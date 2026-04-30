Supernovas Head to Dallas for Regular Season Finale

Published on April 30, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release









Omaha Supernovas celebrate together

(Omaha Supernovas) Omaha Supernovas celebrate together(Omaha Supernovas)

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, will close out its 2026 regular season by visiting the upcoming MLV Championship site with a battle against the Dallas Pulse on Friday, May 1, at 7 p.m. CDT.

The Supernovas are peaking at the right time entering Friday's regular-season finale, having won three straight matches, including last week's 3-1 victory over the Columbus Fury to secure Omaha's third consecutive postseason appearance. With all four teams locked in for the MLV Championship at the Comerica Center on May 7 and 9, the only remaining question is semifinal seeding.

For the Supernovas, a win Friday would put them in a strong position to earn the No. 3 seed, as they hold the advantage in most tiebreakers over San Diego. However, a loss combined with a Mojo win would keep San Diego in the No. 3 spot and leave Omaha as the No. 4 seed.

Friday's match will be streamed exclusively on Victory+, with fans also able to listen live on the Supernovas Radio Network, led by flagship station KCRO 660 AM.

Tickets for the 2026 MLV Championship, set for Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas, are on sale via the MLV Ticketmaster website. Prices start at $19 and provide access to both the semifinal and championship rounds. For more information, visit ProVolleyball.com.

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Match Details

Matchup: Omaha Supernovas (14-13) at Dallas Pulse (19-7)

When: Friday, May 1, at 7 p.m. CDT

Where: Comerica Center, Frisco, Tex.

Watch: Victory+

Listen: Supernovas Radio Network / Supernovas App

Match Notes

Season Series: Dallas leads 2-1; Four of four meetings, two of two at Comerica Center

All-Time Series: Dallas leads 2-1 (April 12, 2026, last matchup, 3-0 Dallas)

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Supernovas Latest

The Supernovas are coming off one of their most memorable matches of the season, taking down the Columbus Fury, 3-1, last Friday in the team's home finale to secure the franchise's third straight postseason appearance. The Novas were fueled by the rapid ascension of their block, which poured in a team-record and MLV season-high 21 blocks in the four-set contest. Marking their third consecutive victory, Omaha limited the Fury to a season-low .099 hitting percentage.

Outside hitter Sarah Parsons was named Player of the Match after logging 26 points on a Supernovas career-best 21 kills and a .452 hitting percentage, while adding nine digs, four blocks and one ace. Opposite Emily Londot played a key role in closing out the Fury, producing 10 points in relief, totaling seven kills, three blocks and eight digs after entering for Merritt Beason (five points). Janice Leao led the blocking effort with a match-high five stuffs, while rookie setter Brooke Mosher dished out 43 assists and 10 digs.

What's at Stake

Playoff seeding could be decided based on Friday's result. The league-leading Indy Ignite have already secured the league's regular-season title and the No. 1 seed, while the Pulse will be the No. 2 seed and host at their home venue for the MLV Championship.

The Supernovas and San Diego Mojo (14-12) are in a tight battle for the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds. With two matches remaining in the regular season, the Mojo can lock up the No. 3 seed by winning out. However, a combination of a Supernovas win and a San Diego loss would hand Omaha the No. 3 seed. Additionally, if both teams finish 14-14, the Supernovas would again jump the Mojo for the No. 3 spot.

Scouting Dallas

The first-year expansion franchise has thrived in its debut season, locking in the No. 2 postseason seed for the upcoming MLV Championship at its home venue next week. Entering Friday at 19-7, the Pulse have won two of their last three matches since sweeping the Supernovas in Omaha on April 12. That stretch includes a second consecutive sweep of the Columbus Fury before dropping a 3-1 contest to the Ignite. Dallas responded by surviving an intense five-set battle in San Diego, staging a come-from-behind victory over the Mojo.

The Pulse are led by MLV's No. 1 overall pick and MVP favorite, Mimi Colyer. The outside hitter, who starred at Wisconsin and Oregon, leads the league in points (510), points per set (5.10), kills (454) and kills per set (4.54), in what has been one of the most impressive individual seasons in MLV history. Even more notable is her .302 hitting percentage on 1,130 swings, along with 38 blocks and 18 aces.

Sofia Maldonado Diaz forms a lethal duo with Colyer. The Louisville product ranks No. 2 in MLV in points (467), points per set (4.92), kills (405) and kills per set (4.26). A native of Mexico, Maldonado Diaz is also tied for third in aces (20) and ranks among the league's top 10 with 42 blocks on the season.

Former Supernovas All-League setter and 2024 MLV champion Natalia Valentín-Anderson has orchestrated the league's most potent offense. The Puerto Rico Olympian leads MLV with 11.89 assists per set and paces all setters with 3.41 digs per set, which ranks No. 5 overall.

Middle blocker Layne Van Buskirk was enjoying an All-League-caliber season before suffering a season-ending injury, paving the way for the addition of 6-foot-7 Carter Booth. Booth, the No. 19 overall pick in the 2025 MLV Draft by the Pulse, is expected to make her debut after wrapping up her rookie season in Italy earlier this month.

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ROBSON STEPS IN AS INTERIM HEAD COACH

The Omaha Supernovas announced on Tuesday the team has parted ways with Head Coach Luka Slabe and promoted Thomas Robson to interim head coach for the remainder of the 2026 season. Blake Rawlins will remain on staff as assistant coach alongside Robson.

Following the season, Robson will resume his role as assistant coach after signing an extension with the franchise through the 2028 season.

A rising figure in the sport, Robson has played an instrumental role in Omaha's on-court success over the past three seasons, highlighted by the Supernovas winning the inaugural MLV Championship in 2024 and guiding a retooled roster to the 2025 MLV Regular Season Championship.

Robson began his coaching career in the NAIA ranks at Viterbo University as an assistant. The programcompiled an 89-19 overall record across his four seasons, including two NAIA national semifinal appearances. He also helped develop nine All-Americans and three regional Players of the Year.

He later joined head coach Kelly Sheffield and the Wisconsin volleyball program as a volunteer assistant coach for the 2022 season, helping the Badgers secure their fourth consecutive Big Ten title and a 28-4 overall record. Wisconsin advanced to the NCAA Regional Final before falling in five sets to Pittsburgh.

PARSONS EARNS SECOND MLV WEEKLY AWARD

Supernovas outside hitter Sarah Parsons was named the Major League Volleyball Player of the Week for the second time this season on Tuesday, and became the first MLV player to receive the weekly award multiple times in 2026.

Parsons becomes the third Supernovas player to collect multiple MLV Player of the Week awards, joining opposite Emily Londot and former setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson. However, she is the first player in franchise history to earn multiple in the same season.

A native of Eden Prairie, Minn., Parsons continued her season-long trend of dominant play against the Columbus Fury, posting match highs with 26 points and 21 kills while finishing with a Supernovas career best .452 hitting percentage.

Parsons recorded some of her most dominant outings again Columbus, combining to total 87 points (5.8 per set) on 73 kills (4.87 per set), 41 digs (2.73 per set), 12 blocks, two aces and a .343 hitting percentage across the four matches versus the Fury in 2026.

Parsons also recorded four of the team's franchise-record 21 blocks in the four-set win over the Fury, as the Supernovas clinched their third-straight MLV postseason spot. She has recorded 13 matches with double-digit kills this season, including five of her last six outings.

BLOCK IT LIKE IT'S HOT

The Supernovas' net presence has surged, totaling 48 blocks over the last three matches. That mark sets a new franchise record for a three-match span, surpassing the previous total of 42 from April 13-23, 2024.

Omaha opened the run with 13 blocks in a sweep at Orlando on April 16, matching the franchise record for a three-set match.

The Novas raised the bar two days later with 14 blocks in a sweep of Atlanta on April 19, establishing a new three-set match record.

The stretch peaked in the latest outing, where Omaha recorded 21 blocks. That total set a new franchise single-match record, stands as the top mark in MLV this season, and secured a third straight postseason berth.

Omaha's 48 blocks across the three-match run are tied for the fourth-most in MLV history, trailing only totals posted by Grand Rapids and San Diego.

