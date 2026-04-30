MLV Championship Single-Day Tickets on Sale

Published on April 30, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV) News Release







Single-day tickets are now on sale for the highly anticipated 2026 MLV Championship, scheduled for Comerica Center - just outside Dallas - on May 7 and May 9. The league's top four teams will converge on Frisco, Texas to compete for the Major League Volleyball crown and a $1 million dollar bonus in what promises to be an electrifying, high-stakes event.

The Major League Volleyball Championship will showcase elite athletes, intense matchups, and a championship atmosphere that celebrates the sport at its highest level. The four teams have already been determined as they head into the last week of the season. The Indy Ignite, host Dallas Pulse, Omaha Supernovas and San Diego Mojo have clinched the four spots in the league postseason.

With single-day ticket options now available, fans have the flexibility to attend the matches that fit their schedule while still experiencing the excitement of postseason volleyball. Fans can purchase either all-session passes or tickets for each day. The slate on Thursday includes two matches beginning at 6 pm CT, with the title match on Saturday at 2 pm CT.

Tickets can be secured for under $16 for a single day and fans are encouraged to buy now for the best available selection. Ticket holders on Thursday can see two matches for this low price, with limited premium seating still available.

The tickets can be purchased via links at the MLV Tickets Central page on the league website or at Ticketmaster.com.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 30, 2026

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