Mojo Outside Hitter Grace Loberg Named MLV Player of the Week

Published on May 4, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo outside hitter Grace Loberg was named Major League Volleyball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Loberg earns the honor for the first time in her career and becomes the third Mojo player to receive the accolade this season, joining Marlie Monserez and Shara Venegas. It marks the seventh time in team history that a San Diego player has been named Player of the Week and the sixth different Mojo player to earn the recognition, with Venegas a two-time recipient.

Loberg led San Diego across the final week of the regular season, highlighted by a record-setting performance in the team's final home match and a strong showing in the road finale at Indy. Her all-around production helped power the Mojo to a sweep of Grand Rapids and close the regular season with momentum entering the MLV Championship.

In Thursday's straight-set win over Grand Rapids, Loberg delivered a dominant performance with a match-high 23 points on 19 kills, both franchise records for a three-set match. She hit .325 while adding three blocks, one ace and 10 digs to record her ninth double-double of the season. The performance led San Diego to its fourth sweep in five matches and capped the final home match of the year with one of Loberg's most efficient outings of the season.

She followed with an 11-point performance in Sunday's regular-season finale at Indy, totaling 10 kills on 28 swings while hitting .286 and adding six digs across four sets. Loberg remained a steady offensive presence throughout the match, contributing in all rotations against the league's No. 1 seed.

Across the week, Loberg totaled 34 points, 29 kills, four blocks, one ace and 16 digs over seven sets played, averaging 4.86 points, 4.14 kills, 0.57 blocks and 2.29 digs per set. She finished the week with a .426 kill percentage and a .309 hitting efficiency, while delivering one of the top single-match performances in the league this season with her 23-point effort against Grand Rapids.

With her performance, Loberg finished the regular season with a Mojo single-season record 377 points, surpassing Temi Thomas-Ailara (370), while also setting the franchise single-season record with 20 service aces. She closed the regular season ranked among the top 10 in the league in points, kills, blocks, aces and digs, solidifying her role as one of the most complete outside hitters in Major League Volleyball.

San Diego has now had a player earn the final Player of the Week honor of the regular season in three consecutive years.

The Mojo (15-13) enter the MLV Championship as the No. 3 seed and will face the Dallas Pulse in the semifinal round Thursday at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.







Major League Volleyball Stories from May 4, 2026

Mojo Outside Hitter Grace Loberg Named MLV Player of the Week - San Diego Mojo

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