MLV Commemorative Championship Tickets on Sale

Published on May 6, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV) News Release







Major League Volleyball has announced the release of a limited-edition commemorative ticket to mark its highly anticipated championship matches taking place on May 7 and May 9. Designed as a keepsake for fans and collectors alike, the ticket celebrates what promises to be a key moment in the league's third season.

The commemorative ticket, which will be delivered to fans who order it after the conclusion of the Championship, features a unique design inspired by the competing teams. Fans attending the matches - as well as those watching from around the work - will have the opportunity to purchase this exclusive item.

The May 7 and May 9 postseason matches will feature the league's top four teams competing for the title. Indy, Dallas, San Diego and Omaha will face off at Comerica Center in matches also broadcast exclusively on the ION Network.

Volleyball fans can click here to order a commemorative ticket, customized to their own (or favorite) seat number. Users can add the section, row and seat to have it reflect any seat available in Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.

The ticket will be printed on both sides and fans will receive a unique and distinctive design. The commemorative item measures 3 inches by 7 inches in size. Those ordering it can select the ticket alone for only $20 or add a special Lucite case for $45.

Fans interested in attending the 2026 MLV Championship can get tickets now via a link at the MLV Tickets Central page. For more information on the championship, visit ProVolleyball.com.







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