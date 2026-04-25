Dallas Pulse Prevail in Five Sets over San Diego Mojo

Published on April 25, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Dallas Pulse News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Dallas PULSE (19-7) outlasted the San Diego Mojo (13-12) in a five-set victory (26-24, 20-25, 12-25, 25-21, 15-11), fueled by a match-high 31 kills and 31 points from outside hitter Mimi Colyer, while setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson recorded her 20th double-double of the season Friday night at Viejas Arena.

The dynamic duo of outside hitters, Colyer and Sofia Maldonado Diaz, delivered once again for Dallas. Colyer, Major League Volleyball's points and kills leader, paced the match with 31 points on a career high of 30 kills (.321) and an ace, while adding 10 digs for a double-double. She now holds the MLV single-season points record with 509 and counting and sits within reach of the league's single-season kills record (462), with 454 kills on the season. Colyer also set a new league record for most attacks in a five-set match with 78, surpassing her previous mark of 76. Maldonado Diaz capped the night with 24 points on 20 kills, two blocks, and two aces, while adding eight digs. Maldonado Diaz now ranks third all-time in MLV single-season points with 467 and has totaled 405 kills on the season, sitting just four shy of the league's second-most single-season kills mark (409). She and Colyer are currently the only two players in the league with 400 or more kills this season. Middle blocker Carter Booth, pin hitter Kaylee Cox (.286), and opposite Kelsie Payne (.273) each registered four kills, with Booth and Cox recording one block apiece and Payne registering two. Middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord contributed two kills and three blocks, while middle blocker Tristin Savage recorded two blocks and a dig. Setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson recorded her 20th double-double with 53 assists and 12 digs, while adding a block and a kill. With the win, the PULSE improved to 11-3 on the road, the best mark in Major League Volleyball.

For the San Diego Mojo, former SMU Mustang outside hitter Maya Tabron led the team with 24 points on 22 kills (.264), a block, and an ace, while adding 17 digs for a double-double. Outside hitter Grace Loberg and middle blocker Marin Grote each recorded 17 points. Loberg totaled 16 kills (.279), a block, and 11 digs for a double-double, while Grote tallied 13 kills (.458), three blocks, an ace, an assist, and 13 digs for a double-double. Opposite Morgan Lewis logged eight kills, two aces, and a block. Middle blocker Kayla Caffey added three kills and two blocks, while setter Marlie Monserez finished with 52 assists and eight digs.

The PULSE built a 13-9 lead in the opening set behind multiple scoring runs. The Mojo responded with a 3-0 run to take a 13-12 lead and later held a 24-23 advantage. Dallas closed the set on a 3-0 run, highlighted by a Colyer kill and a Cox finish, along with a Mojo error, to secure a 26-24 win.

In the second set, the Mojo built an early 9-3 lead and continued to control the frame behind efficient hitting. San Diego hit .475 in the set, totaling 20 kills on 40 swings with just one error, as Tabron paced the effort with nine kills (.600). Dallas made a late push to narrow the gap to 22-20, but the Mojo held on to take the set.

A kill from Maldonado Diaz gave the PULSE their only lead of the third set. Dallas stayed within striking distance early, trailing 9-6 after a successful Mojo challenge, but San Diego responded with a 9-2 run to extend its lead to 18-8. From there, the Mojo closed the set on a 7-3 run, capitalizing on a PULSE error to secure a 25-12 win.

The fourth set remained tightly contested early, but Dallas used a mid-set surge to take control. Back-to-back Colyer kills, an ace, and a Savage block helped spark a 4-0 run to give the PULSE a 16-12 lead. Dallas extended its advantage to 23-16 before the Mojo mounted a late push. A Colyer kill brought up set point, and a Valentin-Anderson block sealed a 25-21 win to force a fifth set.

The last set was tight, with neither team leading by more than a point. A Loberg kill put the Mojo on top 11-10, before a 5-0 PULSE run that consisted of a Colyer kill, a Payne block, a Maldonado Diaz block, and two consecutive Maldonado Diaz kills to close out the set, 15-11, for a PULSE match win.

The PULSE will return to Comerica Center to meet the Omaha Supernovas for the last time in the regular season on Friday, May 1. First serve is scheduled for 7 pm CT with the match streaming live on Victory+.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 25, 2026

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