Most Blocks in a Three-Match Stretch

BLOCKS TEAM DATES YEAR

53 Grand Rapids April 12 - 19 2025

50 San Diego April 14 - 23 2024

49 Grand Rapids March 2 - 9 2025

48 Omaha April 16 - 24 2026

48 Columbus January 10 - 17 2026

47 Columbus January 8 - 14 2026

46 Dallas March 26 - April 5 2026

46 Grand Rapids January 26 - Feburary 2 2025

46 Indy April 25 - May 1 2025

46 San Diego May 9 - May 15 2024

46 San Diego April 20 - 26 2024

PULSE CONNECTIONS

Friday's match against Dallas features one of the most Supernovas-heavy rosters the franchise has ever faced, with four former Supernovas suiting up for the Pulse: setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson, middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord, opposite Kelsie Payne and libero Kendall White.

A franchise icon who helped build the Supernovas from the ground up, Valentín-Anderson ranks second on the team's all-time assists chart and is third in most sets played. She helped lead the Novas to the inaugural 2024 MLV Championship and lives in Omaha during the offseason.

White was also part of Omaha's 2024 title team and ranks sixth in franchise history with 310 career digs. She originally signed with Vegas for 2025, but missed the season due to injury before joining Dallas.

Hord played for the Supernovas in 2025 and set a single-season franchise record with 82 blocks. She remains the all-time franchise leader with 83 career blocks.

Payne joined Hord and Valentín-Anderson on the 2025 squad that captured the MLV regular-season crown, totaling 203 points (eighth) and 162 kills (sixth) in her lone season with the Novas.

Oregon Reunion: Novas OH Brooke Nuneviller takes on former Oregon teammates Karson Bacon and Mimi Colyer. All three played together in 2022 while Bacon and Nuneviller were teammates for the four previous seasons (2018-2021).

Pulse outside hitter played with Supernovas middle blocker Janice Leao in Columbus for the 2025 MLV season.

Dallas backup setter Celia Cullen shared time as teammates with Omaha's Leyla Blackwell in San Diego for the 2025 season.

Isabel Martin and Kylie Murr each spent the 2025 MLV season with Novas setter Sydney Hilley in Indy as the three helped the Ignite reach the MLV Championship match versus Orlando.

Plus, Murr was teammates with Supernovas opposite Emily Londot at Ohio State from 2020-2022.

CAN YOU DIG IT?

For Supernovas libero Elena Oglivie - yes, she can. Acquired in a blockbuster trade with Grand Rapids on Feb. 13, Oglivie has thrived since arriving in Omaha.

Her latest outing ranks among the best in league history: 32 digs in a four-set win at Atlanta on April 2.

The total is the most ever in a MLV four-set match and ties the league single-match record, matching Orlando's Georgia Murphy.

It also sets a new Supernovas franchise record, while her 12 digs in the fourth set mark a new single-set team record.

The Stanford product has turned in six 20+ dig performances in 2026 and five of those have come with the Supernovas.

During her recent surge, Oglivie now leads the league in digs per set (4.07) and is the only libero above 4.0.

OMAHA CATEGORY GRAND RAPIDS

56 Sets Played 35

235 Digs 135

4.20 Digs Per Set 3.86

46 Assists 20

0.82 Assists Per Set 0.57

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About the Omaha Supernovas

The Omaha Supernovas are the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, competing in Major League Volleyball (MLV). Over the past two seasons, the Supernovas have been No. 1 in the world in professional volleyball attendance, drawing unmatched crowds to the CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha. As the driving force in professional volleyball, the Supernovas are redefining success in women's sports through elite performance, commercial innovation, strategic brand building, and an unwavering commitment to NovasNation and the broader community across Omaha, Nebraska, and beyond.

About Major League Volleyball

Major League Volleyball, entering its third season, is the longest-running formal professional volleyball league for women in the United States. Designed to elevate the sport through world class competition, commercial innovation, and cultural relevance, MLV brings together elite athletes, visionary leadership and global ambition. With alignment to USA Volleyball and a commitment to Olympic development, MLV serves as the premier pathway from professional play to the world stage. For more information, visit ProVolleyball.com.

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2026 Omaha Supernovas Match Notes OMAHA SUPERNOVAS COMMUNICATIONS GEOFF EXSTROM Director of Communications, Media & Broadcast gexstrom@supernovas.com 308.627.8140 FRIDAY, MAY 1 -¢ 7 P.M. CDT -¢ FRISCO, TEX. -¢ COMERICA CENTER OMAHA SUPERNOVAS AT DALLAS PULSE -¢ 7 P.M. CDT Omaha Supernovas (14-13) Dallas Pulse

(19-7) Match 28 Regular Season Finale in Dallas TV INFORMATION SUPERNOVAS RADIO NETWORK SERIES HISTORY Play-by-Play: Chris Mycoskie Analyst: Alex Glover Play-by-Play: Grant Hansen Supernovas App -¢ Dallas leads 2-1 -¢ Longest Win Streak: Dallas, 2 -¢ At Comerica Center: Omaha leads 1-0 -¢ Last Match: DAL 3-0 @ Omaha (4/12/26) -¢ 2026 Series: Dallas 2-1 Omaha Interim Head Coach: Thomas Robson Dallas Head Coach: Shannon Winzer Omaha & MLV Record (1st Season) Overall: 3-2 (.600) Dallas & MLV Record (1st Season) Overall: 19-7 (.731) 2026 SCHEDULE Date Time/Result Opponent TV 1.08 W, 3-0 San Diego 1.10 W, 3-1 @ Columbus 1.16 L, 3-2 Atlanta 1.18 L, 3-2 Orlando 1.22 L, 3-1 Columbus 1.24 W, 3-1 @ Indy 1.30 W, 3-2 San Diego 2.01 W, 3-1 @ Grand Rapids 2.05 W, 3-0 @ Dallas 2.08 W, 3-2 @ Orlando 2.12 L, 3-2 Dallas 2.15 L, 3-0 Orlando 2.22 L, 3-2 @ San Diego 2.26 L, 3-1 Atlanta 3.01 L, 3-1 @ Indy 3.07 L, 3-1 @ Grand Rapids 3.10 W, 3-0 @ Columbus 3.14 W, 3-2 Indy 3.20 W, 3-0 Grand Rapids 3.25 L, 3-1 @ San Diego 3.28 - All-Star Match 4.02 W, 3-1 @ Atlanta 4.04 L, 3-0 Indy 4.10 L, 3-1 Grand Rapids 4.12 L, 3-0 Dallas 4.16 W, 3-0 @ Orlando 4.19 W, 3-0 @ Atlanta 4.24 W, 3-1 Columbus 5.01 7 p.m.

@ Dallas 5.07 6 p.m.

MLV Semifinals 5.09 2 p.m.

MLV Championship *All Times are Central & Subject to Change A record-setting block party sent the Omaha Supernovas back to the postseason.

The Supernovas (14-13) rode a franchise-best 21 blocks to a 25-21, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20 victory over the Columbus Fury (5-20) on Kiewit Court at the CHI Health Center in front of 11,035 fans, clinching their third straight playoff appearance.

With a third consecutive win, the Novas' blocking total marked a new MLV season high, resulting in Omaha holding the Fury to an opponent season-low .099 hitting percentage.

"I mean, what a relief. To be thrown into this position was a lot of pressure, but we wanted it so bad for the players," interim head coach Thomas Robson said.

"Coming to my first presser and then dropping the first match and then the second match, but not for one second did this team question the trajectory we were on. They trusted each other, they trusted the training, and that showed tonight."

Omaha's three postseason appearances are the most in league history, and the Supernovas are now the lone remaining franchise from the original seven MLV teams to qualify for the playoffs in all three seasons.

The Supernovas will make their third straight playoff appearance in the MLV semifinals on Thursday, May 7, at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.

