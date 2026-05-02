Dallas Pulse Rolls Past Omaha Supernovas in Straight Sets

Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas PULSE (20-7) routed the Omaha Supernovas (14-14) in straight sets (25-20, 25-19, 25-21) to complete their ninth sweep of the season.

The PULSE leaned on MLV's tough tandem of outside hitters Sofia Maldonado Diaz and Mimi Colyer, who combined for 30 points to lead the match. Maldonado Diaz paced all scorers with 17 points on 15 kills (.353), a block, and an ace, while adding nine digs and an assist. Colyer followed with 13 points on 12 kills (.286) and an ace, along with seven digs. Pin hitter Kaylee Cox added 10 points on eight kills (.263) and two blocks, contributing three digs and three assists. Middle blocker Tristin Savage led all middles with six kills on a .455 clip and added two blocks. Kaitlyn Hord and Carter Booth chipped in two and one kill, respectively, with Hord adding a block and Booth an ace. Setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson recorded her 21st double-double of the season with 32 assists and 16 digs, while adding a kill. Dallas hit above .300 for the 11th time this season.

Omaha Supernovas outside hitter Norah TeBrake led Omaha with nine points on eight kills and an ace. Middle blocker Toyosi Onabanjo totaled eight points on five kills and three blocks. Texas native Reagan Cooper finished with five kills and an ace, while opposite Emily Londot added five kills. Merritt Beason recorded three kills, a block, and an ace. Brooke Nuneviller, Janice Leao, and Kiara Reinhardt each added a kill, with Leao posting two blocks and Reinhardt an ace.

Dallas opened the match with a Colyer kill followed by a Savage block, and never relinquished the lead in the first set. They kept Omaha out of system and limited Omaha to short runs throughout. With Dallas leading 19-17, a successful block touch challenge extended the advantage and sparked a push to a 22-17 lead. Omaha mounted a pair of late two-point runs, but Dallas held on for the 25-20 set win.

Dallas carried that momentum into the second set, holding Omaha to a .032 hitting percentage while hitting .250 as a team. Dallas built a 16-8 lead at the media break and extended it to 19-9 before Omaha responded with a 3-0 run to cut the deficit to 19-12. After a Dallas point made it 20-12, the Supernovas used a 4-0 stretch to pull within four at 20-16, but would score just three more points as Dallas closed out the set 25-19.

Dallas trailed 2-5 early in the third set before responding with a Cox block, back-to-back Maldonado Diaz kills, and an Omaha error to take a 7-6 lead. The set remained tight until a 5-0 PULSE run - fueled by a Cox kill, a Colyer kill, consecutive Maldonado Diaz kills, and another Cox finish - created separation at 17-11. Dallas maintained control from there, keeping at least a three-point cushion before Maldonado Diaz delivered the match-clinching kill to secure the 25-21 set win and complete the sweep.

The PULSE will return to Comerica Center to face the Omaha Supernovas for the final time in the regular season on Friday, May 1. First serve is set for 7 p.m. CT, with the match streaming live on Victory+.

Tickets are available.







Major League Volleyball Stories from May 2, 2026

Dallas Pulse Rolls Past Omaha Supernovas in Straight Sets - Dallas Pulse

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