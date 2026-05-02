Atlanta Vibe Fall 3-1 to Orlando Valkyries in Penultimate 2026 Match

Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







The Atlanta Vibe fell 3-1 to the Orlando Valkyries Friday in the team's penultimate 2026 match.

Orlando took the early 1-0 lead with a 25-16 win in the first set.

The Valkyries extended the lead to 2-0 with a 25-18 win in the second set.

Atlanta rebounded in the third set with a 25-21 victory to trim Orlando's lead to 2-1 behind six kills from Outside Hitter Maddie Isringhausen.

Orlando closed out the 3-1 overall victory with a 25-19 win in the fourth and final set.

Outside Hitter Taylor Smith led Atlanta's attack with her seventh double-double of the season. Smith made an impact on both phases with 13 kills, 15 digs and two blocks.

Isringhausen, in her first Major League Volleyball start, provided a spark with a career-high 12 kills along with eight digs and two blocks.

Opposite Hitter Aiko Jones added 10 kills and eight digs while Libero Elli McKissock led Atlanta's defense with 20 digs.

Setter Averi Carlson turned in an all-around performance with 44 assists, 13 digs, two kills and a block.

Atlanta visits the Columbus Fury on Sunday at 2 PM ET for the team's final match of the 2026 season.







Major League Volleyball Stories from May 1, 2026

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