2025 MLV SEMIFINALIST & REGULAR SEASON CHAMPS 2024 INAUGURAL MAJOR LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONS 2025 MLV Standings W L Pct. H A *Omaha Supernovas 21 7 .750 10-4 11-3 *Atlanta Vibe 19 9 .679 10-4 9-5 *Orlando Valkyries 18 10 .643 9-5 9-5 *Indy Ignite 13 15 .464 8-6 5-9 Grand Rapids Rise 11 17 .393 6-8 5-9 San Diego Mojo 11 17 .393 7-7 4-10 Vegas Thrill 10 18 .357 6-8 4-10 Columbus Fury 9 19 .321 6-8 3-11 2025 MLV CHAMPIONSHIP Semifinals (4) Indy Ignite 3, (1) Omaha Supernovas 2 (3) Orlando Valkyries 3, (2) Atlanta Vibe 1 MLV Championship (3) Orlando Valkyries 3, (4) Indy Ignite 1 2024 MLV Standings W L Pct. H A *Atlanta Vibe 19 5 .792 10-2 9-3 *Omaha Supernovas 16 8 .667 9-3 7-5 *San Diego Mojo 13 11 .542 7-5 6-6 *Grand Rapids Rise 12 12 .500 7-5 5-7 Columbus Fury 8 16 .333 6-6 2-10 Orlando Valkyries 8 16 .333 4-8 4-8 Vegas Thrill 8 16 .333 3-9 5-7 2024 MLV CHAMPIONSHIP Semifinals (2) Omaha Supernovas 3, (3) San Diego Mojo 2 (4) Grand Rapids Rise 3, (1) Atlanta Vibe 2 MLV Championship (2) Omaha Supernovas 3, (4) Grand Rapids Rise 0 Awards Outside Hitter of the Year Brooke Nuneviller All-League First Team Brooke Nuneviller, OH All-League Second Team Natalia ValentÃ-n-Anderson, S MLV All-Stars Brooke Nuneviller, OH Kaitlyn Hord, MB Camila Gómez, L Awards Postseason MVP Sydney Hilley, S Server of the Year Betty De La Cruz, OH All-League First Team Brooke Nuneviller, OH Betty De La Cruz, OH All-League Second Team Hristina Vuchkova, MB Attendance 14-Match Average 10,925 (#1 in the World) Total Attendance 152,949 (#1 in the World) Most Attended Match 13,486 v. ATL, 1/10/2025 (U.S. Pro VB Record) Attendance 14-Match Average 9,656 (#1 in the World) Total Attedance 134,969 (#1 in the World) Most Attended Match 12,090 v. ORL, 3/16/2024 (Previous U.S. Pro VB Record)

Kiewit Court Kiewit Quick Facts Founders ................ Peter & Andrew Kiewit Year Founded ....................................... 1884 Industry ....... Construction, Mining, Engineering Website .....................................Kiewit.com President/CEO ........................Rick Lanoha Headquarters ......................... Omaha, Neb.

2024 Revenue .......................... $16.8 Billion Employees ........................................31,800 Fortune 500 Rank .............................. 247th

The Omaha Supernovas have announced an expanded partnership with Kiewit for the 2026 season, strengthening a growing collaboration with one of North America's largest and most respected construction and engineering firms.

The signature Kiewit Court will return to the CHI Health Center, featuring the company's iconic branding emblazoned on Omaha's Taraflex performance court. The logos made their first appearance on the FS1 nationally televised match on Satur- day, March 22, 2025, between the Supernovas and Indy Ignite, in which Omaha welcomed 12,929, marking the second-largest crowd in professional volleyball history.

As part of the enhanced partnership, Kiewit's distinctive branding will be showcased on the Supernovas jersey with the CHI Health Center also hosting Kiewit Night for a 2026 home match. The Kiewit-Supernovas strategic partnership will also in- clude a variety of local and national marketing and community activations, featuring prominent branding during matches, on TV, the web and radio to support recruiting, business develop- ment and other key stakeholder outreach.

"Kiewit is excited to expand our strategic partnership with the Supernovas and support the growth of women's volleyball in Omaha and across the U.S.," said Alicia Edsen, senior vice president, Kiewit Corporation. "We're proud to have our brand prominently positioned on Kiewit Court and on the jerseys of these impressive professional athletes, who are as focused as we are at being the best at what we do - on the job and in our communities. We look forward to working collaboratively with the Supernovas to benefit both of our organizations inside and outside our walls."

"We're proud to continue and strengthen our partnership with a world-class company like Kiewit, whose dedication to excellence, innovation, and community mirrors the values of the Supernovas," said Diane Mendenhall, President of the Omaha Supernovas. "Building on the momentum of being Kiewit's first collaboration in professional women's sports makes this next chapter especially exciting. Having Kiewit Court as the stage for our matches enhances the major-league energy our athletes bring, and our fans feel every time we compete. Together, we're advancing the foundation for women's pro volleyball in Omaha, across Nebraska, and throughout the country while creating an environment where athletes, fans, and our entire community cannot only thrive, but dream bigger together."

CHI Health Center Omaha CHI Health Center Quick Facts Cost .................................................................... $291 million Seating Capacity .................................... 18,320 (Volleyball) Architect ............................................................. DLR Group Square Footage ................................... 1,100,00 square feet Arena Height ..............................................................90 feet Adjoining Hotel ......................... Hilton Omaha (600 rooms) Construction Timeline ............. March 2001-September 2003 Luxury Suites......................................................................32 First Private Event ...............Grand Funk Railroad (Concert) First Public Event ....................River City Roundup (Rodeo) Sporting Event Attendance Record ............. 18,964 (CU MBB) Volleyball Attendance Record ........ 17,561 (2015 NCAA Champ.) CHI Health Center Construction

Built for $291 million and finished in the fall of 2003, CHI Health Center Omaha is a key element in the continued renovation and development of Omaha's riverfront. The facility formerly known as Qwest Center Omaha (2003-11) and Cen- turyLink Center Omaha (2011-18) is located on a 421-acre site of the former Union Pacific Railroad yards.

In 2018, CHI Health agreed to pay $23.6 million over 20 years for the naming rights to the arena. Among the amenities at CHI Health Center Omaha are seven locker rooms, five dressing rooms and a media interview room. In the sum- mer of 2023, a lighting upgrade project was completed. CHI Health Center Omaha also provides more than 194,000 square feet of exhibition space.

Funding for CHI Health Center Omaha came from private donations, taxes and projected revenue from the facility. The facility has hosted some of America's top sporting events, including the NCAA Men's Basketball Championships (2008, 2012, 2015, 2018 and 2024), NCAA Volleyball Championships (2006, 2008, 2015, 2020 and 2022), U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Swimming (2008, 2012, 2016 and 2021), NCAA Wrestling Finals (2010), the U.S. Figure Skating Championships (2013) as well as four title fights for boxing champion Terence Crawford.

New Scoreboard and LED Displays at CHI Health Center Omaha

MECA is excited to debut CHI Health Center's brand-new, state-of-the-art scoreboard and other new LED displays ahead of the 2025 fall sports season. The new center-hung scoreboard features over 34.8 million pixels, over ten times as many as the old scoreboard, and 2,344 square feet of wraparound video display, including four underbelly displays for those sitting closer to the action.

Other technology refreshes inside the arena include enhanced ribbon dis- plays on each side of the arena, four vomitory displays mounted above each of the entrances to the seating bowl, 16 new courtside scorers' table LED displays, and an end wall video display at the south end of the arena. The CHI Health Center's exterior displays were also included in the upgrades. The marquee display at 10th Street and Capitol Ave, and six parking displays, were upgraded as well. This $6.5 million improvement keeps the CHI Health Center as one of the best indoor sport- ing venues in Nebraska and the Midwest, regularly hosting NCAA men's basketball and volleyball national championships.

The new LED displays made their debut during the Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

OMAHA SUPERNOVAS QUICK FACTS Founded .................................................................. 2023 First Season ............................................................ 2024 Location ........................................................Omaha, Nebraska Metro Population ................................................ 1,001,010 Venue ........................................................... CHI Health Center Colors .............................................

