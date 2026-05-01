Atlanta Vibe Travel to Face Orlando Valkyries on Friday
Published on April 30, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)
Atlanta Vibe News Release
The Atlanta Vibe will travel to face the Orlando Valkyries on Friday, May 1 at 7 PM ET.
The Vibe (9-17) and Valkyries (11-15) have several familiarities. Atlanta Outside Hitter Leah Edmond and Orlando Middle Blocker Kaz Brown were college teammates at Kentucky. Atlanta Opposite Hitter Aiko Jones and Orlando Outside Hitter Charitie
Luper were college teammates at Louisville. Atlanta Libero Elli McKissock played for the Valkyries during the 2025 MLV season.
The Vibe meet the Valkyries on May 1 at 7 PM ET for Atlanta's penultimate match of the 2026 season. The match will be streamed on Scripps Sports Network.
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