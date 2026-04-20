Middle Blocker Keene Joins Ignite, Boosting Depth at Position

Published on April 20, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







FISHERS, Ind. - Middle blocker Jaelyn Keene began practicing with the Indy Ignite this week, adding firepower to a position whose depth has been beleaguered by injury.

Keene signed with the Ignite on March 30, prior to the Major League Volleyball transaction deadline. The 30-year-old couldn't join Indy, however, until completing her season with Cuneo Granda Volley in Italian Serie A1, Italy's top professional league. She played her final match there Saturday, flew to Indianapolis the following day and is already preparing with her new team as the first-place Ignite finish the regular season before heading to the MLV playoffs.

"Given the injury issues at the middle blocker position in the last month and having to practice often with just one middle available, we decided to shore up the position and use our last roster spot to ensure we have enough quality middles available come end of season," Ignite head coach Lauren Bertolacci said. "Jaelyn is a highly accomplished and experienced middle who I have seen shine in Europe for many years. After a lot of searching, we are very lucky to add her to our roster."

The 6-foot-2 Keene has extensive experience. She starred at Illinois State University from 2014-17 and followed that with a season of beach volleyball with the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Since 2019, Keene has played professionally in Austria, Finland, France, Germany and Italy. She is eager to finally play professionally just a few hours from her home in Jacksonville, Ill.

"It feels so surreal that I am finally back to play professional volleyball in the USA," Keene said. "I was hoping that at some point in my career it would bring me back home. I'm excited to play so close to my hometown!

"I have been following the Ignite for a while now," she added, "and I love how involved all the players are in each match. I think it's very important to have players that have many different strengths to help out their teammates. The team's playing style seems to be spot on with the way I play: enjoying each point, working hard every day to obtain a common goal. I'm excited to get started and see how we all mesh and work together. It's time to get to work!"

Keene is the second American middle blocker playing in Italy signed by the Ignite in recent weeks, along with Emma Clothier, to build depth at the position. The Ignite's Blake Mohler, an MLV All-Star, was placed on season-ending injury reserve following knee surgery. Fellow All-Star Lydia Martyn has seen limited playing time as she deals with a foot injury.

Keene plans to use her wealth of pro experience to benefit the Ignite in this stretch run and bid to capture the MLV championship.

"Playing seven years overseas, I would say that I adapt really well to new environments and cultures, so I think this will help me integrate with the team for the final push of the season," she explained. "I also have a lot of knowledge from playing overseas and coaching volleyball camps in the summer, so I'm excited to see what I can bring to the team in any capacity to help us be successful. My communication is a skill that I think will be important, especially with me coming in late to the season."

The Ignite have two road matches this week: Thursday at Orlando and Sunday at Atlanta. They close the regular season with a pair of home matches: Friday, May 1 with Columbus and Sunday, May 3 against San Diego. Tickets are available at IndyIgniteVB.com.

The MLV Championship is set for May 7-9 at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. Ticket information for those matches is available at ProVolleyball.com.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.