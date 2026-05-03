Game Preview: San Diego Mojo at Indy Ignite: May 3, 2026

Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

San Diego Mojo News Release







San Diego closes regular season at Indy after locking up No. 3 seed, faces top-seeded Ignite ahead of MLV Championship.

Game 28: San Diego Mojo (15-12) at Indy Ignite (22-5)

Sunday, May 3, 2026 | 12:00 p.m. PT/3:00 p.m. ET

Fishers Event Center | Fishers, Ind.

Tune In

The game will broadcast live locally on KUSI, nationally on Scripps Sports Network and steam on YouTube.

Noah Reed (play-by-play) and Emily Ehman (analyst) will be on the call.

MLV Championship Tickets on Sale: Tickets for the 2026 MLV Championship, set for Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas, are on sale through Ticketmaster. Prices start at $19 and include access to both the semifinal and championship rounds. For more information, visit ProVolleyball.com.

MATCHUP STORYLINES

Postseason Picture Set, Finale Still Matters: Sunday's matchup marks the final regular-season match in San Diego Mojo franchise history, as the team closes out the road slate in Indy. Both teams enter the match with postseason positioning already secured, as San Diego has locked in the No. 3 seed and Indy the No. 1 seed for the MLV Championship. While seeding is set, the matchup offers a final opportunity to build rhythm and momentum ahead of the postseason.

Back-and-Forth Season Series: Indy holds a 2-1 edge in this season's series and leads the all-time matchup 4-3. The Mojo opened the season series with a four-set win on Feb. 9 in San Diego before Indy responded with a straight-set victory at home on Feb. 15. The most recent meeting came April 9 in San Diego, where the Ignite earned a five-set win.

Road Test in a Tough Environment: Indy has won all three previous meetings played at Fishers Event Center and enters Sunday with a 12-1 home record, including 12 straight wins on its home court. San Diego enters at 6-7 on the road and will look to break through in one of the league's most challenging environments.

Mojo Look to Carry Late-Season Form: San Diego enters the finale playing its best volleyball of the season, winning 14 of its last 20 matches and recording four sweeps in its last five. The Mojo will aim to carry that momentum into a matchup against the league's top seed as they prepare for postseason play.

SAN DIEGO MOJO OUTLOOK

Mojo Close Regular Season With Momentum, Third Place Secured: San Diego enters Sunday's road match at Indy after a straight-set sweep of Grand Rapids in the final home match in franchise history and locked into third place in the league standings. The win marked the Mojo's fourth sweep in their last five matches as the team improved to 15-12 overall. After a 1-6 start, the Mojo have won 14 of their last 20 matches, carrying one of the league's strongest late-season surges into the regular-season finale.

All or Nothing Matches Define Late Stretch: San Diego's recent run has been defined by decisive outcomes, with each of the last nine matches ending in either a sweep or a five-set battle. The Mojo are 5-0 in sweeps and 2-2 in five-set matches during that stretch, underscoring their ability to both close efficiently and compete deep into extended matches.

League-Leading Defense Sets the Tone: San Diego continues to define itself on the defensive end, leading the league in digs per set (17.70) and ranking second in total digs (1,894 in 107 sets), trailing only Grand Rapids (1,909 in 112 sets). The Mojo also rank second in opponent hitting efficiency (.215), while applying pressure from the service line with 95 aces, third in the league and 0.89 aces per set. San Diego adds balance at the net, ranking fourth in total blocks (257) and blocks per set (2.40).

Back-Row Trio Powers Defensive Identity: San Diego remains one of the only teams with three players ranked in the top 10 in both total digs and digs per set. Shara Venegas leads the way with 419 digs (second in the league) and 3.95 digs per set, while Marlie Monserez (324, 3.03) and Grace Loberg (315, 3.09) also rank among league leaders, anchoring a defense that fuels San Diego's transition game.

Monserez Continues All-Around Impact: Monserez directs the offense at a high level, ranking second in total assists (1,096) and third in assists per set (10.24). She also ranks in the top 10 in digs and continues to be one of the most efficient setters in the league, ranking first in hitting efficiency (43.1%) and third in hitting percentage (46.7%).

Loberg Producing Across All Phases: Loberg continues to be one of the league's most complete players, ranking sixth in total points (366) and tied for eighth in points per set (3.59). She also ranks in the top 10 in total kills (303) and kills per set (2.97), while sitting fifth in total aces (20) and adding top-10 marks in both total digs (315) and digs per set (3.09), impacting all six rotations.

Grote Provides Presence at Net and Service Line: Marin Grote remains a key presence at the net, ranking fifth in total blocks (49) and tied for seventh in blocks per set (0.49). She has also contributed from the service line, ranking among the top 10 in aces per set (0.17), adding another layer to San Diego's offensive pressure.

INDY IGNITE OUTLOOK

Ignite Secure Top Seed Behind Historic Season: Indy enters Sunday's regular-season finale having clinched the No. 1 seed in the MLV Championship with a 22-5 record, the most wins in a single season in league history.

League's Top Offense Drives Success: Indy leads Major League Volleyball in points per set (18.07), kills per set (14.55) and kill percentage (.402), while ranking second in assists per set (13.45), hitting efficiency (.244) and aces per set (1.17).

Mia Tuaniga Orchestrates High-Powered Attack: Tuaniga ranks third in the league in total assists (1,066) and second in assists per set (11.46), serving as the engine of Indy's offense. She also provides pressure from the service line, ranking second in the league in total aces (24) and aces per set (0.26).

Azhani Tealer Leads Scoring Effort: Tealer ranks 10th in total points (318) and fifth in points per set (3.98), while also sitting sixth in kill percentage (.447), 10th in total kills (284) and fifth in kills per set (3.55).

Lydia Martin Anchors Efficiency at the Net: Martin leads the league in kill percentage (.509) and ranks third in hitting efficiency (.362), providing a highly efficient presence in the middle. She also contributes defensively, ranking seventh in total blocks (46) and leading the league in blocks per set (0.79).

Service Pressure Across the Lineup: Indy features multiple threats from the service line, including Anna DeBeer, who is tied for eighth in total aces (17) and ranks fourth in aces per set (0.22). Combined with Tuaniga's production, the Ignite maintain consistent pressure from behind the service line.

Elena Scott Provides Defensive Stability: Scott ranks fifth in the league in both total digs (344) and digs per set (3.37), anchoring the back row for an Indy team built around its offensive firepower.







Major League Volleyball Stories from May 2, 2026

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