Amaranth, Purple, Light Blue, Navy Website ..........................................................Supernovas.com Instagram ...................................................@omahasupernovas Facebook .................................................... Omaha Supernovas X ................................................................. @OmahaSupernovas YouTube ..................................................... @OmahaSupernovas TikTok .........................................................@omahasupernovas OWNERSHIP & FRONT OFFICE STAFF Founder & Owner .............................................Danny White Owner ...............................................................Jason Derulo Co-Owner & General Manager ..........................John Cook Co-Owner & Governor .......................................Ben Priest Co-Owner & Commercial Advisor ............ Dharpan Randhawa Co-Owner & Alternate Governor ..................Kirk Thompson Co-Owner & President ................................Diane Mendenhall Special Assistant to the President & President-in-Waiting ............................... Amanda (Gates) Sjuts VP, Operations ..................................................Grant Gallo VP, Communications & Brand Strategy .........Nick Bowlby VP, Corporate Sponsorships ........................... Jeff Hoggan Sr. Director of Ticket Sales .............................Jacob Rockoff Dir. of Communications, Media & Broadcast ..... Geoff Exstrom Director of Business Development ........ Gina Mancuso-Prososki Director of Team Operations ........................... Rick Pruett Team Manager ................................................... Elen Pruett Special Operations ........................................Melissa Hansen Assistant Dir. of Ticket Sales & Engagement ...... Nicole Meyer Assistant Dir. of Ticketing & Engagement ........Andrew Popelka Ticket Sales Associate ....................................Lindsey Smith TEAM AWARDS MLV Championships ............................................... 2024 Regular Season Titles ............................................ 2025 League Awards ............................

Outside Hitter of the Year (2025)

Server of the Year (2024)

Postseason MVP (2024)

All-League First Team (3)

All-League Second Team (2) MLV All-Stars .............................................................. 5 MLV Player of the Week Awards ............................... 9 Preseason All-League ................................................ 5 FRANCHISE HISTORY All-Time Record ................................................ 53-29 (.646) Postseason Record .............................................2-1 (.667) Home Record ..................................................... 26-16 (.619) Away Record .....................................................27-12 (.692) Neutral Site Record ........................................... 0-1 (.000) Sydney Hilley makes the first serve in MLV history against Atlanta on January 24, 2024 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. The Supernovas swept Grand Rapids to claim the inaugural MLV Championship on May 18, 2024, at the CHI Health Cen- ter in Omaha. The Supernovas beat Atlanta in a five- set thriller in front of a U.S. Pro Volleyball record 13,486 fans on January 10, 2025, at the CHI Health Center.

NUMERICAL ROSTER NO. NAME POS HT EXP HOMETOWN COLLEGE ACQUIRED INSTAGRAM 2 Sydney Hilley S 6-0 5 Brooklyn Park, Minnesota Wisconsin FA sydneyhilley 5 Brooke Nuneviller OH 5-10 4 Chandler, Arizona Oregon RS brooke_nuneviller 6 Brooke Mosher S 6-0 R Waterloo, Wisconsin Pittsburgh/Illinois DR brookemosher9 7 Norah (Sis) TeBrake OH 6-1 2 Papillion, Nebraska Creighton FA norah.tebrake 8 Reagan Cooper OH 6-2 3 Rowlett, Texas Kansas/ Texas Tech RS _reagancooper 10 Kiara Reinhardt MB 6-3 R Cedarburg, Wisconsin Creighton DR kiarareinhardt 11 Sarah Parsons OH 6-2 8 Eden Prairie, Minnesota Minnesota FA sarah_wilhite 13 Merritt Beason OPP 6-4 2 Gardendale, Alabama Nebraska/Florida FA merbson 17 Janice Leao MB 6-3 3 New Bedford, Mass.

Miami FA janiceleaoo 20 Allison Holder L 5-7 2 Simpsonville, S.C.

Creighton / Morehead State RS awhitten10 21 Toyosi Onabanjo MB 6-1 2 Houston, Texas Kansas RS toyosi.onabanjo 22 Elena Oglivie L 5-10 2 Honolulu, Hawaii Stanford TR elenaoglivie 23 Elise Goetzinger MB 6-4 R Blue Mounds, Wisconsin Creighton / Kentucky FA elisegoetzinger 26 Leyla Blackwell MB 6-4 2 San Diego, California

Nebraska / San Diego FA leyla.blackwell 27 Emily Londot OPP 6-3 2 Utica, Ohio Ohio State DR todnolylime COACHING STAFF & HUMAN PERFORMANCE TEAM -¢ Interim Head Coach: Thomas Robson (Viterbo, 2021) -¢ Assistant Coach: Blake Rawlins -¢ Director of Team Ops: Rick Pruett (Dakota Wesleyan, 1991) -¢ Head Athletic Trainer: Heather Elliot (Alabama, 2012) -¢ Team Manager: Elen Pruett -¢ Head Team Physician: Jaime Seeman -¢ Performance Nutritionist: Brooke Snyder -¢ Mindset Coach: Larry Widman -¢ Strength & Conditioning Coach: Laura (Pilakowski) Buttermore RS = Re-Signed FA = Free Agency DR = Draft TR = Trade IR = Injured Reserve 2026 MATCH-BY-MATCH STARTERS Match OH OH OPP MB MB S L 1.08 vs SD Nuneviller Parsons Beason Leao Goetzinger Hilley Hentz 1.10 at COL Nuneviller Parsons Beason Leao Goetzinger Hilley Hentz 1.16 vs ATL Nuneviller Parsons Beason Leao Goetzinger Hilley Hentz 1.18 vs ORL Nuneviller Parsons Beason Onabanjo Goetzinger Hilley Hentz 1.22 vs COL Nuneviller Parsons Londot Reinhardt Goetzinger Hilley Hentz 1.24 at IND Nuneviller Cooper Londot Reinhardt Onabanjo Hilley Hentz 1.30 vs SD Nuneviller Cooper Londot Reinhardt Onabanjo Hilley Hentz 2.01 at GRR Nuneviller Cooper Londot Reinhardt Onabanjo Hilley Hentz 2.05 at DAL Nuneviller Cooper Londot Reinhardt Onabanjo Hilley Hentz 2.08 at ORL Nuneviller Cooper Londot Reinhardt Onabanjo Hilley Hentz 2.12 vs DAL Nuneviller Cooper Londot Reinhardt Onabanjo Hilley Hentz 2.15 vs ORL Nuneviller Cooper Londot Reinhardt Onabanjo Hilley Holder 2.22 at SD Parsons Cooper Londot Reinhardt Onabanjo Hilley Oglivie 2.26 vs ATL Nuneviller Cooper Londot Reinhardt Onabanjo Hilley Oglivie 3.01 at IND Nuneviller Cooper Londot Reinhardt Onabanjo Hilley Oglivie 3.07 at GRR Nuneviller Parsons Londot Reinhardt Onabanjo Mosher Oglivie 3.10 at COL Nuneviller Parsons Londot Reinhardt Leao Hilley Oglivie 3.14 vs IND Nuneviller Parsons Londot Reinhardt Leao Hilley Oglivie 3.20 vs GRR Nuneviller Parsons Londot Reinhardt Leao Hilley Oglivie 3.25 at SD Nuneviller Parsons Londot Reinhardt Leao Hilley Oglivie 4.02 at ATL Nuneviller Cooper Londot Reinhardt Onabanjo Mosher Oglivie 4.04 vs IND Nuneviller Cooper Londot Reinhardt Onabanjo Mosher Oglivie 4.10 vs GRR Nuneviller Parsons Londot Reinhardt Leao Hilley Oglivie 4.12 vs DAL Parsons Cooper Londot Leao Blackwell Hilley Oglivie 4.16 at ORL Nuneviller Parsons Beason Reinhardt Blackwell Mosher Oglivie 4.19 vs ATL Nuneviller Parsons Beason Reinhardt Leao Mosher Oglivie 4.24 vs COL Nuneviller Parsons Beason Reinhardt Leao Mosher Oglivie 5.01 at DAL PRONUNCIATION GUIDE Thomas Robson .................................... Like Robber Brooke Nuneviller ................................. NUN-uh-vil-er Brooke Mosher ...................................... MOE-sher Elena Oglivie ..............................uh-LEN-uh / OAG-liv-ee Elise Goetzinger.................................... GET-sing-er Norah (Sis) TeBrake ............................... Ta-BROCK Kiara Reinhardt ..........................KEY-ARE-uh / RINE-hart Janice Leao ...................................................Lee-OW Toyosi Onabanjo ........................Toy-OH-See / On-Uh-BAN-Jo Rick Pruett ....................................................PROO-it FROM WHERE? Wisconsin .........................................................................................3 Texas .................................................................................................2 Minnesota..........................................................................................2 Arizona ..............................................................................................1 Nebraska ...........................................................................................1 Hawaii ...............................................................................................1 Alabama ............................................................................................1 Massachusetts ...................................................................................1 South Carolina ..................................................................................1 California ...........................................................................................1 Ohio ...................................................................................................1

TOP 20 U.S. PRO VB ATTENDANCE MARKS Rk Attendance Opponent/Matchup Date 1. 16,838 Indy Ignite 3/14/26 2. 13,486 Atlanta Vibe 1/10/25 3. 12,929 Indy Ignite 3/22/25 4. 12,768 San Diego Mojo 2/16/25 5. 12,723 San Diego Mojo 1/19/25 6. 12,514 Atlanta Vibe 4/19/25 7.

