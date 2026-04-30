Six-Time NTT INDYCAR Series Champion Scott Dixon to Appear at Indy Ignite "Horses and Horsepower" Match Presented by Guardian Angel Restoration

Published on April 30, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Six-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion and 2008 Indianapolis 500 winner Scott Dixon will attend Indy Ignite's May 1 "Horses and Horsepower" match as a special guest of PNC Bank. The appearance includes an on-site showcase of the PNC No. 9 Honda show car, a replica of the IndyCar Dixon will drive in this year's Indianapolis 500, and an in-game recognition celebrating central Indiana's racing legacy.

Dixon's visit coincides with a career milestone. On May 21, he will be inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame.

PNC Bank is the Official Business Partner of Indy Ignite. For more information about the partnership and May 1 match, please visit this post at IndyIgnitevb.com.

WHERE: Fishers Event Center, 11000 Stockdale Street, Fishers, IN 46037, Fishers, Ind.

SCHEDULE (All Times Local)

4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. PNC No. 9 Honda Show Car displayed outside on the east side of

the plaza at the main entrance (weather permitting)

6:30 p.m. Scott Dixon courtside, mingling in VIP section, media availability

6:45 p.m. Indy Ignite officials present Dixon with a jersey courtside (projected on the in-house scoreboard for fans to witness)

6:50 p.m. Dixon seated courtside to enjoy the match

7:15 p.m. (approx.) Set 1, Pt. 16 timeout: Live in-match recognition welcoming Dixon







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 30, 2026

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