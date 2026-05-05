Pittman-Nelson and Terry Named to All-MLV Teams

Published on May 5, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - Columbus Fury stars Raina Terry and Regan Pittman-Nelson have been named to the 2026 All-MLV Second Team, the league office announced Tuesday. Terry is among the league leaders in points and kills, while Pittman-Nelson leads Major League Volleyball in total blocks.

Seven standout players were recognized on each squad. The teams include four middle blockers, four outside hitters, two liberos, two opposite hitters and two setters. Three of the 14 honorees were also all-league selections in 2025 while one also earned honors in 2024.

Terry ranks third in the MLV with 4.52 points per set and 475 total points this season, while also siting third in the league with 51 total blocks. The Marengo, Ohio native had double-digit points in all but four matches and produced nine double-doubles as well. Terry also produced new franchise records with 35 points and 30 kills against the Atlanta Vibe on April 10. In her two-year career, Terry has 711 points, 602 kills, 358 digs, 83 blocks and 26 service aces.

Pittman-Nelson is the MLV leader with 68 total blocks this season, while ranking fourth with 0.72 blocks per set. The Spring Hill, Kansas native was also a scoring threat throughout the season, posting double-digit points in 11 matches. She recorded four-plus blocks in 10 matches, including a season-best seven against Atlanta in the season opener. In her three-year MLV career, Pittman-Nelson has 478 points, 316 kills and 146 bocks.

FIRST TEAM ALL LEAGUE

Azhani Tealer - OPP, Indy Ignite

Mia Tuaniga - S, Indy Ignite

Mimi Colyer - OH, Dallas Pulse

Sofia Maldonado-Diaz - OH, Dallas Pulse

Lydia Martin - MB, Indy Ignite

Marin Grote - MB, San Diego Mojo

Elena Scott - Libero, Indy Ignite

SECOND TEAM ALL LEAGUE

Raina Terry - OPP, Columbus Fury

Natalia Valentin-Anderson - S, Dallas Pulse

Paige Briggs-Romine - OH, Grand Rapids Rise

Leah Edmond - OH, Atlanta Vibe

Regan Pittman-Nelson - MB, Columbus Fury

Layne Van Buskirk - MB, Dallas Pulse

Shara Venegas - Libero, San Diego Mojo







Major League Volleyball Stories from May 5, 2026

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