Ignite Fab Four Named Top MLV Players at Their Positions in 2026

Published on May 6, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The same four Indy Ignite players selected to the All-MLV First Team a day earlier were today named the top players at their respective positions for the 2026 Major League Volleyball season.

Mia Tuaniga, a unanimous All-MLV First Team pick, was chosen as Setter of the Year. Azhani Tealer, a first-team choice for the second consecutive season, was named Opposite Hitter of the Year. Lydia Martyn was tabbed Middle Blocker of the Year and Elena Scott as Libero of the Year.

Tuaniga is the second straight Ignite player recognized as Setter of the Year, following Sydney Hilley in 2025.

In all, Ignite players swept four of the five positional player awards this season, with Dallas' Mimi Colyer getting the nod as the top outside hitter. In addition, MLV named Omaha's Kiara Reinhardt as the Rising Star of the Year and Atlanta's Aiko Jones as the Most Inspirational Player.

The 2026 MLV Coach of the Year and Most Valuable Player will be announced Friday evening at the league awards ceremony.

Here's what the four Ignite players and head coach Lauren Bertolacci had to say about the honors:

Mia Tuaniga, Setter of the Year: Guided the Ignite offense that led the league in scoring (1,941 points, 17.97/set), kills (1,585, 14.68/set) and assists (1,476, 13.67/set), and set an MLV record with a 40.6% team kill percentage; individually ranked second in assists per set (11.49) and service aces (25), plus had 11 double-doubles (assists/digs).

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Tuaniga: "The best and worst thing about setting is how dependent it is on others. As much as I want to control how we score the point or when we score the point, I can't because I have to give it to someone else to really finish it. We have great passers, and at the same time, everyone is expecting the ball and everyone wants to score the point. It opens up for me to really just move the ball around. This team makes my job easier and gives me a lot of options."

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Bertolacci: "For me, it was obvious that Mia should get Setter of the Year. She has developed her game instrumentally this year. She's run our offense and we have an extremely balanced offense. She has led us to a really high kill percentage, best in the league. And she's a force in defense, her blocking has really improved and she constantly stands out in every game she plays. I think she's changing the way that we play volleyball. I don't know if the league knew what they had in Mia Tuaniga last year. I was excited to get her here and be able to show what she could do."

Azhani Tealer, Opposite Hitter of the Year: Finished fifth in the league kill percentage (45.1%, tops in MLV among opposites and outside hitters); despite missing four matches and playing little in four others, ranked ninth in points (338) and fifth in points per set (4.02), 10th in kills (302) and fifth in kills per set (3.60), and had six double-doubles (kills/digs).

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Tealer: "When you're on the best team and you score a lot, it kind of makes the decision easy. But I was efficient and my teammates set me up for success with them also being as good as they were. I've improved this season in attacking out of system and back-row attacking, killing balls from all around and in all circumstances. It's much better than it was last year for me. Kudos to our coaches for helping me fix that. Very thankful."

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Bertolacci: "Azhani's progression throughout the year has been phenomenal. She had that little injury break in the middle. But, after coming back, she really, really grew in so many areas. She has improved her back-row attacking, her blocking is a real force, and she's a great server. She is the best all-around opposite in the league and I'm glad she is being recognized for that."

Lydia Martyn, Middle Blocker of the Year: Ranked second in MLV in kill percentage (49.8%), fourth in efficiency (35.5%) and sixth in blocks (49) despite missing 10 matches due to injury and workload management; set an MLV record for blocks in a match (11) January 17 against Columbus when she also scored a career-high 21 points.

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Martyn: "Getting 11 blocks and setting the record put me in a position to do that. I think I am a very effective offensive middle and teams always have a double block against me, so maybe that's because they respect me. My blocking has definitely gotten better. I've had some great statistics there but it's still something that I continue to improve on. And just the eye work of the game, being able to react quicker in certain moments rather than trying to guess or anticipate what's coming, just reading and reacting."

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Bertolacci: "Every single time that Lydia has played, she has been a huge difference maker. She has changed so many games for us. She scores at such a high clip. Every time she's on the court, she has such a big impact, so I'm really glad that she's being recognized for that."

Elena Scott, Libero of the Year: Playing for a team whose potent offense frequently left little opportunity for defensive heroics, she still ranked fourth in digs (360) and spearheaded the team that led the league in opponents' efficiency (20.7%); regarded as one of the best passers in the league, was also an adept setter in out-of-system situations, totaling 85 assists and achieving her first career double-double (16 digs, 11 assists) in regular-season finale; played in every match and all but two sets.

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Scott: "Lauren likes to go tempo when setting out-of-system, which is not normal for liberos. I've had a lot of fun running at a fast pace. I was used to it being a setter before, and I think that's the biggest thing that's grown in my game. Lauren never stops pushing us to be our best, and it shows on the court. She's never letting us get complacent, always pushing us to do bigger and better things. When she holds us to such a high standard, it helps us believe in ourselves a little bit more and gives us the confidence to do those things."

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Bertolacci: "Elena has been consistent all year, so consistent that you don't even notice her all the time. It is sometimes tough to see how spectacular she is because she is so consistent. She does her job so well it keeps us in system, getting digs and she runs the back row so that it becomes a standard and you don't see how good she actually is."

The Ignite are the top seed in this week's MLV Championship at Comerica Center. Indy and No. 4 seed Omaha square off in the opening semifinal at 7 p.m. ET Thursday, with No. 2 Dallas taking on No. 3 San Diego to follow. The MLV Championship, the "match for a million" that pays $1 million to the winning team, tips off at 3 p.m. Saturday. All matches will be telecast on the ION network.

The Ignite are hosting three watch parties in the Indianapolis area Thursday for fans to gather and cheer the team on together. The parties are set for Westfield Collective/iBeach31, 750 E. 181st Street in Westfield; Parks Place Pub, 8594 E. 116th St., Suite 70, Fishers; and The District Tap, 3720 E. 82nd St., Indianapolis.







Major League Volleyball Stories from May 6, 2026

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