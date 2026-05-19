Omaha Supernovas Hire Chris McGown as New Head Coach

Published on May 19, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, have signed Chris McGown (muh-GOW-win) to a two-year contract to become the team's next head coach. A proven leader in the United States and internationally, McGown joins the organization having developed athletes and programs at the highest levels of volleyball.

McGown's diverse background includes head coaching experience at the collegiate, professional and international ranks, highlighted by his work with the U.S. Women's National Team program and championship success in U.S. professional volleyball. McGown adds experienced leadership during a transformative era for the sport, as Major League Volleyball prepares to expand to 12 teams entering its fourth season in 2027.

"I'm thrilled to join the Supernovas organization and get to work building relationships with the athletes who will represent this franchise, while also connecting with NovasNation and becoming part of this one-of-a-kind community," McGown said. "That connection is at the core of how I coach, and I'm excited to help our players grow and compete at the highest level. I'veseen the passion of NovasNation, and it's something truly special. The energy that the Omaha metro, the entire state and region bring to the Supernovas is unmatched, and I can't wait to immerse myself in it and be part of what makes this organization and Nebraska so unique. We're committed to building on the championship culture that was established from day one, and I'mgrateful to be part of it at such an exciting time for volleyball in the United States."

"I've known Chris for a long time, and he's someone I've always respected for the way he approaches the game and connects with athletes," said General Manager & Co-Owner John Cook."As we evaluated the next step for our franchise, Chris quickly became the person I wanted to lead at the forefront. He knows what it takes to build cohesive teams and develop players, and that will carry throughout our organization. He also understands what it means to represent something bigger than yourself, and that's exactly what this team and this fanbase are about. I'mexcited for NovasNation to get to know him and to see the impact he'll have as we continue to raise the standard for professional volleyball here in Omaha."

Assistant Coach Thomas Robson will return to the Supernovas for his fourth season and be a key member of McGown's coaching staff after signing a two-year contract extension with the franchise. Over the past three years, Robson has played an instrumental role in Omaha's on-court success, most recently serving as interim head coach during the final stretch of the 2026 season when the Supernovas advanced to their third-straight postseason appearance, ultimately finishing as MLV runner-up.

"It's an exciting moment for the Omaha Supernovas to welcome Chris McGown as our head coach," said Team President Amanda Sjuts, "Chris brings a wealth of experience across the highest levels of the sport, along with a proven ability to develop athletes and build strong, connected teams. His leadership style and vision align perfectly with who we are as an organization and where we're headed, and we're excited for him to become part of the Omaha community and connect with NovasNation.

"We're also thrilled to have Thomas Robson return for his fourth season as assistant coach. His commitment and impact have been a key component in our success, and together, Chris and Thomas position us to build on the championship standard that has defined Supernovas volleyball since day one."

McGown most recently served as the interim head coach for LOVB Austin during the 2025 professional season - taking over the helm in late February. After entering the postseason as the fifth seed in the six-team field, McGown rallied his squad to a pair of five-set victories in two days to reach the league championship, where in a sweep they captured the inaugural LOVB Finals title.

Adding to his domestic experience, McGown served as head coach of the 2024 USA Women's U23 Collegiate National Team, which featured several Major League Volleyball players, including 2026 MVP Mia Tuaniga (USC/Indy), Ava Martin (Creighton/Atlanta), Allison Jacobs (Michigan/San Diego), Lydia Martyn (Oklahoma/Indy), and Mary Kate Georgiades (Houston/San Diego). He was also on the ground floor of another U.S. professional volleyball venture, serving as Sports Director for the Athletes Unlimited inaugural season in 2020.

Born and raised in a volleyball family, McGown began his coaching career at his alma mater, BYU, where his father, Carl, founded and led the men's volleyball program to two national championships over 13 seasons. McGown started as a volunteer assistant coach with the women's program from 2009-11, helping direct the Cougars to a 50-39 record during that span.

He was promoted to head coach of the BYU men's volleyball program in 2012, and immediate success followed. Over four seasons, McGown led the Cougars to an 88-31 (.739) overall record, including a 70-23 (.753) mark in the MPSF. In 2013, he guided BYU to MPSF regular-season and tournament titles, along with an NCAA National Runner-Up finish. He earned AVCA National Coach of the Year and MPSF Coach of the Year honors that season and followed it with an NCAA National Semifinal appearance in 2014.

After stepping down following the 2015 season, McGown returned to the international stage as an assistant coach for the Netherlands Women's National Team under Jamie Morrison, now an NCAA championship-winning head coach at Texas A&M. From 2017-19, the program recorded six top five finishes in international competitions, including a runner-up finish at the 2017 European Championships.

Following his time with Athletes Unlimited in 2020, McGown continued his international coaching career in Japan, serving as head coach of Wolfdogs Nagoya during the 2021-22 SV. Leaguemen's season. He led the team to a 27-9 record and a regular-season championship before finishing as league runner-up in the playoffs. The Wolfdogs also captured the Japanese Emperor's Cup All-Japan Championship that season.

A three-year letterwinner as a player at BYU, McGown graduated in 1994 with a degree in engineering. Prior to coaching, he worked as a manufacturing engineer with companies including IBM, Boeing, General Electric and General Motors.

McGown is married to his wife, Tara, and has two daughters, Presley and Stella.







Major League Volleyball Stories from May 19, 2026

Omaha Supernovas Hire Chris McGown as New Head Coach - Omaha Supernovas

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