12,090 Orlando Valkyries 3/16/24 8. 11,918 Orlando Valkyries 2/18/24 9. 11,712 Columbus Fury 1/31/25 10. 11,624 Atlanta Vibe 1/24/24 11. 11,608 San Diego Mojo 1/30/26 12. 11,403 San Diego Mojo 2/3/24 13. 11,305 Orlando Valkyries 2/15/26 14. 11,303 San Diego Mojo 4/20/24 15. 11,212 Dallas Pulse 4/12/26 16. 11,204 Vegas Thrill 4/27/25 17. 11,035 Columbus Fury 4/26/26 17. 10,678 Grand Rapids* 5/18/24 18. 10,523 Orlando Valkyries 1/18/26 19. 10,512 Orlando Valkyries 4/5/25 *2024 MLV Championship at CHI Health Center ^Olympic Qualifier at Pinnacle Bank Arena in

Lincoln, Neb.

U.S. PRO VB ATTENDANCE CHART In the World in Pro Volleyball Average Attendance (Two consecutive seasons) #1 WORLD LEADERS Most Attended U.S. Pro VB Matches All-Time Franchise Fan Count Most Attended U.S. Pro VB Matches Hosted by Supernovas U.S. Pro VB Attendance Record (March 14, 2026, vs. Indy Ignite) Per-Match Average in 2025 (#1 in the World) Supernovas Crowds of 10,000+ 29 of the Top 30 430,560 Top 21 16,838 10,925 22

PARSONS EARNS SECOND MLV WEEKLY AWARD -¢ Supernovas outside hitter Sarah Parsons was named the Major League Volleyball Player of the Week for the second time this season on Tuesday, and became the first MLV player to receive the weekly award multiple times in 2026.

-¢ Parsons becomes the third Supernovas player to collect multiple MLV Player of the Week awards, joining opposite Emily Londot and former setter Natalia ValentÃ-n-Anderson. However, she is the first player in franchise history to earn multiple in the same season.

-¢ A native of Eden Prairie, Minn., Parsons continued her season-long trend of dominant play against the Columbus Fury, posting match highs with 26 points and 21 kills while finishing with a Supernovas career best .452 hitting percentage.

-¢ Parsons recorded some of her most dominant outings again Columbus, combining to total 87 points (5.8 per set) on 73 kills (4.87 per set), 41 digs (2.73 per set), 12 blocks, two aces and a .343 hitting percentage across the four matches versus the Fury in 2026.

-¢ Parsons also recorded four of the team's franchise-record 21 blocks in the four-set win over the Fury, as the Supernovas clinched their third-straight MLV postseason spot. She has recorded 13 matches with double-digit kills this season, including five of her last six outings.

BLOCK IT LIKE IT'S HOT -¢ The Supernovas' net presence has surged, totaling 48 blocks over the last three matches. That mark sets a new franchise record for a three-match span, surpassing the previous total of 42 from April 13-23, 2024.

-¢ Omaha opened the run with 13 blocks in a sweep at Orlando on April 16, matching the franchise record for a three-set match.

-¢ The Novas raised the bar two days later with 14 blocks in a sweep of Atlanta on April 19, establishing a new three-set match record.

-¢ The stretch peaked in the latest outing, where Omaha recorded 21 blocks. That total set a new franchise single- match record, stands as the top mark in MLV this season, and secured a third straight postseason berth.

-¢ Omaha's 48 blocks across the three-match run are tied for the fourth-most in MLV history, trailing only totals posted by Grand Rapids and San Diego.

CAN YOU DIG IT? -¢ For Supernovas libero Elena Oglivie -- yes, she can. Acquired in a blockbuster trade with Grand Rapids on Feb. 13, Oglivie has thrived since arriving in Omaha.

-¢ One of her latest outings ranks among the best in league history: 32 digs in a four-set win at Atlanta on April 2.

-¢ The total is the most ever in a MLV four-set match and ties the league single- match record, matching Orlando's Georgia Murphy.

-¢ It also sets a new Supernovas franchise record, while her 12 digs in the fourth set mark a new single-set team record.

-¢ The Stanford product has produced six 20+ dig performances in 2026 and five of them have come with the Supernovas.

-¢ During her recent surge, Oglivie now leads the league in digs per set (4.07) and is the only libero above 4.0.

OGLIVIE FINDING COMFORT IN OMAHA OMAHA CATEGORY GRAND RAPIDS 56 Sets Played 35

235

Digs 135

4.20

Digs Per Set 3.86

46

Assists 20

0.82

Assists Per Set 0.57 MOST BLOCKS IN A THREE-MATCH STRETCH BLOCKS TEAM DATES YEAR

53 Grand Rapids April 12 - 19 2025

50 San Diego April 14 - 23 2024

49 Grand Rapids March 2 - 9 2025 48 Omaha April 16 - 24 2026

48 Columbus January 10 - 17 2026

47 Columbus January 8 - 14 2026

46 Dallas March 26 - April 5 2026

46 Grand Rapids January 26 - Feburary 2 2025

46 Indy April 25 - May 1 2025

46 San Diego May 9 - May 15 2024

46 San Diego April 20 - 26 2024 OMAHA SUPERNOVAS ANNOUNCE HEAD COACHING CHANGE OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Supernovas announced that the team has parted ways with Head Coach Luka Slabe and promoted Thomas Robson to interim head coach for the remainder of the 2026 season. Blake Rawlins will remain on staff as assistant coach alongside Robson.

Following the season, Robson will resume his role as assistant coach after signing an extension with the franchise through the 2028 season.

"These decisions are never easy, but we felt a change was needed at this time to align with the expectations and direction of our organization," Supernovas Co-Owner Kirk Thompson said. "We appreciate Luka's contributions and wish him the best moving forward. As part of this franchise from the beginning, we have full confidence in Thomas as he steps in as interim head coach with a focus on reaching the MLV Championship in Dallas."

"Thomas has been a big part of what we've built here, and we have full belief in him stepping into this role," General Manager & Co-Owner John Cook said. "Seeing firsthand the way he works with this group has been impressive, and he embodies what the Supernovas culture is all about. He understands this team, has their trust, and brings a presence that fits exactly what we need right now. We're confident in him leading this team, and we're excited to have him continue as a key part of our staff moving forward."

FAMILIAR FACES -¢ Reigning MLV Outside Hitter of the Year Brooke Nuneviller returns to Omaha as a two-time All-League First Team pick after ranking second in MLV in kills per set (3.77), fourth in kills (381) and sixth in both total digs (348) and digs per set (3.45).

-¢ The 2024 MLV Rookie of the Year, Reagan Cooper remains with the Novas for a second-straight season after collecting 265 kills (9th in MLV) and 3.49 kills per set (6th) in 2025.Hard-swinging opposite Emily Londot tallied 2.78 kills and 2.17 digs per set across 46 sets in her rookie campaign after getting drafted at No. 10 overall in the second round by the Supernovas.

-¢ Allison Holder will be one of the best backup liberos in MLV this season.

She became Omaha's starter in the last five matches of 2025, finishing with 1.70 digs per set.

-¢ Similar to Holder, middle blocker Toyosi Onabanjo came alive in the back half of her rookie season, recording 26 of her 33 season kills in the season's final three matches, including 11 kills and two blocks in the semifinal loss to Indy.

-¢ FInally, 2025 MLV Setter of the Year Sydney Hilley re-signed with the Supernovas after spending one season with the Indy Ignite -- where she led the franchise to a MLV Runner-Up finish in their first season. She was a part-time starter with Omaha in the 2024 regular season before sparking the Supernovas' inaugural MLV Championship run to earn postseason MVP honors.

