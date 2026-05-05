Pittman-Nelson and Terry Named to All-MLV Teams
Published on May 5, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)
Columbus Fury News Release
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Columbus Fury stars Raina Terry and Regan Pittman-Nelson have been named to the 2026 All-MLV Second Team, the league office announced Tuesday. Terry is among the league leaders in points and kills, while Pittman-Nelson leads Major League Volleyball in total blocks.
Seven standout players were recognized on each squad. The teams include four middle blockers, four outside hitters, two liberos, two opposite hitters and two setters. Three of the 14 honorees were also all-league selections in 2025 while one also earned honors in 2024.
Terry ranks third in the MLV with 4.52 points per set and 475 total points this season, while also siting third in the league with 51 total blocks. The Marengo, Ohio native had double-digit points in all but four matches and produced nine double-doubles as well. Terry also produced new franchise records with 35 points and 30 kills against the Atlanta Vibe on April 10. In her two-year career, Terry has 711 points, 602 kills, 358 digs, 83 blocks and 26 service aces.
Pittman-Nelson is the MLV leader with 68 total blocks this season, while ranking fourth with 0.72 blocks per set. The Spring Hill, Kansas native was also a scoring threat throughout the season, posting double-digit points in 11 matches. She recorded four-plus blocks in 10 matches, including a season-best seven against Atlanta in the season opener. In her three-year MLV career, Pittman-Nelson has 478 points, 316 kills and 146 bocks.
FIRST TEAM ALL LEAGUE
Azhani Tealer - OPP, Indy Ignite
Mia Tuaniga - S, Indy Ignite
Mimi Colyer - OH, Dallas Pulse
Sofia Maldonado-Diaz - OH, Dallas Pulse
Lydia Martin - MB, Indy Ignite
Marin Grote - MB, San Diego Mojo
Elena Scott - Libero, Indy Ignite
SECOND TEAM ALL LEAGUE
Raina Terry - OPP, Columbus Fury
Natalia Valentin-Anderson - S, Dallas Pulse
Paige Briggs-Romine - OH, Grand Rapids Rise
Leah Edmond - OH, Atlanta Vibe
Regan Pittman-Nelson - MB, Columbus Fury
Layne Van Buskirk - MB, Dallas Pulse
Shara Venegas - Libero, San Diego Mojo
Major League Volleyball Stories from May 5, 2026
- Atlanta Vibe's Edmond Named to 2026 All-MLV Second Team - Atlanta Vibe
- Pittman-Nelson and Terry Named to All-MLV Teams - Columbus Fury
- Briggs-Romine Named to All-MLV Second Team - Grand Rapids Rise
- San Diego Mojo's Grote Named All-MLV First Team, Venegas Earns Second Team Honors - San Diego Mojo
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