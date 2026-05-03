Atlanta Vibe Sweep Columbus Fury 3-0 in Final 2026 Match

Published on May 3, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







The Atlanta Vibe swept the Columbus Fury Sunday 3-0 in the team's final 2026 match.

The Vibe got out in front 1-0 with a 25-20 win in the first set behind five kills and six digs from Outside Hitter Pia Timmer.

Atlanta extended the lead with a 25-23 result in the second set built on a combined nine kills from Middle Blocker Maggie Mendelson and Outside Hitter Leah Edmond.

The Vibe closed out 2026 with momentum and a 25-20 win in the final set to finish the 3-0 sweep.

It was Atlanta's first sweep since March 19 against Orlando and the team's third overall this season.

Mendelson led the Vibe's offensive attack and made plays at the net all afternoon to the tune of 11 kills, two blocks and one dig.

Middle Blocker Jackie Moore formed an impactful tandem with Mendelson in scoring 10 kills, one dig and one assist.

Edmond, Timmer and Opposite Hitter Aiko Jones each scored eight kills. Edmond added eight digs, two assists and an ace. Timmer racked up 11 digs and two assists. Jones scored seven digs, three blocks, one ace and an assist.

Atlanta finishes the 2026 season with a 10-18 record.







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