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE NEBRASKA -¢ Omaha has always focused on homegrown talent in its roster building and that didn't change in 2026 with a franchise-record six players having Nebraska connections.

-¢ Opposite Merritt Beason was one of the Supernovas' biggest signings in the free agency period. Before spending her rookie season in Atlanta as the No. 1 overall pick in the MLV Draft, Beason was an All-American for Nebraska, spending 2023 and 2024 in Lincoln.

-¢ Middle blocker Leyla Blackwell became best friends with Beason in their senior season in Lincoln in 2024. The San Diego native became a fourth-round pick of her hometown Mojo where she spent her rookie campaign before returning to Nebraska.

-¢ Outside Hitter Norah (Sis) TeBrake has a similar pedigree, tallying two All-America honors in four years at Creighton before becoming the No. 3 overall pick by Orlando where she would help the Valkyries win the 2025 MLV Championship.

-¢ Holder and middle blocker Elise Goetzinger share roots in Omaha as each spent their final college seasons at Creighton. Holder helped the Bluejays to an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2022 while Goetzinger aided CU to an NCAA Regional Final -- the best postseason finish in school history.

-¢ The Supernovas dipped back into the Creighton pipeline for the second- straight year, taking Bluejay All-American middle blocker Kiara Reinhardt

at No. 8 overall in the first round.

THE WINNERS' CIRCLE ALL-TIME WINS RK. FRANCHISE WINS 1. Omaha 53 2. Atlanta 47 3. Orlando 39 4.

San Diego 37 5.

Grand Rapids 35 6. Indy 33 7. Columbus 22 8. Dallas 19 9. Vegas 18 10.

Minnesota Coming in 2027 11.

Northern Cal. Coming in 2027 12.

D.C.

Coming in 2027 POSTSEASON WINS RK. FRANCHISE WINS T-1. Omaha 2 T-1.

Orlando 2 T-3. Indy 1 T-3.

Grand Rapids 1 POSTSEASON APPEARANCES RK. FRANCHISE APPS. T-1. Omaha 2 T-1. Atlanta 2 T-1. Indy 2 T-4. Orlando 1 T-4.

Grand Rapids 1 T-4.

San Diego 1 T-4. Dallas 1 MLV CHAMPIONSHIPS RK. FRANCHISE TITLES T-1. Omaha (2024) 1 T-1.

Orlando (2025) 1 Connections to the Cornhusker State extend well beyond Nebraska's borders across Major League Volleyball... Atlanta Vibe Kayla Banwarth -- Head Coach -¢ Two-time national championship- winning Nebraska Volleyball assistant coach and player.

Beau Lawler -- Assistant Coach -¢ Nebraska's Video Coordinator in 2019.

Ava Martin -- Outside Hitter -¢ Three-time All-American at Creighton and No. 2 pick in the 2025 MLV Draft.

Maggie Mendelson -- Middle Blocker -¢ 2024 NCAA National Champion that spent two seasons at Nebraska (2022- 2023) before transferring to Penn State.

Columbus Fury Noel Carpio -- Assistant Coach -¢ Spent two seasons as a volunteer assistant at Creighton for 2018 and 2019.

Dallas Pulse Kaitlyn Hord -- Middle Blocker -¢ Led the country in blocks and blocks per set at NU for her final season in 2022.

Indy Ignite Taylor Landfair -- Opposite -¢ Minnesota transfer that spent her last two college seasons at Nebraska before being taken No. 28 overall.

San Diego Mojo Kayla Caffey -- Middle Blocker -¢ Played at Nebraska (2020-21) helping NU to the 2021 National Title Match.

Hayden Kubik -- Outside Hitter -¢ Spent her first two college seasons at Nebraska (2022-23) before transferring to Tennessee. Taken No. 3 overall in the 2025 MLV Draft.

THE NEBRASKA PIPELINE

MLV CAREER POINTS MLV CAREER KILLS MLV CAREER BLOCKS MLV CAREER ACES MLV CAREER DIGS MLV CAREER ASSISTS PLAYER POS. POINTS Brooke Nuneviller OH 1,096 Reagan Cooper OH 865 Emily Londot OPP 451 Merritt Beason OPP 363 Sarah Parsons OH 278 Sydney Hilley S 227 Kiara Reinhardt MB 183 Toyosi Onabanjo MB 162 Janice Leao MB 157 Norah (Sis) TeBrake OH 113 Leyla Blackwell MB 79 Elise Goetzinger MB 32 Brooke Mosher S 28 PLAYER POS. KILLS Brooke Nuneviller OH 1,014 Reagan Cooper OH 791 Emily Londot OPP 383 Merritt Beason OPP 293 Sarah Parsons OH 234 Toyosi Onabanjo MB 123 Kiara Reinhardt MB 120 Norah (Sis) TeBrake OH 99 Janice Leao MB 84 Sydney Hilley S 78 Leyla Blackwell MB 58 Elise Goetzinger MB 26 Brooke Mosher S 16 PLAYER POS. BLOCKS Sydney Hilley S 73 Janice Leao MB 67 Emily Londot OPP 58 Brooke Nuneviller OH 53 Reagan Cooper OH 50 Merritt Beason OPP 43 Kiara Reinhardt MB 40 Sarah Parsons OH 35 Toyosi Onabanjo MB 34 Leyla Blackwell MB 16 Norah (Sis) TeBrake OH 10 Brooke Mosher S 7 Elise Goetzinger MB 3 PLAYER POS. ACES Sydney Hilley S 35 Brooke Nuneviller OH 29 Merritt Beason OPP 27 Reagan Cooper OH 24 Kiara Reinhardt MB 20 Emily Londot OPP 10 Sarah Parsons OH 9 Janice Leao MB 8 Toyosi Onabanjo MB 5 Leyla Blackwell MB 5 Brooke Mosher S 5 Norah (Sis) TeBrake OH 4 Elise Goetzinger MB 3 PLAYER POS. DIGS Brooke Nuneviller OH 934 Elena Oglivie L 762 Sydney Hilley S 713 Reagan Cooper OH 466 Emily Londot OPP 314 Merritt Beason OPP 253 Sarah Parsons OH 173 Allison Holder L 100 Brooke Mosher S 87 Norah (Sis) TeBrake OH 82 Kiara Reinhardt MB 53 Toyosi Onabanjo MB 41 Janice Leao MB 39 Leyla Blackwell MB 18 Elise Goetzinger MB 6 PLAYER POS. ASSISTS Sydney Hilley S 2,937 Brooke Mosher S 285 Elena Oglivie L 148 Brooke Nuneviller OH 75 Reagan Cooper OH 26 Emily Londot OPP 17 Merritt Beason OPP 13 Allison Holder L 12 Kiara Reinhardt MB 8 Sarah Parsons OH 6 Toyosi Onabanjo MB 4 Janice Leao MB 3 Leyla Blackwell MB 3 Norah (Sis) TeBrake OH 2 Elise Goetzinger MB 2 NCAA National Champions on the Supernovas roster.

Sydney Hilley (2021, Wisconsin), and Elise Goetzinger (2020, Kentucky) each led their programs to its first-ever title.

All-conference awards won by the Supernovas across their collegiate careers.

Londot was a five-time All-Big Ten pick while Hilley, Nuneviller, TeBrake, Oglivie, Beason, Leao and Blackwell each earned three or more.

MLV major award winners populate the Supernovas roster in 2026, which is highlighted by the reigning Outside Hitter (Nuneviller) and Setter (Hilley) of the Year. Plus, Cooper won the 2024 Rookie of the Year.

AVCA All-American honors among the 2026 roster, including nine first team selections. Hilley leads with five, Brooke Nuneviller has four and Emily Londot

owns three.

Norah (Sis) TeBrake and Elena Oglivie each have two honors.

Conference titles won by Omaha's roster. Reinhardt won the BIG EAST regular season and tournament crowns in all six of her college seasons. Goetzinger won in all five of her years -- four at Kentucky and one at Creighton.

MLV Champions -- Brooke Nuneviller (2024), Sydney Hilley (2024) and Norah TeBrake (2025).

28 7 9 International medals for the U.S. Women's National Team Program, including 21 gold.

