fury position. Before joining the Florida coaching staff, he coached at Ball State University, the University of Minnesota and Indiana University. Boos' track record for developing players includes guiding players to 61 All-American and 76 All-Region honors over his career.

During his time with Minnesota, the Gophers program reached new heights including the school's first Big Ten Championship in 2002 and trips to the national semifinals in 2003 and 2004, including the school's first-ever appearance in the NCAA Division I National Championship match in 2004.

A Vision for the Future

"We are truly fortunate to enter this new chapter of the Fury's history with Dave at the helm, bringing his passion for the sport and deep commitment to players' development and success," said Fury Co-Owner Andrea Mitchell. She added, "After hearing Dave describe his vision for a player-forward ethos that prioritizes health, positive mindset and collaboration, we knew he was the right person to guide the Fury to long-lasting success."







Major League Volleyball Stories from June 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.