Kiara Reinhardt Selected as 2026 MLV Rising Star Award Winner

Published on May 6, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release









Omaha Supernovas middle blocker Kiara Reinhardt

(Omaha Supernovas) Omaha Supernovas middle blocker Kiara Reinhardt(Omaha Supernovas)

OMAHA, Neb. - Omaha Supernovas middle blocker Kiara Reinhardt has been announced as the winner of the 2026 MLV Rising Star Award, highlighting a breakout rookie season in which she emerged as one of the league's most impactful first-year players.

The No. 8 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 MLV Draft, Reinhardt lived up to expectations during her rookie campaign. She led all rookies with a .327 hitting percentage on 281 attacks, ranking sixth overall in MLV, while her .431 kill percentage ranked seventh in the league.

Known for one of the top serves in MLV, Reinhardt finished tied for third in the league with 21 service aces and averaged 0.24 aces per set. Both marks rank second in Supernovas franchise history.

One of the premier players in the 2026 rookie class, Reinhardt led all rookie middle blockers in multiple statistical categories, including points (182), kills (121), digs (53), blocks (40) and aces (21).

The Wisconsin native became the third player in Supernovas history to earn a major league award, joining Brooke Nuneviller, the 2025 MLV Outside Hitter of the Year, and Betty De La Cruz, who earned 2024 Server of the Year honors. She's the third overall player to win the Rising Star Award, joining a list that includes current teammate Reagan Cooper (Columbus, 2024) and Khori Louis (Atlanta, 2025).

A former All-American at Creighton, Reinhardt delivered her top performance of the season Jan. 30 against the playoff-bound San Diego Mojo, totaling 20 points on 18 kills and two blocks. Her 20 points and 18 kills each set franchise records for a middle blocker in a single match. She also posted a .640 hitting percentage on 25 attacks, one of the best single-match marks in team history.

Reinhardt's blocking presence also stood out throughout the season, as she led the Supernovas with 40 blocks. She also set the franchise record for blocks in a four-set match with four against the Indy Ignite in a road victory on Jan. 24.

Reinhardt and the No. 4 seed Supernovas will face the No. 1 seed Ignite in the MLV semifinals Thursday, May 7, at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m. CDT on ION. The match can also be heard on the Supernovas Radio Network, led by flagship station KCRO 660 AM.

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Major League Volleyball Stories from May 6, 2026

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