Sarah Parsons is the team leader, claiming 10 with nine gold.

MLV All-League & All-Star honors awarded to current Supernovas players.

Nuneviller has achieved back-to-back first team selections while Hilley (2025) and Cooper (2024) each made an All-League team.

Collegiate position or national awards won by the Supernovas. Parsons' 2016 AVCA and Big Ten Player of the year awards highlight the batch. Hilley won three Big Ten Setter of the Year awards.

24 38 3 2 36 3 BUILT ON CHAMPIONSHIP PEDIGREES PRESEASON HONORS -¢ The Supernovas were voted to finish second in the 2026 MLV Preseason Poll, garnering 43 points and three first-place votes -- which is only behind the defending champion Orlando Valkyries (46 points, 5 votes).

-¢ Seven players were named to the Preseason All-League Team, with Omaha's Brooke Nuneviller representing the franchise. It marked Nuneviller's second straight preseason all-league selection.

-¢ Omaha have been projected to finish inside the top three in all three league preseason polls -- first in 2024 and third in 2025.

-¢ The Supernovas are the lone team in MLV history to receive first-place votes in all three seasons.

MLV Preseason Poll 1.

Orlando Valkyries 46 pts (5) 2. Omaha Supernovas 43 pts (3) 3.

Indy Ignite 39 pts 4.

Atlanta Vibe 27 pts 5.

Grand Rapids Rise 24 pts 6.

Dallas Pulse 21 pts 7.

San Diego Mojo 15 pts 8.

Columbus Fury 9 pts MLV Preseason All-League Team * -- Number of career MLV preseason honors Brooke Nuneviller, OH, Omaha Supernovas** Morgan Hentz, L, Grand Rapids Rise*** Leah Edmond, OH, Atlanta Vibe*** Azhani Tealer, OPP, Indy Ignite* Leketor Member-Meneh, OH, Indy Ignite Brittany Abercrombie, OPP, Orlando Valkyries Chompoo Guedpard, S, Orlando Valkyries

SUPERNOVAS ALL-TIME RECORD WHEN... Overall ........................................................53-29 Three Sets .................................................... 22-7 Four Sets ..................................................... 21-12 Five Sets ......................................................10-10 Kills: More/Same/Less ...............38-8/3-0/12-21 Assists: More/Same/Less ...........35-4/2-2/16-23 Aces: More/Same/Less .............29-8/12-6/12-15 Blocks: More/Same/Less ............ 31-7/2-1/20-21 Digs: More/Same/Less ............... 32-5/4-0/17-24 Scores First Point of Match ....................... 34-10 Wins First Set ...............................................42-9 First to Two Sets ..........................................49-5 Home ......................................................... 26-16 Away ..........................................................27-12 Neutral ........................................................... 0-1 Monday ..........................................................2-0 Tuesday .......................................................... 1-2 Wednesday ....................................................2-4 Thursday ...................................................... 14-5 Friday ........................................................... 10-4 Saturday ........................................................13-6 Sunday .......................................................... 11-8 In January .......................................................8-6 In February ................................................... 13-8 In March ........................................................13-5 In April .......................................................... 12-8 In May ............................................................. 7-2 White Jerseys ..............................................28-17 Pink Jerseys ....................................................9-4 Navy Jerseys .................................................10-7 Dark Nite ........................................................4-0 Alternate Blue ................................................ 2-1 CBS Sports Network ...................................... 7-3 FS1 ................................................................... 1-1 FS2 .................................................................. 1-0 ION ................................................................ 0-0 Nebraska Public Media ..................................9-4 News Channel Nebraska ..............................12-7 Roku Sports Channel ..................................... 7-3 VBTV ................................................................4-1 VICE ................................................................0-2 YouTube ........................................................15-7 Overall ......................................................... 14-13 Three Sets ......................................................6-3 Four Sets ........................................................5-6 Five Sets .........................................................3-4 Kills: More/Same/Less .................12-3/0-0/2-10 Assists: More/Same/Less ............. 12-2/0-0/2-11 Aces: More/Same/Less ................... 9-4/3-2/2-7 Blocks: More/Same/Less ................. 7-3/2-1/5-9 Digs: More/Same/Less ....................9-1/1-0/4-12 Home .............................................................5-9 Away .............................................................9-4 Tuesday .......................................................... 1-0 Wednesday .................................................... 0-1 Thursday ........................................................4-3 Friday .............................................................3-2 Saturday .........................................................3-2 Sunday ...........................................................3-5 In January .......................................................4-3 In February .....................................................3-4 In March ......................................................... 3-3 In April ............................................................4-3 White Jerseys ................................................. 6-7 Pink Jerseys ....................................................3-2 Navy Jerseys .................................................. 3-3 Dark Nite ....................................................... 0-0 Alternate Blue ................................................ 2-1 CBS Sports Network ......................................2-2 Nebraska Public Media ..................................2-3 News Channel Nebraska ................................1-3 Roku Sports Channel .....................................5-2 VICE ................................................................0-2 YouTube ..........................................................4-1 WHERE ARE THEY NOW -- 2025 OFFSEASON PLAYER DEPARTURES ? Natalia ValentÃ-n-Anderson Valeria Vázquez Gomez Kendra Wait Lindsay Krause Mac Podraza Camila Gómez Kelsie Payne Kaitlyn Hord Kayla Caffey Ally Batenhorst Phoebe Awoleye Signed Free Agent Contract with Dallas Pulse Signed Free Agent Contract in Italy Signed Free Agent Contract in Puerto Rico Signed Free Agent Contract in Puerto Rico Current Free Agent *Played for Orlando Earlier this Season Signed Free Agent Contract with Grand Rapids Rise Signed Free Agent Contract with Dallas Pulse Signed Free Agent Contract with Dallas Pulse Signed Free Agent Contract with San Diego Mojo Moved to Beach Volleyball Signed Free Agent Contract with Atlanta Vibe 2026 SUPERNOAVAS RECORD WHEN... SUPERNOVAS ALL-TIME SET-BY-SET BREAKDOWN Record PF PA Diff. First Set 53-29 1,923 1,804 +119 Second Set 50-33 1,912 1,800 +112 Third Set 50-32 1,932 1,817 +115 Fourth Set 30-23 1,204 1,195 +9 Fifth Set 10-10 262 263 -1 All Sets 193-126 7,233 6,879 +354 (.605) Sets Being 2 Pts 3-5 Pts 6-10 Pts 11+ Pts Decided By: 57-26 60-60 68-33 8-6 (.687) (.500) (.673) (.571)

MLV CAREER SETS PLAYER POS. SETS Brooke Nuneviller OH 298 Sydney Hilley S 282 Reagan Cooper OH 215 Elena Oglivie L 195 Merritt Beason OPP 136 Emily Londot OPP 130 Toyosi Onabanjo MB 90 Kiara Reinhardt MB 85 Janice Leao MB 85 Allison Holder L 77 Sarah Parsons OH 71 Norah (Sis) TeBrake OH 66 Brooke Mosher S 56 Leyla Blackwell MB 40 Elise Goetzinger MB 16 PASSING PACE-SETTERS PLAYER PASSES POSITIVE% PERFECT% Elena Oglivie 461 55% 27% Brooke Nuneviller 510 54% 24% Norah TeBrake 65 54% 12% Sarah Parsons 518 46% 19% Allison Holder 86 45% 26% Reagan Cooper 336 30% 12% More sets played for Brooke Nuneviller would mark 300 across her three-year Supernovas and MLV career.

Nuneviller requires four points to reach 1,100 for her Supernovas and MLV career.

7 The number of kills needed from opposite Merritt Beason to make 300 for her MLV career.

4 2 MILESTONE WATCH PATHS TO OMAHA Norah (Sis) TeBrake Merritt Beason Janice Leao Brooke Mosher Sydney Hilley Leyla Blackwell Sarah Parsons 1,309 Miles 6,111 Miles 836 Miles 685 Miles 529 Miles 816 Miles 1,202 Miles

HEAD COACH SHANNON WINZER -¢ 1st Season with Dallas (19-7 Record) SCOUTING THE DALLAS PULSE

CATEGORY Points Per Set Kills Per Set Blocks Per Set Aces Per Set Digs Per Set Assists Per Set Team Hitting % Opponent Efficiency LEAGUE RANK 3rd 3rd 4th 5th 7th 3rd 3rd 5th LEAGUE RANK 2nd 2nd 1st

6th 8th 2nd 1st 4th HEAD COACH INFORMATION The Dallas Pulse, named Shannon Winzer as the team's first head coach on Sept. 3, 2025. Winzer, who most recently served as Head Coach of Canada's Women's National Volleyball Team (2021- 2024), brings a wealth of international experience and a strong record of success to North Texas.

