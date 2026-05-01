Mojo Sweep Grand Rapids Rise to Strengthen Third-Place Standing in Final Home Match

Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo strengthened their hold on third place in the Major League Volleyball standings with a 25-19, 25-22, 30-28 sweep of the Grand Rapids Rise on Thursday night at Viejas Arena.

With one regular-season match remaining before the MLV Championship begins May 7, San Diego improved to 15-12 overall and 9-5 at home, both single-season franchise records. Grand Rapids finished its season at 12-16.

The match marked the final home contest in franchise history for the Mojo and served as a fitting bookend against the Rise. San Diego also earned its first home win in franchise history against Grand Rapids on Feb. 23, 2024, a night that included a 36-34 opening-set victory. The Mojo closed out their run at Viejas Arena with another extended finish Thursday, winning the third set 30-28.

The turnaround has come under first-year head coach Alisha Childress, who has guided San Diego through one of the most notable midseason surges in the league. After opening the year 1-6, the Mojo have gone 14-6 over their last 20 matches, emerging as one of the league's most consistent teams down the stretch. In her first season at the helm, Childress has instilled a defense-first identity that has fueled the team's rise into firm playoff position.

Grace Loberg led all players with 23 points and 19 kills, both franchise records for a three-set match. She hit .325 and added three blocks, one ace and 10 digs to record her ninth double-double of the season. Loberg also raised her season total to a franchise-record 20 service aces.

Jovana Brakoèević and Maya Tabron each added 14 points. Brakoèević totaled 12 kills, one ace and one block while contributing eight digs. Tabron posted nine kills, one ace and four blocks to go along with 11 digs.

Setter Marlie Monserez recorded her 20th double-double of the season with 42 assists and 13 digs, setting a franchise record for assists in a three-set match. Libero Shara Venegas added 12 digs and three assists, bringing her season total to 419 digs and breaking her own team record.

San Diego took control late in the opening set after a tightly contested start. With the score tied at 9, the Mojo used a decisive run behind kills from Grace Loberg and Jovana Brakoèević to build separation. Loberg keyed the surge with multiple kills as San Diego stretched the lead to 20-15, and the Mojo closed out the set, 25-19, on a Grand Rapids attacking error.

In the second set, Grand Rapids jumped out to an early 3-0 advantage, but San Diego steadily worked back into the frame. Loberg continued to anchor the offense, recording kills at key moments as the Mojo flipped a one-point deficit into a late lead. After the teams traded points down the stretch, Loberg delivered again with consecutive kills to help secure a 25-22 win and a two-set advantage.

The third set featured the most drama of the night, with 11 ties and multiple lead changes. San Diego appeared in control midway through after building a 22-16 lead, but Grand Rapids rallied and eventually moved ahead 24-23, threatening to extend the match. The Mojo responded under pressure, as Maya Tabron delivered key kills to keep the set alive. Jovana Brakoèević added a late kill to give San Diego a 29-28 edge, and Loberg sealed the match with the final kill in a 30-28 victory.

The Mojo will conclude the regular season Sunday, May 3, against the Indy Ignite at Fishers Event Center. First serve is set for noon PT, with the match airing locally on KUSI. Fans are invited to gather at Gossip Grill in San Diego for an official watch party, featuring food, drinks and match-day atmosphere as the Mojo close out the regular season.

Following the regular-season finale, San Diego will travel to Frisco, Texas, for the MLV Championship beginning May 7, where it will face either Indy or the Dallas Pulse.

MLV Championship Tickets on Sale: Tickets for the 2026 MLV Championship, set for Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas, are on sale through Ticketmaster. Prices start at $19 and include access to both the semifinal and championship rounds. For more information, visit ProVolleyball.com.







Major League Volleyball Stories from May 1, 2026

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