Ignite Take 2026 Victory Lap with Visit to Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Published on May 13, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







SPEEDWAY, Ind. - The Indy Ignite deserved a victory lap following their sensational 2026 season. They took one today in the most appropriate of places: the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Fresh off finishing their record-setting season in Major League Volleyball, the Ignite were invited guests to the second day of practice for the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. Thirteen players and two assistant coaches attended, many visited the legendary racetrack for the first time. All were overwhelmed by the magnitude of the massive facility, not to mention the speed and precision of the cars zooming past.

Opposite hitter Camryn Hannah kicked off the day in style for the team, waving the green flag from the starter's stand above the famous "yard of bricks" start-finish line, signaling the beginning of practice on the 2.5-mile oval. Following a quick lesson from INDYCAR starter/flagger Aaron Likens, Hannah performed the perfect figure eight motion with the flag as her teammates cheered her on from pit lane.

"That was one of the coolest things I've ever done in my whole life!" Hannah, one of the first-time visitors to the track, beamed afterward. "I learned so much up there. Aaron, who I learned is an author and they're doing a documentary about him, is so cool. He taught me about all the different flags and I learned about different cars and what happens on race day."

Soon after, the players and coaches were invited into the pit stall of four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves, where a Meyer Shank Racing team member gave them an explanation of the car as the crew prepared Castroneves' No. 06 Honda to head out for some practice laps.

Following that came a tour of the Andretti Global garage in Gasoline Alley, where they met 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner and two-time INDYCAR champion Will Power, and a visit to Kyle Kirkwood's pit.

The similarities of teamwork and chemistry serving as critical components for success in both volleyball and racing were evident as the Ignite members learned how the three-car Andretti team operates and pursues its ultimate goal to win the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing." Much the way the Ignite, who set an MLV record with 23 wins this season, pursue the league championship.

Hannah related to that, but looking around IMS, still shook her head at the enormity of it all.

"This place is huge!" she exclaimed. "I went to a racetrack in North Carolina; I've been to a racetrack in Vegas. This place is probably double the size. I can't even imagine what it would be like when it's all full (of fans on race day)."

She plans to find out. Hannah will attend her first Indy 500 on May 24.

"Absolutely I'm coming back!" she said. "I'm going to leave at like 5 a.m. that morning, try to get here early. I'll be here all day!"







Major League Volleyball Stories from May 13, 2026

Ignite Take 2026 Victory Lap with Visit to Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Indy Ignite

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