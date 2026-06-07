Columbus Fury Name Caroline Knop Assistant Coach & Director of Player Development

Published on June 7, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio "" The Columbus Fury announced today that Caroline Knop has joined the organization as Assistant Coach & Director of Player Development.

Knop most recently served on the University of Florida volleyball staff, where she helped continue one of the nation's premier collegiate programs while working alongside newly named Fury Head Coach Dave Boos. A rising coaching talent, Knop brings a passion for player development, a relentless work ethic, and a reputation as one of the sport's brightest young coaches as the Fury continue building the franchise's next chapter under ownership of Andrea Mitchell and Andy Sandler.

Knop Excited to Join Fury

"I am so excited to join the coaching staff of the Fury," said Knop. "From the top down, the organization has been nothing but welcoming with open arms. We're building something special in Columbus: a top-tier organization where players want to come, compete and grow. The love of the game is something that we value and want to make sure that our athletes have an incredible experience and a memorable one for the rest of their lives."

Knop reunites with Boos after working together at the University of Florida, where she served as an assistant coach and contributed to player development, scouting preparation, practice planning, and daily operations. Prior to returning to Gainesville, Knop spent three seasons as an assistant coach at the College of Charleston, helping guide the program's development while establishing herself as one of the sport's emerging coaching talents.

A Rising Leader in Volleyball

Known throughout the volleyball community as "CK," Knop has quickly established herself as one of volleyball's emerging coaching leaders. Her experience at Florida and the College of Charleston has helped shape a coaching philosophy centered on player development, relationship building, and competitive excellence.

Prior to her coaching career, Knop was a ferocious competitor as a standout player. She was an outside hitter at the University of Michigan before becoming an AVCA All-American Libero at the University of Florida, where she served as team captain and helped lead the Gators to the NCAA National Championship match her senior year. After her collegiate career was complete, Knop also trained as a member of the USA National Team.

Boos on Knop's Impact

"I've been able to witness the growth of CK from a fiery competitor as a player to a coach with a unique ability to get the best out of each player," said Boos. "She is an elite volleyball trainer who is also a tremendous communicator and connector of people. CK is a leader with a passion for building team culture and growing players as teammates. The Fury has gotten a star on the rise with CK."

Dual Role with the Fury In her dual role with the Fury, Knop will assist with all aspects of coaching, scouting, player development, match preparation, and team operations while leading the organization's player development initiatives, youth programming, camps, clinics, and community volleyball outreach efforts throughout Central Ohio.

Schulze: "One of the Brightest Young Coaches in Volleyball" "CK is one of the brightest young coaches in volleyball today," said Fury President and General Manager Eric Schulze. "What immediately stands out about her is her work ethic. She is relentless in her preparation, committed to continuous growth, and fully invested in helping athletes reach their potential. Beyond that, she has an exceptional eye for the game and a unique ability to connect what she sees analytically with how she teaches players on the court."

Schulze added, "Everyone who knows CK understands how passionate she is about volleyball and player development. She has been part of elite volleyball environments as both a player and coach, but what excites me most is her future. CK has all the qualities you look for in someone who is going to become a major leader in our sport. As we build the Fury, we want to be known not only for developing elite professional players but also for growing the game throughout Ohio. She will play a major role in both of those efforts, and we are thrilled to welcome her to Columbus."







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