Atlanta Vibe Face Indy Ignite Sunday in Final Home Match of the Season
Published on April 25, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)
Atlanta Vibe News Release
The Atlanta Vibe are back at home Sunday, April 26 to face the Indy Ignite at Gas South Arena.
Atlanta is coming off a 3-2 close road loss to the Grand Rapids Rise on April 22. Indy leads the season series, 3-0, with the Vibe to this point in 2026.
The Vibe (9-16) and Ignite (20-5) share several familiarities. The Vibe face former Setter Mia Tuaniga who played for Atlanta during the 2025 season. Atlanta Outside Hitter Leah Edmond and Indy Opposite Hitter Azhani Tealer were college teammates at Kentucky. Atlanta Opposite Hitter Aiko Jones was college teammates with Indy
Outside Hitter Anna DeBeer, Middle Blocker Cara Cresse and Libero Elena Scott at Louisville.
The Vibe meet the Ignite Sunday at 3 PM ET. The match will stream on CBS Sports Network.
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