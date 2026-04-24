First-Place Ignite Continue Rolling with Victory Sweep at Orlando

Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







ORLANDO - The Indy Ignite keep lighting up the competition in Major League Volleyball. Tonight, it was the Orlando Valkyries who absorbed the brunt of the first-place team's attack as the Ignite hammered their way to a 3-0 sweep on the road.

The 25-20, 25-15, 25-18 thrashing lifted Indy's record to 20-5 with three matches remaining in the regular season. The Ignite are also within one win or a Dallas Pulse loss of locking up the No. 1 seed in the upcoming MLV Championship where the top four teams will battle for a million-dollar prize.

Indy owned Orlando on both sides of the net. The Ignite logged a 48.5 percent kill percentage with 36.4 percent efficiency. Defensively, the Ignite limited the Valkyries to a 31.7 percent kill rate and 17.8 percent efficiency. Such was the domination that Orlando had two more hitting attempts in the match (101 to 99) but Indy was plus-16 in successful kills (48 to 32).

The Ignite never trailed by more than two points in any set. An early 8-0 run put them in control of the opening frame, a five-point spree pushed them ahead for good in the second set, and a 7-1 tear propelled them past an 8-7 deficit in the final set. Outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh impressively terminated the match by tabulating four consecutive kills for which Orlando had no answer.

"That was a very clean game from us," Ignite head coach Lauren Bertolacci said, pointing to Indy's service pressure that kept Orlando on its heels most of the night. "We served really well. They have two great setters and I don't think they were able to use their in-system offense very much, which gave us a lot of chances on defense and in transition. I thought (Ignite setter) Mia (Tuaniga) did a great job setting our middles in trans and we were really able to put the pressure on the whole game."

Member-Meneh's blazing finish vaulted her to the top of the Ignite scoring chart with 12 kills and points, and she completed a double-double with 13 digs. Opposite hitter Azhani Tealer added 11 points on nine kills and a pair of blocks.

But it was recently added middle blockers Jaelyn Keene and Emma Clothier who impressed the most. In her first appearance since joining the team, Keene put on a spectacular show with nine kills in 15 attempts (with just one error) and dropped in a service ace to boot. Playing in her fifth Ignite match, Clothier was 7-for-14 hitting without an error, also contributing a block and an ace.

"The organization was very easy to come in and play for," said Keene, who played professionally in Europe the past eight years and has only practiced with the Ignite since Monday. "They were very open to me coming and I also think I'm very adaptive. I've played with many teams, many players, so I think that's an advantage. Overall, I felt good because of the girls and the coaching staff and everyone, so I could just be me."

Keene's strong Ignite debut didn't catch her new coach by surprise.

"Zero percent surprised," Bertolacci said. "I've been following her career in Europe for a really long time. I knew that she'd come in and be able to have a really good impact. She absolutely did so. I'm happy to see it, but I'm not surprised."

The Ignite defense stifled Orlando all night, recording 46 digs in the three-setter and thwarting so many adept defensive plays and passes that transitioned into Indy points. Libero and defensive leader Elena Scott had 10 digs and setter Mia Tuaniga 11 to go with her 40 assists. As a team, the Ignite posted an impressive positive reception rate of 54 percent.

"We did a really good job of staying focused and locked in on defense and offense," Scott observed. "All around it was well rounded. We emphasized defense a lot this week, with tips and all sorts of things, and that really translated to the match tonight."

The Ignite's win completed a 4-0 sweep of the Valkyries this season and eliminated Orlando (10-15) from postseason contention. Orlando coach Amy Pauly made multiple substitutions throughout the match to find a combination that sparked her team, to no avail. Bertolacci said seeing the different lineups will be valuable for Indy as the postseason approaches.

"We expected lineup changes during the match (by Orlando)," she explained, "and we think that was always going to be a good preparation for the (MLV Championship) semifinal. We know the teams we (may) face in the semifinal are teams that have rotated against us in the past and thrown a lot of things. So for us, the mental effort today to be able to adapt and manage all the people coming in was really, really important. I thought the girls did a very good job on that."

The Ignite head Sunday to Atlanta (3 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network) for their final road date. They close the regular season with a pair of home matches, against Columbus on Friday, May 1 and San Diego on Sunday, May 3. For ticket information, visit IndyIgniteVB.com.

Tickets for the 2026 MLV Championship, set for Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas, are on sale via the MLV Ticketmaster website. Prices start at $19 and provide access to both the semifinal and championship rounds. For more information, visit ProVolleyball.com.







Major League Volleyball Stories from April 23, 2026

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