Winzer guided Canada's national team through multiple Olympic cycles and has been recognized for her ability to develop and inspire elite athletes and build winning teams. Canada climbed from World No. 18 to a program-best World No. 8, delivered its best-ever VNL finish in 2024, and produced a historic performance at the 2022 World Championships.

She was Head Coach of the Australian Women's National Team and led the Volleyball Australia Centre of Excellence at the Australian Institute of Sport (2016-2019). Her coaching career in Australia also included roles as Assistant Coach for the Senior National Team, Head Coach of the U23 National Team, and Head Coach of the Melbourne University Blues, guiding them to four consecutive national titles.

WINZER VS. OMAHA SUPERNOVAS -¢ 2-1 vs. Omaha as Pulse head coach.

SCORING PTS KILLS HIT% BLKS SA Mimi Colyer 510 454 .302 38 18 Sofia Maldonado Diaz 467 405 .232 42 20 Regan Pittman-Nelson 207 176 .279 24 7

BLOCKING BLKS B/S Layne Van Buskirk 43 0.60 Sofia Maldonado Diaz 42 0.44 Mimi Colyer

38 0.38 DIGS DIGS D/S Natalia ValentÃ-n-Anderson 341 3.41 Kylie Murr

301 3.42 Kaylee Cox

198 2.28 SERVING SA SA/S SE Sofia Maldonado Diaz 20 0.21 81 Mimi Colyer 18 0.18 63 N. ValentÃ-n-Anderson 8 0.08 35 Layne Van Buskirk 8 0.11 22 EFFICIENCY HIT% TA ERR Layne Van Buskirk 0.347 268 42 Kaitlyn Hord 0.316 114 11 Tristin Savage 0.313 134 14 SETTING AST. A/S N. ValentÃ-n-Anderson 1,189 11.89 Kylie Murr 66 0.75 2026 STATISTICAL RANKING COMPARISON Upcoming Schedule | All Times CDT 5/3 vs. Orlando 3 p.m.

5/7 MLV Semifinals 6 p.m.

5/9 MLV Championsip 2 p.m.

Dallas Quick Facts First Season..................2026 Venue.......... Comerica Center President/CEO....Grady Raskin Overall Record.............19-7 First Win......

1/16/26 vs. San Diego First Draft Pick.........Mimi Colyer 2026 PULSE STAT LEADERS (* DENOTES RETURNER) PULSE CONNECTIONS -¢ Friday's match against Dallas features one of the most Supernovas-heavy rosters the franchise has ever faced, with four former Supernovas suiting up for the Pulse: setter Natalia ValentÃ-n-Anderson, middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord, opposite Kelsie Payne and libero Kendall White.

-¢ A franchise icon who helped build the Supernovas from the ground up, ValentÃ-n-Anderson ranks sec- ond on the team's all-time assists chart and is third in most sets played. She helped lead the Novas to the inaugural 2024 MLV Championship and lives in Omaha during the offseason.

-¢ White was also part of Omaha's 2024 title team and ranks sixth in franchise history with 310 career digs. She originally signed with Vegas for 2025, but missed the season due to injury before joining Dallas.

-¢ Hord played for the Supernovas in 2025 and set a single-season franchise record with 82 blocks. She remains the all-time franchise leader with 83 career blocks.

-¢ Payne joined Hord and ValentÃ-n-Anderson on the 2025 squad that captured the MLV regular-season crown, totaling 203 points (eighth) and 162 kills (sixth) in her lone season with the Novas.

-¢ Oregon Reunion: Novas OH Brooke Nuneviller takes on former Oregon teammates Karson Bacon and Mimi Colyer. All three played together in 2022 while Bacon and Nuneviller were teammates for the four previous seasons (2018-2021).

-¢ Pulse outside hitter played with Supernovas middle blocker Janice Leao in Columbus for the 2025 MLV season.

-¢ Dallas backup setter Celia Cullen shared time as teammates with Omaha's Leyla Blackwell in San Diego for the 2025 season.

-¢ Isabel Martin and Kylie Murr each spent the 2025 MLV season with Novas setter Sydney Hilley in Indy as the three helped the Ignite reach the MLV Championship match versus Orlando.

-¢ Plus, Murr was teammates with Supernovas opposite Emily Londot at Ohio State from 2020-2022.

THOMAS ROBSON INTERIM HEAD COACH -¢ 3RD SEASON IN OMAHA -¢ VITERBO (2021) YEAR-BY-YEAR PRO/COLLEGE RECORD Year Club/School Record Win% League Place Postseason/League Finish 2026 Supernovas^ 3-2 .600 - - -- 2026 Supernovas* 11-11 .500 - - - 2025 Supernovas* 21-8 .724 - 1st MLV Semifinals 2024 Supernovas* 18-8 .692 - 2nd MLV Champions 2023 Viterbo* 34-6 .850 12-0 1st NAIA Final Four 2022 Wisconsin* 28-4 .875 19-1 1st NCAA Regional Final 2021 Viterbo* 39-2 .951 14-0 1st NAIA Pool Play 2020 Viterbo* 14-9 .609 13-4 2nd NAIA Pool Play 2019 Viterbo* 35-7 .833 13-1 1st NAIA Final Four

203-57 .781 All-time combined team record *As Assistant Coach ^ As Interim Head Coach ACHIEVEMENTS -¢ 2025 MLV Regular Season Champions (Omaha Supernovas) -¢ 2024 Inaugural MLV Champions (Omaha Supernovas) -¢ 2019 & 2023 NAIA Final Four Appearances (Viterbo) -¢ 2022 Big Ten Championship (Wisconsin) -¢ Three North Star Conference Championships (Viterbo) -¢ 1 NCAA Regional Final Appearance (Wisconsin) -¢ 2x CCAC Second-Team All-Conference selection at libero (2020-2021) -¢ 2x CCAC Co-Libero of the Year (2020-2021) COACHING HISTORY OMAHA SUPERNOVAS -¢ Interim Head Coach (2026) -¢ Assistant Coach (2024-2025) -¢ Technical Coordinator (2024) ATHLETES UNLIMITED -¢ Facilitator (2025) VITERBO UNIVERSITY -¢ Assistant Coach (2020-2021, 2023) WISCONSIN VOLLEYBALL -¢ Volunteer Assistant Coach (2022) PLAYING CAREER Viterbo (Collegiate, DII, 2020-2021) -¢ 2x CCAC Second-Team All-Conference selection at libero.

-¢ Back-to-back CCAC Co-Libero of the Year in both seasons at Viterbo.

-¢ Ranked 5th in the NAIA with 291 digs and 6th in digs per set (3.55) while appearing in all 82 sets.

-¢ Tied for third on the team in aces in 2021 with 15 and recorded a .974 reception percentage that season.

-¢ Collected 256 digs (4th in NAIA) in 2020 with his 3.16 digs per set mark ranking 7th.

-¢ Added 14 aces and a .971 reception percentage.

Quincy (Collegiate, NAIA, 2019) -¢ Totaled 28 digs across 25 matches as a college freshman.

Omaha Supernovas (2025-Present) -¢ Announced as assistant coach on November 20, 2025.

VCN (2022-Present) -¢ Current Director of Coach & Player Development, College Prep Program.

-¢ Will lead VCN Elite 17 Team in 2025-2026.

College & International Experience -¢ Volunteer assistant for Minnesota's B1G title & Final Four in 2015.

-¢ Assistant coach for the 2017 U.S. Women's National Team.

Top Select VB Academy (Florida, 11 Years) -¢ Served as Director of Player Development & Recruiting Coordinator.

Embry-Riddle University (Florida, 8 Years) -¢ Eight seasons as assistant coach.

BLAKE RAWLINS ASSISTANT COACH 1ST YEAR

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