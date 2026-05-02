Fury Fall in Five Sets at Indy Ignite

Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Columbus Fury News Release







FISHERS, Ind. - The Columbus Fury came up just short against the league-leading Indy Ignite in five sets, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18, 18-25, 13-15, on Friday at the Fishers Event Center. Columbus took a 13-11 lead in the fifth set before Indy closed the match on a 4-0 run to pick up the win.

Jaelyn Hodge finished with 14 kills and 10 digs, while hitting .321, to lead the Fury. Megan Lush also posted a double-double with 12 kills and 11 digs.

Maya Winterhoff had a career night, finishing with six kills, one block and one dig. Rainelle Jones also had an impactful match, adding six kills, five digs and three blocks.

Ashley Evans posted a double-double as well with 39 assists and 11 digs as well as five kills on just nine attempts.

The Ignite took a close first set, 25-22, despite an impressive late rally by the Fury. Columbus cut the Indy lead to 19-17 before the Ignite went on a 5-0 run to get to set point. The Fury then answered with a 5-0 run of their own but the comeback fell short. Lush and Regan Pittman-Nelson each had three kills in the opening set.

The Fury bounced back and won the second set, 25-20, behind five kills on 10 swings from Akasha Anderson. The Fury were highly efficient as a team in the second set, hitting .481. Evans dished out eight assists and Audrey Pak added three assists.

Columbus kept the momentum rolling in the third set and rolled to a 25-18 win to take the lead in the match. The Fury started fast and jumped out to a 12-4 lead before going into cruise control. Hodge had five kills in the set, while Jones came off the bench to add three kills and two blocks.

Indy came out firing on all cylinders in the fourth set and cruised to a 25-18 win to send the match to a fifth set. The Ignite were efficient in the set, hitting .391 on 23 total attempts.

The teams traded points to start the fifth set and were knotted up at 10-all. Columbus was the first team to score back-to-back points in the set to take an 11-10 lead. After a big block by Jones gave the Fury a 13-11 lead, Indy used a timeout and then went on a 4-0 run to win the match.

Up Next

The Fury will close out the regular season against the Atlanta Vibe on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Nationwide Arena. To purchase tickets, click here, email columbusfury@columbusfury.com or call 614-380-FURY (3879).







Major League Volleyball Stories from May 1, 2026

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